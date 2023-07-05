Generative Tezos Art Platform fxhash Adds Ethereum in Multichain Push

Often coined "the art blockchain," Tezos has earned this reputation thanks to at least one key platform.

Now, though, fxhash is set to also join the Ethereum ecosystem

Fxhash lets users create new iterations of generative artwork, with artists limiting the number of mints for their work. Collectors discover the specific iteration they've acquired at the reveal, adding a unique aspect to the process of collecting generative art.

The decision to expand fxhash to the Ethereum blockchain marks a significant step in the platform's evolution. Initially, fxhash chose the Tezos blockchain for its appealing proof-of-stake consensus, especially when Ethereum was still using proof-of-work.

The work of digital artist Zancan. Image: fxhash.

However, with the upcoming launch of fxhash 2.0, the platform is set to become multichain, a move influenced by requests from its partners for expansion beyond Tezos.

The implementation of fxhash 2.0 aims to break down the barriers that currently exist between chains. At present, artists can often sell their artworks at significantly higher prices on Ethereum, which also offers greater visibility for artists.

"By bringing one community over to the other and showing the artworks alongside each other, we aim to help them gain more attention,” John Charlie, the creative director at fxhash, told Decrypt. “The chain doesn't matter. It's the art that matters."

Linda Dounia's IN/Visible NFT Exhibition Highlights Black Artists, AI's ‘Skewed’ Lens

The platform was initially started by the artist Ciphrd. As a generative artist, he felt difficult to find a platform that could properly showcase his work. This struggle led him to create fxhash.

Since then, it has been highly community-focused.

This plays a significant role in decision-making processes, too, particularly with the upcoming fxhash 2.0.

"fxhash is the largest live repository of Generative Art, as such we can never stand still, but need to provide Artists with a wide variety of tools that we are continuously adding to in close communication with our community,” said Schmidt. “fxhash 2.0 is a natural consequence of that, and something our team, our partners, the community, and most importantly artists are incredibly excited about."

2 million pieces of art on fxhash

The platform boasts a diverse array of talented artists, including Zancan, William Mapan, Iskra Velitchkova, Melissa Wiederrecht, Andreas Rau, and Kim Asendorf.

Some have gained significant popularity, with Zancan's "Garden, Monoliths" collection, for instance, racking up over 1.2 million XTZ in secondary market sales.

As of now, fxhash hosts around 8,000 artists or users who have minted at least one token, and it showcases two million pieces of generative art. The platform has facilitated the movement of approximately $40 million to $45 million, with the lion's share of this amount going to the artists.

The team at fxhash is currently hard at work on the Ethereum integration, with the launch of fxhash 2.0 slated for after the summer.

This will likely come with a UI and UX overhaul, too, and there are plans for events, both online and in-person, to celebrate the launch.

[artwork]

"Right now we've got our sights focused on an event happening in Berlin, which is related to the hackathon we've just started,” said Charlie. “As we get closer to the launch, we'll have a clearer idea of what we can plan."

In a world where the chain often matters more than the art, fxhash is striving to shift the focus back to where it belongs: on the artists and their creations.

"Our goal was always to build tools allowing artists and collectors to live out their passion for generative art,” fxhash COO Paul Viktor Schmidt told Decrypt. “We have always prioritized pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and will continue to do so.”