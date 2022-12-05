U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,070.00
    -5.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,436.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,989.00
    -21.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.91
    +0.93 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    +11.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.32 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.78 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2336
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4170
    +0.1460 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,269.50
    +296.14 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.88
    +7.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,808.74
    +30.84 (+0.11%)
     

The Generation Z Forum 2022 at Tsinghua University Sees Youths Share Their Thoughts on China and the World

·3 min read

Student Liu Dibo Shares the Experiences of Volunteering at Winter Olympics in Beijing During the Forum

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Liu Dibo from Tsinghua University ("Tsinghua") shared his experiences of volunteering at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games during The Global Generation Z Forum 2022 ("the Forum") lately. The Forum, co-held by Tsinghua University and China Daily, invited Chinese and foreign attendees from more than 30 countries to share their stories and their thoughts on where China and the world are heading remotely and in presence.

Liu Dibo, who studies at Tsinghua's School of Environment, spoke to the audience about being a volunteer at both the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, during which he was an assistant to Francesco Ricci Bitt, president of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations. Liu spoke about how he cultivated a 'friendship of generations' with Bitt, how he told him how much China had changed since Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, and how he shared him about Chinese culture and places of interest in Beijing. After he had returned to his home country, Liu was thrilled to receive a letter of gratitude from Bitt, thanking his 'outstanding friend' for making his 'stay at Beijing 2022 enjoyable and easygoing' and inviting him to the next Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy in 2026.

Youths from countries including Russia, India, South Africa, France, Egypt, Georgia, and the United States, gave speeches. By bringing together youths from all around the world, the forum showcased the positive experiences of young people striving to fulfill their potential.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, gave a speech on the forum to encourage youth all over the world to promote the construction of "a community with a shared future for mankind" and encouraged young people to try to better understand China.

Qiu Yong, secretary of the CPC Tsinghua University Committee and chairman of Tsinghua University Council, said during his opening remarks: "The youth represent hope and are the architects of the future. A better shared future depends on the friendships of young people continuing from generation to generation."

Other youths that spoke at the forum included Nik Gu, a Russian who is studying international relations, and a global student ambassador at Tsinghua University. Gu spoke about how he had seen rapid development in China in recent years. Having lived in China for 17 years, Gu said he has been deeply influenced by the cultural concept of "harmony without uniformity" and called on young people to join hands worldwide to promote a "a community with a shared future for mankind".

Tamar Kvlividze, a Georgian vlogger living in China, told the forum how she hosts videos on social media platforms in both China and Georgia on her experiences of living in China. Her channels have proven to be very popular both in China and Georgia, she said, and she expressed her hope of deepening cultural ties between the two countries.

Minh Thao Chan, a French PhD student majoring in autonomous driving at Tsinghua University, talked of his thoughts and understanding of the "Chinese path to modernization", and how he admires how China has placed an emphasis on developing the fields of science, technology and education.

For more information, please visit Tsinghua University.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-generation-z-forum-2022-at-tsinghua-university-sees-youths-share-their-thoughts-on-china-and-the-world-301694232.html

SOURCE Tsinghua University

Recommended Stories

  • Arts Council boss withdraws funding from 'anti-trans' gay-rights charity

    A senior figure at Britain’s biggest arts quango branded a gay and lesbian charity as “divisive” and “anti-trans” days before funding was withdrawn, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • The U.S. visa will have a new image printed on its foil. It won’t be Lincoln anymore

    As part of a standard secure document revision process, U.S. consulates and embassies will begin to issue a new visa foil in 2023.

  • Bill Ackman says he sees why FTX victims want Sam Bankman-Fried to ‘suffer’ severe consequences ‘including jail time’

    Bill Ackman appears to be walking back comments he made via Twitter last week about Sam Bankman-Fried that some interpreted as supportive.

  • Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank Spinoff Attracts Saudi Crown Prince

    Mohammed bin Salman could invest $500 million to back CS First Boston and CEO-designate Michael Klein.

  • Countdown begins to Fed's last meeting of 2022: What to know this week

    A parcel of economic data awaits Wall Street this week as investors inch closer to the Federal Reserve’s final rate-setting meeting this year.

  • Crypto Stocks Teeter Near Abyss as Fink’s Warning Adds to Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts and investors are struggling to call a bottom in crypto stocks in the wake of a brutal month that ended with the head of BlackRock Inc. saying most digital-asset firms won’t survive. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Mus

  • Bankman-Fried says he will testify before U.S. House committee

    The U.S. House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing in December to investigate the collapse of FTX and expects to hear from the companies and individuals involved, including founder and CEO Bankman-Fried. Committee Chair Maxine Waters last week invited Bankman-Fried to participate in the panel's hearing on Dec. 13. "Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain," the founder and former FTX CEO wrote in a reply to Waters.

  • Apple Is Looking to Move Production Out of China, Report Says

    Apple has hastened plans to move part of its production out of China, home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, according to a The Wall Street Journal report citing anonymous sources.

  • A European Central Bank Blog Decries the End of Bitcoin, and We Aren’t Buying It

    Plus: What happens when you go from bitcoin-only to … not? Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Court Rules Man Shouldn't Be Fired for Not Being 'Fun' at Work

    Not having to make small talk at one's desk or go to "happy hours" when you just want to get home is a major reason more and more people are opting for remote work. The number of remote workers feeling "not connected" to their colleagues is, counterintuitevely to what some CEOs will argue, lower for remote workers than it is for those coming in to a physical office. In November, a Paris court determined that a consulting firm was incorrect in firing a man who refused to participate in them.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Marketmind: China Politburo smoke signals

    Interest rate decisions in Australia and India are the main set-piece events in Asia this week for investors, while China's Politburo holds its first meeting to discuss the policies that will set Beijing's economic direction over the coming year. Investors go into the week with a 'risk on' bias, sustained by markets' dovish interpretation of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the U.S. economic outlook and the solid U.S. employment report for November the week before. If U.S. financial conditions continue to ease and implied market volatility remains well-anchored, bulls will stay on the front foot.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Forget DoorDash and Uber. Walmart and Kroger Are Now the Innovators in Food Delivery.

    The companies are looking to take greater control of their delivery services, while Amazon waits in the wings.

  • McCormick, PulteGroup, and Merck Boost Dividends

    Seasonings maker McCormick, home builder PulteGroup, and drug giant Merck are among the large-cap firms that announced increased dividends in the past week.

  • Asia shares pin hopes on China opening, oil rallies

    The news helped oil prices firm as OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which begin on Monday. "While the easing of some restrictions does not equate to a wholesale shift away from the dynamic COVID zero strategy just yet, it is further evidence of a shifting approach and financial markets look to be firmly focussed on the longer term outlook over the near-term hit to activity as virus cases look set to continue," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2%, after rallying 3.7% last week to a three-month top.

  • Ghana to swap domestic debt in fight to regain economic stability

    Ghana will launch a domestic debt exchange on Monday, its Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said, expressing confidence that the move would help restore macroeconomic stability and end the West African country's worst economic crisis in a generation. Ofori-Atta said in a video address on Sunday that Ghana's government had finished its debt sustainability analysis, but he did not provide any information on plans for foreign debt that are anxiously awaited by international creditors.

  • ECB’s Chance to Guide Rate-Hike Views Won’t Last Long

    (Bloomberg) -- If European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and her colleagues need to hone the guidance about their final interest-rate increase for 2022, the window to do so is closing.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Musk Says Apple

  • AT&T to Pay $6 Million to SEC Over Private Calls to Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to pay a $6.25 million penalty to settle an unusual lawsuit by federal regulators claiming its executives selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to Wall Street analysts.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation

  • Bonds Rallying Back From Brutal Year Show Power of Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is finding a reason to keep plowing into the bond market, even with a Federal Reserve that’s still far from declaring victory in its war against inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ A