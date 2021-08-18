U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.81
    -0.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,310.82
    -32.46 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,666.39
    +10.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,181.97
    +4.79 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.53
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.35 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2780
    +0.0200 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    +0.2850 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,273.62
    -815.86 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.34
    +4.66 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,160.59
    -20.52 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

A New Generation of Leadership Takes Shape Within Level Agency

·4 min read

Pittsburgh's Fastest Growing Digital Marketing Agency is Pleased to Announce the Promotions of Five Employees into New Leadership Roles.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently posting some of the highest quarterly growth numbers in company history, Level Agency is investing in the future of agency leadership with the promotion of four employees into operational leadership roles:

Emily Halpern, Account Manager at Level Agency
Emily Halpern, Account Manager at Level Agency

  • Emily Halpern, promoted to Account Manager

  • Abby Young, promoted to Media Manager

  • Dillan Nardulli, promoted to Media Manager II

  • Ian Herzing, promoted to Resource Manager

  • Dale Riether, promoted to Creative Manager

Emily Halpern has been promoted from Account Coordinator to Account Manager on Level Agency's B2B-2 Team. In this new role, Halpern will continue to build client relationships while also working to grow a team of Account Coordinators focused on skillfully managing every phase of the long B2B sales and marketing cycle.

"Emily is one of our rockstars when it comes to skillfully managing multiple client priorities and relationships while also carving out time to assist newer members of the team in advancing their skills," says Van Gorder. "We're confident that she'll meet the challenges of this new role head-on, and with a smile."

Abby Young will now serve as Media Manager for Level Agency's Ecommerce Team, working alongside newly minted Ecommerce Team Lead to guide client media strategy and train new members of the growing team.

"The Ecommerce Team is one of our fastest growing teams," explains Patterson. "In her time here at Level, Abby has proven herself to be resilient and tenacious – two qualities which will serve her well in the fast-paced Ecommerce world. We're excited to see her continued growth."

Dillan Nardulli has been promoted to the role Media Manager II and will bring significant media management experience to Level Agency's B2B teams. Nardulli will also be charged with helping to onboard and train Level's growing roster of Media Analysts, ensuring the Level lean marketing mindset and agency best practices are successfully passed along to the next generation of team members.

"Dillan is the perfect example of a team member who embodies our core values, specifically ownership and data-driven decisions," explains Van Gorder. "His attention to detail and respect for our client's business goals have been huge drivers in our company's success."

Ian Herzing will step into the role of Resource Manager, a new position within Level Agency. Herzing brings advanced project management knowledge and experience to the company and is an indispensable resource for agency clients and team members, alike. Herzing's focus will be on attracting and retaining top talent to facilitate agency growth. He will also continue the development of proprietary data models which will allow the agency to better forecast staffing needs and proactively onboard new employees or advance current team members to best meet the needs of clients.

"As we have continued to grow the agency and expand our team to include talent across North America, Ian's ability to operationalize best practices and ensure continuity of company culture has been incredibly valuable," explains Patterson. "We're lucky to have him on the team."

Dale Riether will step into the role of Creative Manager for one of Level Agency's B2B teams. He will also serve as the Nurturing and Automation subject matter expert within Level's Creative Center of Excellence. In this dual capacity, Riether will serve as a cross agency resource to ensure that all teams producing innovative creative deliverables for their clients.

"Any member of our team who has had a chance to work alongside Dale comes away energized and enthusiastic about the work they've created together," remarks Van Gorder. "I have no doubt that Dale, with his unique ability to push creative boundaries while also realizing the nuanced needs of each client, will shine in this new role."

About Level Agency:
Level Agency (www.level.agency) is a leading full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Pittsburgh with employees and clients across the country. Recently ranked #190 on the Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies and one of Pittsburgh's Best Place to Work, Level Agency delivers powerful and comprehensive online solutions including multi-channel digital marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, website development, ROI reporting, and much more. To learn more about Level Agency, check out the weekly podcast series "Test. Learn. Grow." wherever you get your podcasts.

Contact: Patrick Patterson, Managing Partner & President
Phone: 412.956.0423
Email: ppatterson@level.agency

Abby Young, Media Manager at Level Agency
Abby Young, Media Manager at Level Agency
Dillan Nardulli, Media Manager II at Level Agency
Dillan Nardulli, Media Manager II at Level Agency
Ian Herzing, Resource Manager at Level Agency
Ian Herzing, Resource Manager at Level Agency
Dale Riether, Creative Manager at Level Agency
Dale Riether, Creative Manager at Level Agency
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-generation-of-leadership-takes-shape-within-level-agency-301357982.html

SOURCE Level Agency

Recommended Stories

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • What if you die first? 10 important financial issues for married people

    For a married couple, their Social Security benefits can consist of two workers’ benefits or a worker’s benefit and a spousal benefit. For instance, if a worker had a $2,000-a-month benefit and the spouse had $1,000, upon the death of either spouse the survivor’s benefit would be $2,000 a month. What if the surviving spouse isn’t yet age 62, which is usually the earliest age at which you can get retirement benefits?

  • Viacom’s streaming momentum could make it more attractive to suitors, analyst says in upgrade

    ViacomCBS Inc. is making progress with its streaming goals, which could help the company become a more attractive takeover target, according to an analyst.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Stock?

    3D technology company Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently reported second-quarter earnings for 2021, and investors rewarded the stock with a quick 20% increase following its results. Is this a temporary bump or part of Unity's long-term rise? Here is what might have investors excited and whether there is still time to get on board.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • You Should Own These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks, Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Do Retirement Accounts Go Through Probate?

    Your retirement accounts may have to go through a long and costly probate process unless you designate your beneficiaries in the right way.

  • Nano One Adds Industrial Scale Engineering Study to Automotive Project

    Nano One Selects Global Engineering Firm Hatch to Lead Study Highlights:Nano One and global automotive company expand their NMC/LNMO cathode evaluation program. The expanded collaboration will evaluate economic and environmental advantages of Nano One's process technologies for the production of nickel rich cathode materialsThe increased scope will include an engineering report that models cathode manufacturing at an automotive scale based on Nano One's patented One-Pot process, coated nanocryst

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Daily – Vickers Top Buyers & Sellers for 08/18/2021

    The Vickers Top Buyers & Sellers is a daily report that identifies the five companies the largest insider purchase transactions based on the dollar value of the transactions as well as the five companies the largest insider sales transactions based on the dollar value of the transactions.

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings beat forecasts with a 29% jump in second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in revenue from popular games and growth in online advertising sales. Robust demand for games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" offset a decrease in revenues from its battle royale title "Peacekeeper Elite". Profit was also boosted by an increase in the fair value assessment of some of the companies Tencent has invested in.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • OAN Loses Appeal Against Maddow, Must Pay MSNBC at Least $250,000

    Theo WargoFringe right-wing network One America News lost the appeal of its defamation suit against MSNBC and star host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, with a panel upholding a previous federal court ruling against OAN that required them to pay $250,000 of the defendants’ legal fees.OAN, owned by Herring Networks, initially sued Maddow for $10 million in July 2019 after the MSNBC star said on her show that the Trump-boosting network is “paid Russian propaganda,” calling her remarks “malicious and utte

  • ’Outside the hospital & inside the emergency department are struggling for staff members’: GMR Chief Medical Officer

    Dr. Ed Racht, Chief Medical Officer at Global Medical Response, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impacts of the pandemic on the EMS sector.