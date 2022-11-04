U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,734.44
    +14.55 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,116.22
    +114.97 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,350.34
    +7.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.82
    -1.91 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.76
    +4.59 (+5.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.90
    +50.00 (+3.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +1.43 (+7.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    +0.0189 (+1.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1710
    +0.0470 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0197 (+1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8800
    -1.2840 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,918.02
    +670.81 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.37
    +18.32 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Generator Rental Market to Expand at CAGR of 5% During Forecast Period: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. / The global generator rental market size is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 6.2 Bn by 2031.It is estimated that the global generator rental market will expand at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.In order to lessen the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, industry participants in the rental of generators are focusing more on implementing technological breakthroughs in portable fuel generators. Integration of latest technologies are likely to emerge as one of the major generator rental market trends. Leading global generator rental market players like Aggreko plc., Cummins Inc., and Caterpillar are putting a lot of effort into technical innovation to increase their global reach.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/723929/Generator-Rental.jpg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/723929/Generator-Rental.jpg

Rentals of portable fuel generators incorporating built-in sensors that trigger automatic cutoff if CO emission levels rise in confined rooms are becoming more widely available from suppliers. Clean power supply is made possible by gensets, which convert AC electricity to DC power and back again. The global generator rental market is expected to be driven by portable gensets' built-in sensors, which aid in the production of clean power.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74616

Power fluctuations have the ability to seriously harm electric devices. In addition to the apparatus or equipment, the disruption could also affect those using it. Power distribution is hampered by inadequate global power system maintenance, which also increases reliance on rented generators. This is also likely to stimulate growth of the global generator rental market in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • In the construction business, generators are utilized to ensure the correct operation of large machinery like welders, air compressors, and concrete mixers during a power outage. Construction business is likely to account for considerable generator rental market share. As such, it is projected that the construction industry's strong rise is expected to emerge as generator rental market growth factors in the years to come.

  • Since a few years ago, there have been more days with power failures due to distribution line failures, transmission line failures, natural disasters, and equipment issues at power producing plants or substations throughout the world. This is anticipated to fuel the global market for generator rental. Power obtained through transmission and distribution lines can also be obtained through the leasing of generators. This factor is anticipated to drive the global generator rental market.

  • Distant manufacturing facilities rely heavily on rental power solutions, including rental generators, as power outages frequently occur in remote parts of many different nations across the world. This is likely to expand the global market for generator rental.

  • For vendors in the generator rental sector, flexible rent packages are generating revenue opportunities. The timing, fuel, and power requirements of a client are taken into account while creating flexible rent packages that will work within their budget plan. In order to supply the exact quantity of electricity to construction sites, mines, and utilities, manufacturers are expanding their range of generator sizes.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=74616

Global Generator Rental Market: Growth Drivers

  • In the oil and gas, telecom, and utility industries, demand for natural gas and diesel generators has risen considerably. Aggreko is rapidly gaining prominence for its natural gas and diesel generators. These generators come with outputs ranging from 125 to 2100 kVA and guarantee transportable, dependable, and scalable power generation.

  • Companies in the generator rental market are developing load-on-demand configuration in which portable generators automatically switch on and off as per the site's load demand in circumstances when customers' power demands fluctuate. Customers benefit from reduced fuel use, pollutants, and expenses, which is expected to drive demand in the market.

Global Generator Rental Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Generac Power Systems, Inc.

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Ashtead Group plc.

  • United Rentals, Inc.

  • Herc Rentals Inc.

  • Cooper Equipment Rentals

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=74616

Global Generator Rental Market: Segmentation

Type

  • Diesel

  • Natural Gas

  • Others

Power Rating

  • Below 100 kVA

  • 100 kVA -500 kVA

  • 501 kVA -1000 kVA

  • Above 1000 kVA

End User

  • Utilities

  • Oil & Gas

  • Mining

  • Construction

  • Events

  • Others

Browse More Energy & Natural Resources Market Reports by TMR:

Power Plant Maintenance Market - Power Plant Maintenance Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Power Purchase Agreement Market - Power Purchase Agreement Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 39.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market - Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.73% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Hazardous Waste Management Market - Hazardous Waste Management Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.31% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sulfur Market for Mining Application - Sulfur Market for Mining Application is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Power Management Services Market - Power Management Services Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Silicon Transformer Oil Market - Silicon Transformer Oil Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723929/Generator-Rental-Market-to-Expand-at-CAGR-of-5-During-Forecast-Period-TMR-Study

Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings stock slides on third-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for DraftKings following third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course.

  • Why Carvana's Stock Crashed Today

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) investors were heading for the hills today after the online car marketplace reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results. Carvana's non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $2.67 was a massive decrease from the company's loss of $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. Carvana's total revenue of $3.39 billion in the quarter missed Wall Street's expectation of $3.7 billion and was down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Down 46%, Is Amazon Stock a Bear Market Buy?

    The Nasdaq Index has fallen 34% year to date, with big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (down 46% this year) leading the plunge. While total sales increased by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion, operating income fell from $4.9 billion to $2.5 billion, a decline of roughly 49%. As in the second quarter, the bottom-line weakness stems from Amazon's U.S. and international e-commerce segments, which over-expanded during the pandemic and now face lower efficiency.

  • Shopify Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has taken investors on a tumultuous ride over the last couple of years. Shopify stock has lost roughly three-quarters of its value so far in 2022 and is down 80% from the all-time high that it hit last November. Should investors treat the big valuation pullback as a buying opportunity, or is there still too much downside risk to make the stock a smart buy at current prices?

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.

  • CrowdStrike (CRWD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to CrowdStrike (CRWD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $20.17, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day.

  • 15 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 biggest electric car companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World. Adaptation and demand for electric vehicles has picked up in recent years with deteriorating climate conditions […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Melted Down Today

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third-quarter results late Thursday, and on Friday morning, the stock fell hard. While the digital communication specialist beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, management issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was below expectations and warned that the macroeconomic climate is hurting Twilio's business. Lately, investors have been quick to dump technology companies that experience any slowdowns, and that appears to be what's happening here.

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Stock Was Down 15.6% This Week

    The stock of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) performed worse than the overall market this week as it fell 15.6% from last Friday's close as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart had fallen as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down a whopping 86.8% year to date as of Friday morning.

  • Why Chewy Stock Was Down This Week

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) investors trailed a declining market this week. The e-commerce specialist's shares fell 10% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Chewy shares are trailing the market so far in 2022 but have recovered somewhat from the lows investors saw in late May.

  • DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.03% and 26.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here’s Why ServiceNow (NOW) Underperformed in the Third Quarter

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The […]

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

    How far off is Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.