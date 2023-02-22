U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.05
    -6.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.09
    -84.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,507.07
    +14.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.67
    +6.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    -2.51 (-3.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0047 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8600
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,933.26
    -339.60 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.48
    -8.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
HAPPENING SOON:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

GENESCO TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 9, 2023

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 on March 9, 2023, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

About Genesco
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,400 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.schuh.ie, www.schuh.eu, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the Company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesco-to-report-fourth-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-and-hold-conference-call-on-march-9-2023-301753591.html

SOURCE Genesco Inc.

Recommended Stories