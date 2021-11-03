U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,660.57
    +29.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,157.58
    +104.95 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,811.58
    +161.98 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,403.95
    +42.09 (+1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.83
    -4.08 (-4.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    -15.80 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0300 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9930
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,907.28
    -481.23 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,558.68
    +27.14 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

A New Generation Is Turning the Tide on Urgent Climate Action

·1 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Bloomberg

Two-thirds of teenagers recognize climate change as an emergency, but only 9% of youth are very confident that the world will act quickly enough to address the problem. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called 2021 the “make it or break it year” for climate action, and young people know they can’t afford to wait until they’re older — they need to fight now, and they need our support. The following exciting new environmental initiatives supported by Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies are enabling a new generation of bright young thinkers to get involved in urgent climate action that will safeguard their future, and ours.

Click here to read the complete story.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/a-new-generation-is-turning-the-tide-on-urgent-climate-action-403650908

