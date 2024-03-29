Genesco Full Year 2024 Earnings: US$2.10 loss per share (vs US$5.80 profit in FY 2023)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.32b (down 2.5% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$23.6m (down by 133% from US$72.2m profit in FY 2023).

US$2.10 loss per share (down from US$5.80 profit in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Genesco Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 5.1% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in the US.

Performance of the American Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are up 3.4% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Genesco's balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.