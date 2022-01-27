U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Generix Group - Third Quarter Revenue 2021 / 2022: €20.5 M, in line with latest forecasts

Generix Group
·5 min read
In this article:
  • GENX.PA

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, January 27, 2022

Q3 2021/2022 revenues: 20.5 M, in line with latest forecasts

New SaaS contracts Q3 2021/2022: 1.4 M

Confirmation of financial objectives for the year

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, publishes today its revenues for the third quarter of the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Q3 revenues: €20.5 million (-0.9%)

Trimestre clos
le 31 décembre

Variation

9 mois clos
le 31 décembre

Variation

Non audité (K€)

2021

2020

2021

2020

SaaS

8 531

8 375

2%

25 193

24 071

5%

Maintenance

4 771

4 512

6%

13 994

13 489

4%

Licences

711

974

-27%

3 253

2 834

15%

Activités d'Edition

14 013

13 861

1,1%

42 440

40 394

5,1%

Conseil & Services

6 531

6 875

-5%

19 580

18 442

6%

Chiffre d'Affaires

20 544

20 736

-0,9%

62 020

58 836

5,4%


Revenues for the past quarter amounted to €20.5 million, down 0.9% compared to Q3 of the previous year. As a result, revenue growth was +5.4% for the first nine months of the year.

As announced at the time of the presentation of the half-year results, the Group is experiencing a temporary slowdown in its sales of Licenses, Consulting & Services in North America. This trend, which began at the end of the second quarter, has led the Group to replace the Managing Director of this Business Unit, which has enabled the commercial indicators to be revived. The return to a normal level of activity should be achieved during the first half of the next fiscal year.

New SaaS contracts Q3: 1.4 M (+2.3%)

Quarter ended December 31

Change

9 months ended December 31

Change

Unaudited (K€)

2021

2020

2021

2020

New SaaS contract signing (ACV*)

1 380

1 349

2,3%

3 717

2 530

46,9%

* New signatures expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value) highlighting the average annual additional revenue that will be generated after deployment of the contracts concerned.

As a reminder, in the previous year, the health crisis led to a slowdown in new SaaS contract signatures over the first six months, followed by an acceleration in the second half of the year.

With an additional growth of 2.3% compared to Q3 of the previous fiscal year, the growth of signatures during the first 9 months of the fiscal year amounts to +46.9%.

The last 12 consecutive months are among the Group's highest levels of signatures ever, amounting to €5.9 million.

Among these new signatures, it is worth noting:

  • the signature in North America of a major player in the distribution of spare parts for automobiles, which has chosen Generix Group's Solochain WMS solution to manage its warehouse, which benefits in particular from a new ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) with which the Generix solution will be interfaced. The ability of Generix's solution to connect to these new warehouse technologies has been a real asset.

  • a new Italian customer, an international packaging supplier who has chosen the Generix Group Warehouse Management System (WMS), Transport Management System (TMS) and Supply Chain Visibility solutions for 19 warehouses in 2 countries in its EMEA zone.

These contracts confirm Generix Group's ability to win the trust of major players throughout the supply chain.

Confirmation of financial objectives for the year

Generix Group confirms the outlook announced at the time of the presentation of its half-yearly financial statements: growth that is a few points lower than the double-digit growth previously expected and comparable to that recorded over the first nine months of the year.

The signing dynamic remains at high levels and should continue over the at the end of the year.

The Group maintains its forecast of a stable EBITDA margin compared to the previous fiscal year, with a sustained policy of investment in R&D, and in Sales and Marketing to capture market growth.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as EBITDA) presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company’s supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: April 26th, 2022, after market closes

Publication of the yearly revenue

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 800 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

Attachment


