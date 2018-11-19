A new generation of rocketeers are setting up shop in Los Angeles

FILE - In this June 30, 1982, file photo, the new space shuttle Challenger sits behind the four astronauts that will fly it during turnover ceremonies at Rockwell International's final assembly site in Palmdale, Calif. From left: Dr. Story Musgrave, pilot Karol J. Bobko, mission specialist Donald H. Peterson and commander Paul J. Weitz. Weitz, a retired NASA astronaut who commanded the first flight of the space shuttle Challenger and flew on Skylab in the early 1970s, has died at 85. Weitz died at his retirement home in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, said Laura Cutchens of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

Once upon a time, Los Angeles was the capital of the space age. McDonnell Douglas, Lockheed Martin, Hughes Aerospace, Rockwell International, North American Aviation—fifteen of the twenty-five largest aerospace companies were based in southern California during the Cold War, before production spread to the rest of the country.

Today, a newer, nimbler space industry backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital is being launched from Los Angeles, enabling new businesses that will change the way people communicate and understand our planet.

A wave of small rocket-makers are joining area old timers like Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Boeing and Northrop Grumman, and following in the footsteps of SpaceX, which was founded in LA in 2002.

Los Angeles’s aerospace infrastructure may have shrunk over the years, but its proximity to many technical universities, major ports, US Air Force launch sites and test facilities in the Mojave desert make it an attractive location for rocket makers; plus, all those old space giants left behind plenty of empty factory space for rent. And have you been to the beach?

Trans-Pacific rocketry

Rocket Labs launched its first operational rocket on Nov. 11 and immediately afterward raised $140 million, leaving it poised to begin lucrative, regular service to orbit in December. The New Zealand-US operation marked its first successful orbital launch in January. For $5 million, the company’s Electron rocket can carry payloads up to 500 lbs (225 kilograms) into orbit.

“The reason why California and Huntington Beach was just the access to fantastic talent, and the closeness to New Zealand from Los Angeles,” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told me in 2017. “In LA we’re doing primarily engine and guidance electronics, and down here in New Zealand we do the larger tube structures and the final integration and of course launch…as we grow the US domestic launch market as well, we’ll build complete rockets in the US.”

Rocket Lab and its competitors are targeting the market generated by a slew of new satellite firms. The large rockets built by SpaceX, United Launch Alliance and Arianespace are designed to transport large satellites to high orbits. With new technology, small satellite start-ups are designing their satellite networks for bespoke orbits, and need bespoke solutions to get them there.

Payam Banazadeh, the CEO of Capella Space, is building a satellite radar network, and says his start-up can’t succeed without more flexible launch options. “You can find some rides that go to some other [orbits, but]…your mission is to build this constellation. This is only going to happen with dedicated rockets like Rocket Lab.”

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket “It’s Business Time” lifts off in New Zealand on Nov. 11 2018.

More than a dozen companies want to fly these new constellations into orbit, but most analysts believe that the market can only support a few winners. The leading contenders are down on the beach.

