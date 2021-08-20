U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.67
    +24.87 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,061.85
    +167.73 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,668.35
    +126.56 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,145.59
    +13.17 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.18
    -0.51 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2450
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8250
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,312.38
    +2,703.80 (+5.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.31
    +29.93 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.60
    +30.74 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. Announces Planned Retirement of Kenneth Winn, SVP of Credit Administration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SENECA FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (Nasdaq: GBNY), the holding company for Generations Bank, announced today that Senior Vice President of Credit Administration, Kenneth Winn, will be retiring effective January 1, 2022.

Generations Bancorp NY Logo (PRNewsfoto/Generations Bank)
Generations Bancorp NY Logo (PRNewsfoto/Generations Bank)

Mr. Winn joined Generations in 2017, during his tenure with the Bank, he had responsibility for all of the Bank's lending programs, credit administration and loan servicing functions. Winn led many key initiatives for increased performance, resulting in a $70.7 million increase in total loans from December 31, 2017 through June 30, 2021. In addition he revised and modernized Generations' lending standards, processes and policies, and oversaw enhanced loan reporting and analysis.

"Ken Winn has made a tremendous contribution to Generations during his time here," remarked Menzo Case, President and CEO of Generations. "His knowledge and professionalism have helped the Bank grow and prosper over these past four and a half years. All of us here wish Ken and his family nothing but the best in retirement."

Most recently Mr. Winn was instrumental in the Bank's COVID-19 response including the roll-out of community hardship loans and Generations' participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) emergency response for small businesses.

Winn brought more than 30 years of experience to his role at Generations, including a tenure in a similar position at other institutions in Upstate New York.

"I want to thank Generations for the opportunities I have had here," said Mr. Winn. "I have been fortunate to work with a great team and I wish them much success moving forward. I am grateful to have had a long and fruitful career and the time is right for me to move on and enjoy more time with my wife and family."

No replacement for Mr. Winn has been named at this time

Disclosures Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," should," "could," or "may". Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include delays in closing the conversion and stock offering; possible unforeseen delays in delivering DRS Book-Entry statements or interest checks; and/or delays in the start of trading due to market disruptions or otherwise.

-–

About Generations

Generations partners with businesses, municipalities and residents across the Finger Lakes Region and Western New York to offer banking and insurance services. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls, Generations serves the community from 10 retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington, Albion and Medina.

In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations focuses on residential mortgages, automobile loans, home equity and commercial loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area and Western New York through its insurance business, Generations Agency. For more information, visit MyGenBank.com

Contact:
Michael Reed
VP – Marketing Director
315-568-1163
michael.reed@mygenbank.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generations-bancorp-ny-inc-announces-planned-retirement-of-kenneth-winn-svp-of-credit-administration-301359714.html

SOURCE Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden is canceling $5.8 billion in student loan debt, the largest amount so far

    New forgiveness covers hundreds of thousands of borrowers.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Canadian dollar hits 8-month low as global growth concerns weigh

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in eight months against the greenback on Friday and was on track for its biggest weakly decline since March 2020 as the prospect of a slowing global economic recovery weighed on investor sentiment. Global shares fell for a fifth straight day and the U.S. dollar remained firm in a flight to safety as rising coronavirus cases compounded concerns over Chinese growth and the outlook for U.S. stimulus. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shareholders since they're up 56% over 3 years

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy? Software Maker Sets Path To $10 Billion In Revenue By 2028

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has pulled back. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.