A New Generation Is Turning the Tide on Urgent Climate Action

Two-thirds of teenagers recognize climate change as an emergency, but only 9% of youth are very confident that the world will act quickly enough to address the problem. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called 2021 the “make it or break it year” for climate action, and young people know they can’t afford to wait until they’re older — they need to fight now, and they need our support. The following exciting new environmental initiatives supported by Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies are enabling a new generation of bright young thinkers to get involved in urgent climate action that will safeguard their future, and ours.

