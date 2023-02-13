U.S. markets closed

Generator in Data Centers Market projects USD 3.99 Bn growth: Driven by rising demand for data centers- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The generator market in data centers market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,996.58 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4,821.95 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing investments in data centers, rising demand for data centers, and increased power consumption in data centers. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aggreko Plc, Atlas Copco AB, AVK SEG, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Greaves Cotton Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nidec Corp., Powerica Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd, Volvo Penta AB, Wartsila Corp., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Gain detailed insights into the market study – Buy the report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by type (diesel and gas), capacity (less than 1MW, 1MW-2MW, and more than 2MW), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • The market growth will be significant in the diesel segment during the forecast period. Diesel generators have high torque and can provide high performance in fluctuating or transient-power scenarios. They are cost-effective and are available in a wide portfolio of capacity ranges. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this generator market in data centers market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the generator market in data centers market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the generator market in data centers market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the generator market in data centers market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market in data centers market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The generator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19,891.16 million. The growing instances of power grid failure are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising adoption of green energy technologies may impede the market growth.

  • The direct current power system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12.01 billion. The increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are notably driving the direct current (DC) power system market growth, although factors such as the growing preference for gas generators may impede the market growth.

Generator Market In Data Centers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3996.58 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aggreko Plc, Atlas Copco AB, AVK SEG, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Greaves Cotton Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nidec Corp., Powerica Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd, Volvo Penta AB, Wartsila Corp., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global generator market in data centers 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Capacity

  • 7.3 Less than 1 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 1 MW-2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 More than 2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Atlas Copco AB

  • 12.4 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 12.5 Cummins Inc.

  • 12.6 Generac Holdings Inc.

  • 12.7 General Electric Co.

  • 12.8 Greaves Cotton Ltd.

  • 12.9 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

  • 12.10 Kohler Co.

  • 12.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.12 Nidec Corp.

  • 12.13 Powerica Ltd.

  • 12.14 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

  • 12.15 Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd

  • 12.16 Wartsila Corp.

  • 12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Generator Market in Data Centers Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generator-in-data-centers-market-projects-usd-3-99-bn-growth-driven-by-rising-demand-for-data-centers--technavio-301744239.html

SOURCE Technavio

