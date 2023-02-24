Genesis Capital Resources Announces the Expansion of the Brand's Global Market Influence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Due to factors such as inflation, the rise of the U.S. interest rate, and the coronavirus pandemic, the global economy suffered a tremendous hit and ushered the bear market in, which in turn greatly affected the livelihood of various industries. Among them, the development of the energy industry has also gained much attention. With the arrival of 2023, the bleak market conditions seem to be finally turning around. Organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have even raised their forecasts for future economic growth, and people from all walks of life are looking forward to the arrival of a bull market. Recently, Genesis Capital Resources attracted much attention when they held a press conference, in which the sharing was mainly targeting the layout of the future energy industry and the development plan of its brand itself.

Genesis Capital Resources Ltd, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture

Genesis Capital Resources has always focused on the energy industry, and its main business span across the crude oil energy, renewable energy, carbon credits, and real estate development industry. During the press conference, Genesis Capital Resources also revealed the next move of its brand, striving to reach another peak of its business in the gradually recovering economy.

One of the main agendas of the press conference was to share the strategic optimization to expand the brand's global market influence. At present, Genesis Capital Resources is promoting the "Light up the World" global tour, which will successively visit: Macau, Malaysia, Bangkok, Maldives, Dubai, Las Vegas, Switzerland in the year 2023 and other countries to communicate subsequently directly with users and members of the investing community in order to drive better efficiency for their operations in various markets. This will also allow them to continue to listen and meet the needs of each market effectively.

It is speculated that in addition to enhancing the brand's international reputation and influence, the "Light the World" global tour further highlights how Genesis is deepening its foundation in the global market, which will help the integration of transnational resources and international market information sharing among subsidiaries within the group.

It's finally time to bid farewell to the economic downturn. While other companies are waiting for an opportunity for revival in 2023, Genesis Capital Resources is fully prepared. Through this press conference, Genesis Capital Resources wants to boost the confidence of their users and investors and face future challenges together hand in hand. With a comprehensive strategy layout for future market development, Genesis Capital Resources is all decked out to welcome a revolutionary future and a fruitful year!

