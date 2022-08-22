U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.78
    -62.70 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,298.64
    -408.10 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,483.81
    -221.40 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.68
    -28.67 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.20
    -3.57 (-3.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.80
    -17.10 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.37 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0069 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9920
    +0.0030 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3610
    +0.4310 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,298.67
    -111.32 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.38
    -4.57 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.92
    -34.45 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Generation USA Partners with St. Louis Community College on Digital Marketing Analyst Program

Generation USA
·4 min read

The tuition-free and fully online program is part of the Verizon Skill Forward initiative

Featured Image for Generation USA

Featured Image for Generation USA
Featured Image for Generation USA

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation USA and St. Louis Community College have partnered together to bring St. Louis-area individuals access to their tuition-free, fully online digital marketing analyst program.

As part of the Verizon Skill Forward initiative, a workforce development initiative aimed at preparing individuals for jobs of the future, the program offers students the opportunity to develop the skills needed to be successful digital marketing analysts - from the technical knowledge to the soft skills that will help them achieve their potential.

After completing the program and taking an exam, students can earn both Google Analytics IQ and Facebook Blueprint certifications. Graduates will have the opportunity to explore different learning outcomes like apprenticeships, internships, continuing education or full-time employment. This program is part of Generation USA's Training Accelerator programs.

"The digital marketing analyst training program at St. Louis Community College gives students the opportunity to become part of an existing and in-demand career by obtaining both the technical and leadership skills that lead to highly recognized industry credentials and full-time employment. We are excited to partner with Generation USA on this short-term accelerated training program," said Lesley English-Abram, manager of community services, STLCC.

"We're thrilled to partner with St. Louis Community College to help its students and community create a unique new pathway to career success," said Emily Schaffer, Generation USA CEO. "The digital marketing analyst program will not only provide students with the knowledge and skills needed for careers in the digital marketing and social media industry, but it will also allow them to explore other creative opportunities to help invest with these new skills to the local community."

The Verizon Skill Forward initiative, designed in partnership with Generation USA, provides free online training to individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, as well as those facing job displacement due to automation or challenges caused by the pandemic.

In addition to the digital marketing analyst program, Generation USA offers a myriad of online reskilling programs that provide free resources, access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand technology sectors.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally and three times as many were underemployed — and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high demand and 40% of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About St. Louis Community College

Established in 1962, St. Louis Community College is the largest community college district in Missouri and one of the largest in the United States. STLCC has four campuses: Florissant Valley, Forest Park, Meramec and Wildwood. The College annually serves more than 50,000 students through credit courses, continuing education, and workforce development programs. For more information about STLCC, visit stlcc.edu.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company's responsible business goals include providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving net zero emissions in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.


Media Contact 

Dan Johnson 
dan.johnson@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • German Power Hits Record 700 Euros as Gas Fears Ratchet Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged to about 15 times the average summer time price and power smashed through records as the threat of Russian supply cuts ripped through the market and threatened to push the German economy into recession.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Tri

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

    Europe has long-sought to import gas from the Caspian Sea’s giant reserves, but it was only in 2020 that gas began flowing to Europe through the so-called “Southern Gas Corridor”

  • Natural gas prices surge to 14-year high; oil slides

    U.S.-traded crude oil futures retreated on Monday, while natural gas prices climbed to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impacted the U.S. market.

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • Occidental and 3 Other Energy Stocks That Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Prices Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.

  • How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

    The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, oil-and-gas producer Occidental Petroleum is a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

  • UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now

    The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets. While the transformational strategy was launched in 2018, Carol Tome's appointment as CEO in 2020 led to the extra emphasis placed on a "better, not bigger" framework. Volume is declining, but average revenue per piece is increasing, resulting in strong revenue growth.

  • U.S. is at 'effectively peak employment,' bringing hot wage growth into focus

    The tight U.S. labor market may have reached a new peak this year with wage growth soon to follow.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeThe number of Alibaba sh

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ford to appeal $1.7bn verdict against it in Georgia truck crash case

    Civil suit centering on what was argued to be defective roofs came after couple killed when vehicle rolled over

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • "Curves Are For Suckers": 16 College Professors Who Really Had The Audacity

    "Please don't bring me death certificates or funeral obituaries. I will not accept these. If you think that your grandmother, grandfather, cousin, etc. may die, you should talk to me on the first day of class."View Entire Post ›

  • An Extra $100K Can Buy You This Many More Years in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big chance for a fresh start for student loan borrowers who are in default

    About 7.5 million student loan borrowers with loans in default have a chance to enter repayment in “good standing” — but only if they want in.

  • As Crypto Slumps, Goldman Sachs Aims for a Wall Street Built on Blockchain

    Goldman and JPMorgan are already processing some trades using the technology behind cryptocurrency markets.

  • America’s new “national teacher shortage” is neither new nor national

    But it suits both Democrats and Republicans to play it up