U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,636.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,776.00
    +12.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.60
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -1.76 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.30
    -10.90 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1014
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    -1.48 (-6.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3185
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7240
    -0.5960 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,129.75
    +1,095.57 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.69
    +32.75 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    +4.13 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Generic Injectables Market Worth $150.65Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 10.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The generic injectables market is projected to reach $150.65 billion by 2028 from $74.74 billion in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Generic Injectables Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Large Molecule Injectables and Small Molecule Injectables), Container Type (Vials, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules, and Others), Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Diabetes, Immunology, and Others), and Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, and Others), and Geography”, the global generic injectables market growth is driven by low R&D, marketing, and manufacturing costs, the rising prevalence of chronic illness cases and high demand for affordable drugs. However, critical inspection systems for prefilled injection and supply chain-related challenges hinder the market growth.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Generic Injectables Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004765/



Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 74.74 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 150.65 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021- 2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

217

No. Tables

110

No. of Charts & Figures

81

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, Container Type, Application, and Route of Administration, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Generic Injectables Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
AstraZeneca; Baxter International Inc.; Biocon; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Lupin; Merck & Co., Inc.; Viatris Inc.; Pfizer Inc. are among the leading companies in the generic injectables market. The market is anticipated to flourish with the development of new innovative products by market players.


In January 2022, Hikma Pharmaceuticals launched Hikma 503B, a new outsourced sterile compounding business. The unit would focus on providing high-quality, ready-to-administer injectables, customized medications for the US market.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004765/


In March 2022, Midatech Pharma, a drug delivery technology business focused on bio delivery and biodistribution of pharmaceuticals, announced the extension of its R&D collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals; the company began this collaboration in July 2020.


Asia Pacific is the largest market for generic injectables, and China holds the largest share of the regional market, followed by India. The generic injectables market growth in China is ascribed to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, coupled with the rising population, and the enactment of favorable government regulations. According to National Health Commission (NHC), China has been relying largely on generic medicines; out of ~170,000 drug approvals issued by the China FDA, over 95% of are generics.


Generic injectables are as safe and effective as innovator molecules because they are bioequivalent to their branded counterparts, but they are not patented for many reasons. These medications can be produced for commercial usage only after the patent expiration of the branded drug. As the drug molecules are similar in branded and generic formulation, no or minimal R&D cost is associated with generic injectables. The low upfront R&D costs allow drug manufacturers to sell generic injectables at prices. As stated by the US FDA, a single generic competitor can lead to price reductions of 30%, while five generics competing could lead to price drops of ~85%. Additionally, generic injectables saved US$ 2.2 trillion for the US healthcare system during 2009–2019. As mentioned in a report by Congressional Budget Office, the pharmaceutical industry spent US$ 83 billion on R&D in 2019. However, with generic injectables, the repetition of clinical studies is not required to demonstrate their effectiveness and safety, which contributes to their low prices.


Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004765


Further, the approval process of generic medicines is faster than branded ones. As reported by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), in 2019, 107 first generic drugs and 110 complex generic drugs were approved, totaling 11% of the generic drug product approvals. Overall, in 2019, the generic drug program approved or tentatively approved 1,014 generic drug applications. Additionally, the development of a new chemical entity takes almost a decade on average, which is bypassed in the development of generic injectables. Thus, the low cost associated with generic injectables is one of the major factors attracting new players to enter the market and driving the generic injectables market.


Generic Injectables Market: Segmental Overview

Product Type-Based Insights
The generic injectables market, based on product type, has been bifurcated into large molecule injectables and small molecule injectables. The large molecule injectable segment held a larger generic injectables market share in 2021. However, the small molecule injectable segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the generic injectables market during 2021–2028.


Container Type-Based Insights
The generic injectables market, based on container type, is segmented into vials, premix, prefilled syringes, ampoules, and others. The vials segment held the largest generic injectables market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to be the largest shareholder in 2028.


Application-Based Insights
The generic injectables market, by application, is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, diabetes, immunology, and others. In 2021, the oncology segment held the largest share of the market. However, the generic injectables market for the diabetes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2021–2028.


Buy Premium Copy of Generic Injectables Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004765/


Route of Administration-Based Insights
The generic injectables market, by the route of administration, is segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and others. In 2021, the intravenous segment held the largest share of the market. However, the intramuscular segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the generic injectables market from 2021 to 2028.







Browse Adjoining Reports:
Generic Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type ( Biosimilars, Super Generic and Simple Generic ); Application ( Anti-Infective Drugs, Anti-Arthritis Drugs, Anti-Cancer Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Respiratory Drugs and Other Applications ); Distribution Channel ( Hospitals, Pharmacies, Private Clinics and Other Distribution Channels )

Generic Oncology Drugs Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Molecular Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule); Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Others), and Geography

Remicade Drug Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ( Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs ); Application ( Crohn's Disease, Pediatric Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Pediatric Ulcerative Colitis, Other )

Simply Drug Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Brand Drug, Generic Drug); Distribution Channel (Hospital, Drug Store) and Geography

Medicine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Brand Drugs, Generic Drugs); End User (Hospital, Clinic, Other) and Geography

Carbetocin Injection Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Original Drug, Generic Drug); End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Other) and Geography

Generic Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Hematology Analysers, Hemostasis Analysers, Plasma Protein Analysers, Hemoglobin Analysers, Others); Application (Anemia, Blood Cancers, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection Related Conditions, Immune System Related Conditions, Others); End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Nursing Homes)

Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Generic and Innovative), Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, Mucosal, Pulmonary, and Others), Synthesis Technology (Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS), and Hybrid Technology), and Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorder, Metabolic Disorder, Respiratory Disorder, Pain, and Dermatology), and Geography






About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/generic-injectables-market


Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New Warning for Fully Vaccinated People

    The U.S. is still experiencing a significant fall in COVID numbers following Omicron's disastrous winter surge. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have decreased by more than 16 percent in just the last week, with hospitalizations down by over 27 percent as well. But as much as we're all hopeful that this decline will continue, virus experts aren't so sure. Cases are already rising again in other countries, particularly those in Western Europe, largely

  • Why Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Shot Up 25.4% This Week

    Investors may be anticipating a positive review by the FDA of the company's lead drug candidate.

  • Study finds microplastics in human blood for the first time

    A new study has found microplastics in human blood for the first time.In a study published in the journal Environment International and first reported by The Guardian, scientists analyzed blood samples from 22 healthy volunteers. A quantifiable mass of plastic particles were discovered in 17 of the samples, or nearly 80 percent of subjects.PET plastic, which is commonly used for beverage bottles, was detected in 50 percent of the samples....

  • How Rivals Merck, Bristol Myers Benefit From Eli Lilly's FDA Snag

    The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday rejected a lung cancer drug Eli Lilly tested only in China, but LLY stock inched higher.

  • Oura sells its millionth ring

    Hitting one million of anything is an impressive feat, let alone one million $399 smart rings. It’s too soon to suggest that Oura has permanently transformed the wearables space, but in a time when things have calcified around the smartwatch form factor -- and one specific smartwatch in particular -- it’s worth noting when a startup arrives on the scene to shake things up. It's safe to say that Oura was among those startups that managed to get a boost from the pandemic, in spite of a high price tag.

  • Cherokee County father fatally shoots his teenage daughter before killing himself

    A 57-year-old Cherokee County father, Howard Newhouse, fatally shot his 19-year-old  daughter before killing himself. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in the Bridge Mill subdivision in Canton, Georgia, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on March 19 and found the bodies of Newhouse and his daughter. The officials confirmed that Newhouse had shot his daughter, Kathryn Newhouse, before committing suicide by shooting himself.

  • Pfizer's new ulcerative colitis drug improves clinical remission rates in Phase 3 study

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the experimental ulcerative colitis drug it bought through the recent Arena Pharmaceuticals deal improved clinical remission rates. The findings came from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the drug, etrasimod, in 354 patients with ulcerative colitis. Pfizer closed its $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena earlier this month. Pfizer's stock is down 10.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has decline

  • Family of Alabama 8-year-old bitten by dog says hospital turned them away repeatedly

    Bella Calhoun rushed to Dale Medical Center after the bite. Hospital staff said they were understaffed, then told the family to go elsewhere, according to Calhoun’s stepfather. The hospital was allegedly unmoved by other patients giving up their spots in line.

  • Peloton's Hannah Corbin Is Speaking Up About Living with Hashimoto's Disease

    In a recent interview, the fitness instructor shared how “every second was a battle to stay awake” before getting diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder.

  • Researchers may have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

    Scientists have been hunting for a way to stop humans from aging for decades. Some scientists think that we’ll never reverse aging. Others say we’ll have a way to prevent aging in the next 20 years. Such a claim might seem bold, but a new anti-aging supplement shows that we may be closer than you … The post Researchers may have discovered a supplement that can extend human life appeared first on BGR.

  • Emergence of synthetic THC scares cannabis growers

    Licensed outdoor marijuana grows in legal cannabis states face an existential threat: THC that is synthetically derived not from the heavily regulated legal marijuana industry, but from little-regulated, cheaply grown hemp (March 24)

  • dentalcorp Strengthens Partnership With Align Technology

    dentalcorp (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest and, one of North America's fastest-growing networks of dental practices, today announced an extended partnership with Align Technology bolstering its offering of Invisalign® brand clear aligner treatment to Canadians nationwide through its Ortho Acceleration Program (OAP).

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to get rid of bad breath for good: 'Zero odor, all day long!'

    This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.

  • ‘I want a beer’: Paralysed man communicates first words in months using brain implant

    Locked-in ALS patient also asked to listen to Tool ‘loud’ and ordered a curry

  • ‘Stealth Omicron’ now makes up most global COVID cases

    The BA.2 subvariant now makes up 86% of cases, the World Health Organization announced.

  • The real Rip Van Winkle: 'I've lost so many years because I can't stop sleeping'

    Helena Smythe's rare sleep condition means she has to plan her entire life around nap times.

  • MacKenzie Scott donates a record $275 million to Planned Parenthood

    Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $275 million to women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood, the largest gift from a single donor in the organization's more than 100-year history, Planned Parenthood said on Wednesday. The donation, which is part of Scott's pledge to give away the majority of her wealth, was made to Planned Parenthood's national office and 21 regional affiliates. Scott, who is now married to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, received a 4% stake in Amazon.com Inc as part of her divorce from Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.

  • Trying to Solve a COVID Mystery: Africa's Low Death Rates

    KAMAKWIE, Sierra Leone — There are no COVID fears here. The district’s COVID-19 response center has registered just 11 cases since the start of the pandemic, and no deaths. At the regional hospital, the wards are packed — with malaria patients. The door to the COVID isolation ward is bolted shut and overgrown with weeds. People cram together for weddings, soccer matches, concerts, with no masks in sight. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Sierra Leone, a nation of 8 milli

  • How long it takes to see results when you start a new workout regime, according to top fitness trainer

    It can depend on a number of variables