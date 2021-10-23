U.S. markets closed

Generator Market size to grow by USD 16.23 Bn | Rapid Industrialization & Growing Construction Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global generator market size is set to increase by 16.23 billion between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Generator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Get more information on the potential growth variance by Downloading a Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rapid industrialization & growing construction equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising adoption of green energy technologies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Generator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

View more information on the contribution of all segments and regional growth, Download a Free Sample Report

Generator Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our generator market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies upgradations in the IT sector and increasing focus towards digitization as one of the prime reasons driving the generator market growth during the next few years.

Generator Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Generator Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Generator Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Generator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist generator market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the generator market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the generator market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market vendors

Related Reports:
Global High Capacity Gas Generator Market - Global high capacity gas generator market is segmented by output power capacity (less than 300 KW, 301-1000 KW, and above 1000 KW) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Low and Medium Capacity Gas Generator Market - Global low and medium capacity gas generator market is segmented by end-user (residential, commercial, and industrial), application (stationary and portable), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Generator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 16.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.58

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Nigeria, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generator-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-23-bn--rapid-industrialization--growing-construction-equipment-to-boost-growth--technavio-301405773.html

SOURCE Technavio

