U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.36
    +97.29 (+2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,227.43
    +592.60 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,664.86
    +343.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.88
    +48.48 (+2.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    +0.76 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.70
    +16.80 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.67 (+3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    +0.0120 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9960
    -0.0140 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    +0.0216 (+1.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7960
    +0.0760 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,513.06
    +361.62 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.30
    +7.83 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Genesis Digital Assets Breaks Ground on New 40MW Mining Data Center in Glasscock County Texas

Genesis Digital Assets
·1 min read

Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony
Opening Ceremony

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Digital Assets, one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, has announced officially breaking ground on a new data center in Glasscock county Texas.

Once complete, the new facility will consist of four buildings which will all utilize the company's proprietary technology to maximize efficiency and energy consumption. The project is expected to be completed and fully operational by December 2022 and will enhance new skill development by providing jobs to the local community and critical tax revenue to the county.

Commenting on the new facility, Andrey Kim, COO of Genesis Digital Assets, said: "Over the past 12 months, we've invested heavily into the U.S. and this latest project represents another major milestone for the GDA team." Mr. Kim added, "This new data center not only increases our total hashrate but also serves as a strategic power resource to the ERCOT grid to support the peak power demand in extreme summer and winter months. We're excited to see this project begin and look forward to announcing many more projects in the near future."

To learn more about Genesis Digital Assets, visit:
www.GenesisDigitalAssets.com

Contact Information:
Holly Hitchcock
holly@gofrontlines.com

Related Images






Image 1: Opening Ceremony



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in Icelan

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was considering eventually purchasing up to 40% of the chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the newspaper said.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • 3 Steel Producer Stocks to Escape Industry Challenges

    Lower steel prices, soft automotive demand and the China slowdown dampen prospects for the Zacks Steel Producers industry. NUE, STLD and TX are well poised to navigate through the current challenging environment.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • Netflix Presents a Fuzzy Technical Picture Going Into Earnings

    Netflix is scheduled to report its third-quarter results after the close of trading Tuesday, so let's check out what is playing on the charts and indicators of the streaming service. In this daily bar chart of NFLX, below, we can see a mixed picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has crept higher from early May in a step-wise fashion.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • Continental Resources Stock Surges On Boosted Takeover Offer

    Harold Hamm, the billionaire founder and chairman of Continental Resources (CLR), has upped his offer to take the shale oil giant private. Hamm's decision to pay more for the company comes as both U.S. crude oil and natural gas futures have fallen from highs earlier in the year. Continental Resources stock advanced early Monday. Continental Resources announced Monday it has...

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Slide as EU Considers a Cap

    Traders braced for a European Commission proposal to place a price cap on wholesale markets if the continent’s energy crisis spirals into an emergency.

  • Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit U.S. Households This Winter

    Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.

  • European Gas Extends Losing Run as EU Plans More Crisis Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell to the lowest level since June as the EU prepares measures to curb volatility in the region’s biggest marketplace. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandBenchmark futures fell 9.9%, also helped lower by mild weather, a steady inflo

  • India is taking digital banking to the poor with a new initiative

    India has taken another step towards financial inclusion and strengthening digital banking in the country.

  • BP to acquire one of Pittsburgh's newest public companies in $4.1B deal

    The $4.1 billion deal raises the profile of renewable natural gas, which has been developing out of the Pittsburgh region.

  • Microsoft's Satya Nadella 'is one of the great executives of our time': Reid Hoffman

    LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman discusses Microsoft CEO's Satya Nadella's leadership practices, and what he's learned from sitting on the Microsoft board.

  • Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy offset fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $91.67 a barrel by 11:37 a.m. EDT (1537 GMT), recovering from a 6.4% fall last week. "U.S. inflation remains a front topic and with the Fed set to raise rates at least into next year, there are fears that demand destruction will escalate," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.