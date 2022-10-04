Generations Family Practice Acquires Kernersville Primary Care, Its Sixth Since 2021

The clinic is the second independent primary care clinic to join in the Piedmont Triad area.

CARY, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cary Medical Management (CMM), a physicians managing service organization, announced that Kernersville Primary Care (KPC) joined the Generations Family Practice, a network of independent primary care clinics managed by CMM. KPC is the sixth clinic to join the Generations network since 2021, the second in the Piedmont Triad area.

William Kelly, MD, and wife, Joanelle Kelly, the clinic's practice manager, have served Piedmont Triad residents of all ages for over 30 years.

"Over the years, I've seen most independent primary care clinics get swallowed up by the hospital," said Dr. Kelly. "Joining the Generations/CMM network was the best way to ensure my patients have an option outside of urgent care and a hospital group. I'm excited about this opportunity and look forward to the continuation of my life's work in family medicine."

Under its management, CMM provides clinics with the technical and operational expertise to continue to operate as independent and avoid hospital acquisition or closing from financial stress. They do this by implementing care management oversight of the clinics' most vulnerable patient populations and leveraging technology to drive better outcomes, lower the total medical cost, and streamline operational processes. These combined efforts result in favorable value-based contract terms and significant shared savings that offer physicians the opportunity to remain independent.

"We're delighted to add Kernersville Primary Care to the list of clinics that we're managing," said CMM co-founder and CEO Siu Tong, PhD. "Primary care physicians like Dr. Kelly are the backbone of our healthcare system. We're honored that he's chosen to remain true to his independent roots and look forward to ensuring his existing and new patients continue to receive quality healthcare services."

About Kernersville Primary Care

Kernersville Primary Care has been providing care to people of all ages in the Piedmont Triad area for 30 years. It is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Care (NCQA) as a Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH), ensuring all of its patients receive the necessary care when and where they need it, in a manner they can understand. The NCQA has also recognized Kernersville Primary Care for its delivery of quality diabetes care and cardiovascular and stroke care.

About Cary Medical Management

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage its wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure its portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. www.carymso.com/

Clinic Contact:

Jonathan Fowler, Vice President of Operations, jon.fowler@generationsfamilypractice.com

Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions, clifford@generationsfamilypractice.com

Press Contact:

April Koontz, Head of Marketing, 345758@email4pr.com, 919-674-8411

