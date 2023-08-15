New generation of leaders may be best hope for US-China relations, says ex-Obama adviser

The best hope for US-China relations may be the emergence of a new generation of leaders who want to solve problems rather than settle past scores, a former adviser to Barack Obama has said.

But Ryan Hass, now an analyst at the Washington-based Brookings Institution, said that will "perhaps not [happen] during the Xi Jinping era".

He told a podcast released by his think tank on Monday that imagining a better future for the US-China relationship is hard, but "Xi Jinping is mortal. He is not going to be in control of China forever. And our approach toward China needs to account for this".

When asked what the best-case scenario for the relationship between the two countries in five to 10 years' time was, he replied: "A new generation of leaders in both the United States and China come forward and are focused on solving problems of the future rather than adjudicating grievances of the past."

The former White House China adviser said that if such leaders did not allow their differences to "define the entirety of the relationship", then "over time a bit more balance emerges with space for cooperation, even amidst intensifying competition".

Beijing and Washington have started to re-engage with each other after years of sharply deteriorating relations, with senior US officials such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visiting China last month.

But Hass said: "I haven't been thinking of recent developments in terms of a thaw. More so in terms of both sides acting in their own self-interest."

On this point, he said: "President Xi confronts a thicket of challenges at the moment, and it would be in his interest to try to slow the pace of American pressure and Western pressure on China."

And for his US counterpart Joe Biden, "it is in his interest to demonstrate competence in being able to manage a very competitive and complex relationship, particularly as we head into the 2024 presidential election season".

Hass said that the upcoming elections in both Taiwan and the US would increase the risk of instability in the Taiwan Strait "somewhat".

But he said "I don't think that the risk is going to come from Taiwan ... If there's going to be instability, I worry that more so that it will come from China and China concluding that their strategy is simply not working and that they need to take more aggressive measures to try to reclaim control of the narrative and the direction of travel in the Taiwan Strait."

"The risk of China deciding to throw caution to the wind and pursue a cosmic roll of the dice to have a surprise invasion of Taiwan is a very low probability as well, but it's not zero," he said.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province that must be reunified with the mainland - by force if necessary. The US does not recognise Taiwan as a separate country, but is opposed to any forcible change to the status quo and is legally bound to help the island defend itself.

