U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,728.00
    +11.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,287.00
    +127.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,943.00
    +55.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,179.90
    +6.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.43
    -0.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1478
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0070 (+0.41%)
     

  • Vix

    17.79
    -0.62 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2090
    -0.4570 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,964.98
    +197.41 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.73
    +37.40 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.74
    +11.02 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 230,000 Americans filed new claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Generations Family Practice Group Expands to Eastern North Carolina

·3 min read

Jacksonville-Based AKT Clinic Joins Practices Overseen by Cary Medical Management to Improve Healthcare Throughout the State

CARY, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Jacksonville-based clinic has become the first location in the Coastal North Carolina area to join the family of clinics managed by Cary Medical Management (CMM). The practice, which was owned and operated for 40 years by Dr. Andre KS Tse (AKT) will continue to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare to Eastern North Carolinians. AKT joins five other practices supported by CMM in Cary, Wendell, Rocky Mount, Greensboro and the Chapel-Hill/Carrboro area.

Dr. Tse opened AKT nearly four decades ago with the goal of delivering internal medicine care with a focus in cardiology. Over the years, the group built a strong practice with a loyal following of patients. The AKT facility currently offers more than 10 patient rooms and fills a need in Eastern North Carolina for this essential care.

Before retiring, Dr. Tse sought to transition his practice to a new generation of providers. CMM's commitment to improving healthcare in both urban and underserved communities will ensure that his work and legacy continues, particularly at this crucial time when healthcare resources are being stretched thin and disappearing, particularly in rural areas of North Carolina.

"Rural clinics have less access to healthcare resources and have difficulty keeping up with the ever-changing demands of healthcare regulations and trends," said CMM co-founder and CEO Siu Tong, PhD. "These areas are the places where CMM can have the greatest impact in sharing our experience with independent clinics and helping them achieve better, more efficient and cost-effective care."

Clinics that join CMM are supported by technology that enables favorable insurance contracts and significant shared savings. Moreover, they are able to either exit or remain independent while operating at a much better profit margin. CMM uses technologies from its sister companies to manage care between clinics, hospitals and specialists, and enables clinics to join forces without changing electronic health records (EHR).

CMM plans to further expand across North Carolina to deliver on its mission and vision to help deliver high-value care to more rural areas, and provide tech-infused support to practices already serving their communities.

About Cary Medical Management
Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage their wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure their portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/

Press Contact:
April Umminger, Public Relations Specialist
327518@email4pr.com
703-340-6716

Clinic Contact:
Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions
clifford.tse@carymso.com

Jonathan Fowler, Vice President of Operations
jon.fowler@carymso.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generations-family-practice-group-expands-to-eastern-north-carolina-301459830.html

SOURCE Cary Medical Management

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what doctors say you can do as COVID patients overwhelm Kansas City hospitals

    Help flatten the curve from omicron with these five tips from doctors at KU Med and other area hospitals.

  • Kansas City area hospitals are short on ventilators. Here’s why that matters

    Flashing back to earlier stages of the pandemic, local hospitals aren’t just running out of beds. They’re also running low on ventilators to treat COVID patients.

  • Moving Nursing Applicants into the System: College of Nurses of Ontario partners with Ontario Health

    The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) and Ontario Health are partnering to help address the health human resource needs of the province by launching the Supervised Practice Experience Partnership. This partnership provides an opportunity for applicants, currently going through the registration process to become nurses, to participate in a work experience to help complete their evidence of practice and language proficiency registration requirements.

  • DMV hospitals say they're stretched thin

    D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all declared public health emergencies to help hospitals better manage demand driven by a surge in COVID-19 cases, but hospital associations across the region say they’re still stretched thin. Driving the news: On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency until Jan. 26, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospital visits, and medical staff shortages.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • What should I do if I need treatment for something other than COVID during Illinois surge?

    Get answers to questions you may have as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise.

  • Altais Launches New Multi-Specialty Independent Medical Practice in Riverside, CA

    Altais Medical Group Riverside expands healthcare options during COVID pandemic in region experiencing severe shortage of physicians

  • Beebe postpones non-emergent procedures as COVID-19 continues to strain hospitals

    This decision, the hospital said in a statement, goes into effect on Jan. 13. It is a result of the onslaught of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

  • Akron Children's places employees who didn't get COVID-19 vaccine on unpaid leave

    Akron Children's Hospital has placed an unknown number of employees who did not comply with its vaccine mandate on unpaid leave.

  • COVID-19: Cleveland Clinic extends postponement of nonessential surgeries

    Cleveland Clinic is extending its postponement of nonessential surgeries through Sunday, Jan. 30 due to ongoing rising COVID-19 cases.

  • Abortion grows as priority issue for Democrats: AP-NORC poll

    With Roe v. Wade facing its strongest threat in decades, a new poll finds Democrats increasingly view protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government. Thirteen percent of Democrats mentioned abortion or reproductive rights as one of the issues they want the federal government to address in 2022, according to a December poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Florida lawmakers introduce bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks

    Republican lawmakers in Florida filed a bill on Tuesday seeking to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of serious medical emergencies for the mother or fatal fetal abnormalities. The bill, introduced on the first day of the Florida legislature's 2022 session, sets the stage for a battle over abortion access expected to play out in courts and state capitols this year as the United States Supreme Court weighs a case that could overhaul abortion rights. A 15-week ban would violate the Supreme Court's precedent in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy before the fetus is viable, at around 24 weeks.

  • Republican lawmakers in Florida seek to ban most abortions after 15 weeks

    On the first day of Florida’s legislative session, two Republican lawmakers filed bills banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Monoclonal antibody infusions? They're keeping many COVID-19 patients alive

    The IV treatment is for patients referred by a doctor. But as more and more people seek the treatment, supply lags behind demand

  • Kentucky emergency room doctors make an urgent plea to the public as hospitalizations rise

    COVID-19 hospitalization numbers at all three of Louisville's major hospitals and many hospitals across the state have risen over the past week.

  • How many COVID patients in Kansas City hospitals were first admitted for COVID-19?

    Readers have been asking about how many people in the hospital for COVID were first admitted because of the virus, or if they tested positive after being in the hospital for another reason.

  • Florida Republicans propose abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy

    Republican lawmakers in Florida are once again fighting to ban abortion.What's happening: Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland) and Rep. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach) filed Senate Bill 146 and House Bill 5 on Tuesday, the first day of the Florida legislature.Both would ban doctors from giving abortions after 15 weeks unless the health of the patient is at risk, or if there is a "fatal fetal abnormality." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Abortion providers would be

  • GOP bill in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

    Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed Tuesday by Republicans on the first day of the state's annual legislative session. The measures by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court. It does not go as far, however, as a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy with enforcement provisions allowing citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who assists in an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Gold logs highest price of 2022 so far because its ‘a rocket ship and inflation is its fuel’

    Gold futures climb on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, settling at their highest level of the year so far, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields decline in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data.

  • Indonesia Payments Startup Xendit Takes On Southeast Asia After Unicorn Status

    (Bloomberg) -- Xendit, an Indonesian digital payments firm that recently reached a $1 billion valuation, plans to expand to the rest of Southeast Asia.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeThe company will also seek to br