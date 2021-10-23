Generator Market size to grow by USD 16.23 Bn | Rapid Industrialization & Growing Construction Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global generator market size is set to increase by 16.23 billion between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Generator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rapid industrialization & growing construction equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising adoption of green energy technologies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Generator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Generator Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our generator market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies upgradations in the IT sector and increasing focus towards digitization as one of the prime reasons driving the generator market growth during the next few years.

Generator Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Generator Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Generator Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Generator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist generator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the generator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the generator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market vendors

Generator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Nigeria, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

