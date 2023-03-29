U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.80
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.00
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6570
    +1.7820 (+1.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,410.38
    +1,206.55 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Generative AI Marketing Report 2023: Analysis Identifies Limits of Automation and Need for Human Creativity

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative AI for Marketing: Use Cases, Technological Developments, and Trends (2023-2025)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This 53-page report focuses on the potential impact of generative AI on marketing and communications. It is based on primary research interviews with marketing and communications leaders, as well as generative AI startup founders. The report is divided into three core sections, which analyze the potential impact of generative AI on various aspects of marketing.

Creative application suites, combined with MarTech for targeting and running campaigns, already transformed the role of marketing departments and agencies in the business world. Generative AI is now leveling up that tech stack even more, as this report documents through interviews with marketing leaders and other forms of data collection.

By identifying prominent use cases, technological developments, and trends across the marketing applications of generative AI, this report can influence best practices for marketing, as well as growth strategies for generative AI companies targeting marketers.

By carefully identifying and categorizing major themes, the report supplies marketing or even cross-functional teams with an abundance of useful discussion points, helping them to power through any change resistance. For those in need of hard numbers, the report provides those, as well, in focused subsections and data visualizations.

The report also surfaces over 50 quantitative insights within its strategically-oriented, highly qualitative structure. This includes data visualizations that illuminate the opportunities and threats in generative AI.

Companies Mentioned

  • Google

  • Microsoft

  • Midjourney

  • NightCafe Studio

  • OpenAI

  • Peech

  • TheGist

Generative AI for Marketing: Use Cases, Technological Developments, and Trends (2023-2025) Report Highlights:

  • Generative AI is disrupting marketing, but how far will it go? This thematic analysis identifies where human creativity or oversight is still needed and where this work might become technologically augmented.

  • As popular notions of Generative AI expand from hit-or-miss AI art to include all the newly discovered use cases of ChatGPT/large language models, it is clear that marketers will be early adopters and experimenters.

  • Generative AI startups are launching a wide range of products and services, sometimes based on foundation models.

  • However, certain skills and strategies are required to implement this technology into campaigns without compromising results or other aspects of organizational performance.

This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following questions:

  • What are some of the ways that CMOs and digital marketers already use generative AI?

  • Will original content be disadvantaged by a deluge of generative AI output?

  • What are some of the shifting perspectives on AI potential?

  • How could generative AI optimize or complicate organizational processes?

  • Which areas of generative AI still need improvement?

  • How are conflicting interests distorting the perception of AI progress?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Generative AI for Marketing
1.1 Key Benefits of This Report
1.2 Target Audience
1.3 Companies Mentioned in This Report
1.4 Methodology
1.5 Executive Summary

2. Current Marketing Use Cases for Generative AI
2.1 Current Marketing Use Cases: Thematic Analysis
2.2 Current Marketing Use Cases: Industry Insights
2.3 Current Marketing Use Cases: Quantitative Insights

3. Generative AI vs. Original, Creative Work
3.1 Generative AI vs. Original, Creative Work: Thematic Analysis
3.2 Generative AI vs. Original, Creative Work: Industry Insights
3.3 Generative AI vs. Original, Creative Work: Quantitative Insights

4. Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World
4.1 Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World: Thematic Analysis
4.2 Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World: Industry Insights
4.3 Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World: Quantitative Insights

5. Infographics: An Overview of Generative AI Usage, Developments, and Predictions
5.1 Infographics: The Impact of Generative AI on Digital Marketing
5.2 Infographics: Generative AI: Opportunities and Threats
5.3 Infographics: From Generative AI to AGI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64c88p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generative-ai-marketing-report-2023-analysis-identifies-limits-of-automation-and-need-for-human-creativity-301785022.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Why Banks Are Waging a Digital-Wallet War With Apple

    Banks are worried they’re losing ground to tech companies eager to gain market share in consumer payments. One of traditional finance’s biggest threats is Apple. Here’s how banks are fighting back. Illustration: Xingpei Shen

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Alibaba's US$34 billion stock rally justified? Here's what BofA, Deutsche Bank, Daiwa and Macquarie say about the business makeover

    Investors persevering with Alibaba Group were richly rewarded after the stock logged the biggest gain since November. The market reaction suggests its plan to overhaul the US$257 billion tech empire will bring great benefits to shareholders. The move is expected to unlock values from its assets, most analysts said, while allaying Beijing's concerns over the group's dominance in the local economy. Is the US$32 billion overnight gain in market value in New York, and HK$21 billion (US$2.7 billion)

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Federal Authorities Sue Walmart For Firing An Employee With Crohn's Disease

    The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reportedly sued Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) for laying off a North Carolina employee with Crohn’s disease. Walmart allegedly refused to grant the employee disability-related leave. The EEOC’s complaint accuses Walmart of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in treating the worker. The associate, who had worked for Walmart since February 2014, was fired in April 2017 for incurring unexcused absences exceeding the number allowed under compa

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Adidas retracts opposition to Black Lives Matter three-stripe design

    (Reuters) -Sportswear maker Adidas AG on Wednesday reversed course 48 hours after asking the U.S. Trademark Office to reject a Black Lives Matter application for a trademark featuring three parallel stripes. "Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible," the company said in a statement. Adidas rescinded its opposition without prejudice, which means it could still challenge the trademark on the same grounds in future.