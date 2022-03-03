Generic Drugs Savings Continue to Increase says Canadian Pharmacy Intermediary SaveRxCanada.to

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaveRxCanada.to, a leading Canadian pharmacy intermediary since 2002 continues to see a rising trend in Americans buying generic drugs. Generic drugs contain the same active ingredients at the same strength and purity as their brand-name counterparts but come at a fraction of the cost.

The Rx Select program from SaveRxCanada was one of the first programs of its kind launched back in 2004 to provide access to generic drugs. By adding several international pharmacies to their network, patients were able to find many generic and brand name medications not available in Canada.

The RxSelect program offers free shipping and 5% in rewards points that can be redeemed on future orders.

In the United States, 76 million patients look at least one prescription medicine in 2020.

The 2021 U.S. Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Savings Report highlighted the increase in generic drug savings. Some key research findings:

$338 billion: U.S. health care system savings

90%: Portion of U.S. prescriptions filled by generic drugs

$6.61: The average generic copay

$7.9 billion: biosimilars savings

$109.6 billion: Medicare savings

Savings for individual consumers and the health care system as a whole continue to grow, reaching $338 billion in 2020. Tens of millions of Americans entrust their health to generics and biosimilars. These savings are the major component of an often-overlooked public health success story.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to has been a trusted, affordable and reliable Canadian pharmacy intermediary for over 18 years.

The company has been committed to providing affordable prescription drugs to worldwide patients through their network of licensed Canadian pharmacies and International pharmacies.

Visit SaveRxCanada.to to learn more about the company.

Customer Service

Toll Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm (EST)

All orders required a valid prescription from a licensed physician or doctor.

