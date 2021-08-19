U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Generics Global Industry Almanac - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Summary Global Generics industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025).

New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Generics Global Industry Almanac - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129837/?utm_source=GNW
The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights
- For the purposes of this profile, a generic drug is defined as a copy of an ethical (prescription) drug formerly protected by patents that have now expired. Both unbranded generics and all branded generics are included. However, off-patent drugs that continue to be offered by the original manufacturer under the original name, and which form part of the ’generic-eligible’ market, are not included.
- The market value is evaluated at ex-factory prices.
- Market volume is quantified here as the percentage of the total ethical pharmaceutical market volume in a country or region which is accounted for by generic drugs. It is therefore a generics penetration rate measure, not an absolute measure of market volume.
- Regional volumes are calculated as weighted averages of countries which make up the region in question where volume data exists.
- Note that any volumes of "1" (one) or 100% are due to rounding as MarketLine does not believe that generics will ever fully represent 100% of the medicinal market in any country or region.
- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.
- Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.
- The global generics market had total revenues of $348.3bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2016 and 2020.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.2% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 68.0% in 2020.
- Historically, growth has been strongest in the Asia-Pacific and European regions and has been moderate in the US.

Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global generics market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global generics market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key generics market players’ global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global generics market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global generics market by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global generics market in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global generics market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global generics market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129837/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.






