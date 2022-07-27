Generic Drugs Market to record USD 138.9 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies North America as a key growth region

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Generic Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 138.9 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.95% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Generic Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global generic drugs market is fragmented and is characterized by global and regional vendors. Vendors are partnering with research organizations and hospitals for R&D and participate in various scientific conferences to showcase their products and explore long-term development opportunities. The key vendors in the global generic drugs market focus on product approvals, M&A, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market. Inorganic growth strategies, robust R&D, and pricing strategies will also increase the competition among these vendors.

Technavio identifies Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. as some of the key market participants. Although the availability of low-cost alternatives, increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development, and the rising drug patent expirations will offer immense growth opportunities, rising credibility issues, increasing side effects, and stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The generic drugs market is segmented as below:

Type

The small-molecule generics segment will have the largest share of the market. The availability of generic medicines at discounted prices is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the emergence of super generics, lower investment requirements by manufacturers, and simpler synthesis chemical reactions to produce exact copies of the product are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

39% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of key vendors that offer a variety of highly differentiated products is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of major health disorders is mainly due to lifestyle changes, and increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco in the US will have a positive impact on the growth of the generic drugs market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our generic drugs market report covers the following areas:

Generic Drugs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the generic drugs market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the generic drugs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Generic Drugs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist generic drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the generic drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the generic drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generic drugs market vendors

Generic Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 138.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Small-molecule generics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Biosimilars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amgen Inc.

10.4 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

10.5 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

10.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.7 Novartis AG

10.8 Pfizer Inc.

10.9 Sanofi SA

10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

