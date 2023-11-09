Genesco Up 11%, Insider Buyers Are Up 48%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 11% resulting in a US$33m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original US$934.5k purchase is now worth US$1.38m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Genesco

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Genesco

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Matthew Diamond bought US$312k worth of shares at a price of US$17.85 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$29.44. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Genesco insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$19.90. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Genesco Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 7.1% of Genesco shares, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Genesco Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Genesco shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Genesco insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Genesco. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genesco you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.