Generator market to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by AKSA Power Generation, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The generator market size is forecast to increase by USD 19,891.16 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.04%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the generator market was valued at USD 34,267.56 million. The growth of the market will be driven by rapid industrialization and growing construction equipment demand, growing instances of power grid failure, and increasing incidence of natural calamities that causes power outages.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generator Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generator Market 2023-2027

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

The market is segmented by type (stationary and portable), end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

Segmentation by type (stationary and portable)

  • Stationary: Low-capacity stationary generators are commonly used in small facilities where the total load is low and the generator runs for a short duration. These generators are more affordable and require less space compared to high-power generators, and they can fulfill most energy needs. There is a high requirement for backup generators in industrial buildings to maintain uninterrupted business operations during power outages. The backup power from these generators helps run critical equipment and safety systems, ensuring normalcy before the utility grid supply is restored. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the stationary generator market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AKSA Power Generation, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., PR INDUSTRIAL Srl, Siemens AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the generator market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Generator Market in Data Centers by Type, Capacity, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The generator market in data centers is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,996.58 million. The rising demand for data centers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in carbon emission may impede the market growth.

Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The liquid-immersed transformers (LIT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% between 2022 and 2027. The expansion of T&D driving the demand for liquid-immersed transformers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the new regulations increasing the cost of power transformers may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this generator market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the generator market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the generator market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the generator market across APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market vendors

Generator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 19891.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.87

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, Nigeria, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AKSA Power Generation, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., PR INDUSTRIAL Srl, Siemens AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global generator market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Types Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Atlas Copco AB

  • 12.4 Briggs and Stratton LLC

  • 12.5 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 12.6 Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Cummins Inc.

  • 12.8 Doosan Corp.

  • 12.9 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 12.10 Generac Holdings Inc.

  • 12.11 General Electric Co.

  • 12.12 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

  • 12.14 Kohler Co.

  • 12.15 Kubota Corp.

  • 12.16 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Generator Market 2023-2027
Global Generator Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generator-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-04-by-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-aksa-power-generation-atlas-copco-ab-briggs-and-stratton-llc---technavio-301749616.html

SOURCE Technavio

