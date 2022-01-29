U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,684.81
    +709.23 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

A new generation OBD diagnostic tool launched On Kickstarter!

·2 min read

Check your all diagnostic reports from anywhere in your phone or tablet, and share for anyone.

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past 2021, Thinkcar Tech has achieved excellent results in the field of personal car owner diagnostic products and vehicle DIY diagnostic products, and has been recognized by users in many countries and regions around the world. In order to improve user experience and after collecting many users' feedback, a new generation of OBD products will be launched on Kickstarter.

A new generation OBD diagnostic tool launched On Kickstarter
A new generation OBD diagnostic tool launched On Kickstarter

The new generation of Full OBD diagnostic tool by THINKCAR Tech. No only full OBD2 functions, but also OTA & diagnostic reports by Bluetooth transmission. Forget about your computer, let's keep all your historical diagnostic reports in your phone. You can check your all diagnostic reports from anywhere, and share for anyone. Within the Thinkdiag+ APP community, you can share and exchange automotive diagnostics experiences and anecdotes.

This time we have upgraded stronger materials to make the product last longer and the various repair scenarios are perfectly matched. 2.8 inch screen, bigger screen, more intuitive display. 9 Shortcut Key, reject cumbersome, faster detection of your vehicle. More shortcut keys for quick and direct use in various repair and DIY scenarios.

THINKOBD900 have upgraded stronger materials to make the product last longer and the various repair scenarios are perfectly matched. Featuring a reinforced structure for 1.2 tons of pulling force. Added circuit protection to protect your loving car safety, and the surface protects against scratches and scrapes, preserving the scanner a longer service life. Metal hooks at the bottom, perfect hanging in the garage.

Now we have five packages available at Kickstarter, let's check the following link: http://kck.st/3o9zeXY

Media Contact: Thinkcar Official, official@thinkcar.com

A new generation OBD diagnostic tool launched On Kickstarter
A new generation OBD diagnostic tool launched On Kickstarter
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-generation-obd-diagnostic-tool-launched-on-kickstarter-301471131.html

SOURCE THINKCAR US

Recommended Stories

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today

    Start the weekend with these impressive Amazon deals on kitchen essentials, health and beauty products, winter weather essentials and more.

  • Walgreens Is Said to Kick Off Boots Sale as Sycamore Joins Fray

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has kicked off the sales process for its Boots international drugstore unit as fresh buyout firms, including Sycamore Partners, consider bids, said people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?

  • Restaurants to Customers: Don't Call Us, We Won't Call You

    Harley Esposito, 30, was surprised when she couldn’t find a phone number for Hotel Greene, a mini-golf, bar and restaurant space near her home in Richmond, Virginia. After going to Hotel Greene for a work event, she needed a copy of her receipt. Looking through Hotel Greene’s website, she saw a small note: “We do not have a phone line.” “I Googled them and didn’t see a phone number listed, and I was like: Oh, that’s weird,” she said. “I was just surprised by it more than anything, because I’ve n

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for January 29, 2022

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • Apple could have another blowout year amid ‘scary’ demand for its products

    Apple's historic Q1 could set the company up for a massive 2022.

  • 3 High-Growth Chip Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond After the Market Sell-Off

    Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) are worth a look right now. Nvidia stock is down about 35% from its all-time high, which it hit right before news of the omicron variant started dominating headlines in mid-November. The thing is, Nvidia trades for such an outrageous premium for a reason.

  • Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount right now

    The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive … The post Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Sell Shiba Inu: 2 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

    Of course, some crypto enthusiasts may see that pullback as an investment opportunity. There is no guarantee that Shiba Inu's price will ever reach a new high. Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum's blockchain, which itself is the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.

  • An Apple Bear Throws In the Towel, Removes Sell Rating

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu abandoned his Sell recommendation on Apple stock, setting a Hold rating and $165 target.

  • 2 Software Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    It is a serial acquirer, typically buying small software companies as a way to enter new markets, using its large war chest to expand market share. Revit, Autodesk's top revenue-generating product at the moment, is a classic example of this. Autodesk acquired Revit in 2002 for $133 million.

  • Crypto Crash: 1 Cryptocurrency I'm Still Holding Forever

    Is Ethereum a good investment? Ethereum is already a major player in the crypto space, but it could become even stronger in the coming months and years. One of Ethereum's primary advantages is that its network is programmable.

  • Tech support: How to block smart TVs from tracking your information

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley explains how to block smart TVs from tracking your viewing information.

  • Tesla Is the Latest Entrant Into the Carpool Karaoke Competition

    EV maker introduces TeslaMic and a software update that includes karaoke tracks and videos, as it tries to catch up with local rivals.

  • Analyst Report: Sony Group Corporation

    Sony Group is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony’s business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.

  • Apple wants to turn your iPhone into a contactless payment terminal

    Apple is constantly adding new features to the iPhone, and some of those features make other products obsolete. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a new service that will let iPhones accept payments without requiring any additional hardware. In effect, the feature will turn every iPhone into a payment terminal. This might … The post Apple wants to turn your iPhone into a contactless payment terminal appeared first on BGR.

  • Want big-screen video calls with friends and family? Grab the Portal TV for just $99

    Plug this into your TV for living room-size video calls on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Zoom.

  • Apple Stock Jumps after CEO Hints at Metaverse Investment

    Apple’s Tim Cook in an investor call hinted at making investments in the Metaverse space saying that such applications have potential.

  • New iOS concept dreams up a brilliant iPhone feature we want right now

    There’s an old Jerry Seinfeld bit where the famous comedian talks about how our relationship with the phone has done a complete 180. As the joke goes, when the phone rang in the 80s and 90s, people rushed to pick it up to see who was there. There was excitement in the air! Now with … The post New iOS concept dreams up a brilliant iPhone feature we want right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon's most popular ski jacket is 'so ridiculously warm' — and it's on mega sale

    Save up to 40 percent on this fluff-lined coat that shoppers say is just as toasty as the designer stuff.