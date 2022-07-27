U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

Generic Drugs Market to record USD 138.9 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies North America as a key growth region

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 138.9 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.95% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Generic Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global generic drugs market is fragmented and is characterized by global and regional vendors. Vendors are partnering with research organizations and hospitals for R&D and participate in various scientific conferences to showcase their products and explore long-term development opportunities. The key vendors in the global generic drugs market focus on product approvals, M&A, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market. Inorganic growth strategies, robust R&D, and pricing strategies will also increase the competition among these vendors.

Technavio identifies Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. as some of the key market participants. Although the availability of low-cost alternatives, increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development, and the rising drug patent expirations will offer immense growth opportunities, rising credibility issues, increasing side effects, and stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Report Sample Now

The generic drugs market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The small-molecule generics segment will have the largest share of the market. The availability of generic medicines at discounted prices is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the emergence of super generics, lower investment requirements by manufacturers, and simpler synthesis chemical reactions to produce exact copies of the product are contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

39% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of key vendors that offer a variety of highly differentiated products is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of major health disorders is mainly due to lifestyle changes, and increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco in the US will have a positive impact on the growth of the generic drugs market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our generic drugs market report covers the following areas:

Generic Drugs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the generic drugs market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the generic drugs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Generic Drugs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist generic drugs market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the generic drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the generic drugs market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generic drugs market vendors

Related Reports:

Generic Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 138.9 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Small-molecule generics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Biosimilars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.4 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.5 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • 10.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 Novartis AG

  • 10.8 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.9 Sanofi SA

  • 10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generic-drugs-market-to-record-usd-138-9-bn-growth--technavio-identifies-north-america-as-a-key-growth-region-301593342.html

SOURCE Technavio

