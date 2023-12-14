Generation later, West Church Social seeks repeat of Bunky's, End Zone success in Newark

West Church Social co-owners Matt Maywand, left, and Brian Hoy. Maynard said the handshake logo on the wall "represents friendship, trust and gathering; a friendly place to gather where all of Newark can come.”

NEWARK − It was the place to go in Newark for college-age youth a generation ago. Bunky’s and The End Zone attracted crowds of young people who did not want to travel to Columbus.

Brian Hoy and Matt Maynard hope they can repeat that success, but for all ages, at the same location — 1650 W. Church St., in the Dugway Center in west Newark, next to Ohio 16.

The former high school sports rivals and longtime business partners recently opened West Church Social, a bar, arcade and entertainment venue they hope brings back life to the site of so many memories in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Hoy, a 1988 Newark Catholic High School graduate who lives in Blacklick, remembers singing karaoke there when it was Bunky’s.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, just trying to bring some life and fun and entertainment to Licking County, and hope this becomes a destination for people after work and weekends,” Hoy said.

Maynard, a 1990 Lakewood High School graduate who lives in New Albany, said he moved away from the area but returned in 1999, when he happened to meet Brian at a bar.

They opened a business together in 2003, then became co-owners of Red Rock Pub in Blacklick, in 2006, and Happy Endings bar in Pickerington in 2008. Maynard works in information technology, and Hoy is a real estate agent.

“Matt is very ‘tech’ and I am not,” Hoy said. “Typically, he looks at it from the ‘A’ side and I look at it from the ‘Z’ side and we hope to meet at ‘L-M-N-O-P.’”

Maynard said the former Arensberg Pharmacy location just jumped out as an opportunity to repeat previous successes of bars/restaurants at the location.

“We kept driving past this place,” Maynard said. “We decided let’s do something cool in our hometown. Let’s do something a little different. Do something fun for Newark. Something fun to appeal to all age ranges.”

West Church Social is not only a bar, which specializes in craft beer, with 16 to 20 taps and eight domestic beers but also a music venue, which will have national acts, live local bands and DJs.

There are 32 big-screen TVs, arcade games, pool tables, axe-throwing, beer pong and a private speakeasy scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The 10,000-square feet of inside space can serve about 300 customers. There is also a front patio of 3,000 square feet and a back patio of 1,000 square feet.

Food trucks will be there on Friday and Saturday nights until the kitchen opens sometime next year.

The Everett Speakeasy, named after “The Bottle King” Edward Everett, owner of American Bottle Co., is an intimate, darkened space, centered on bourbon, with seating for 40 customers. The Newark industry controlled 80% of the bottle-making business in the U.S. in the early 1900s.

“We’ve got something for everyone," Hoy said. "There's been lots of 'Wow, I don’t feel like I’m in Newark anymore.'

“One of the driving factors was the Intel project is less than 12 miles down the road. It's on the west side of Newark, which allows us to draw from other areas. They go to Columbus now and we have a viable option (here)."

About West Church Social

What: Bar, arcade and entertainment venue

Where: 1650 West Church St., Newark

When: Hours are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 1 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturday.

