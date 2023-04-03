Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Salt Lake City, UT, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Electronics Group Announces First Customer and Strategic Partner

Taylor Transport Signs Letter of Intent to Become the First Customer of the Glīd technology

Salt Lake City, UT – April 3, 2023 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), the maker of the autonomous road-to-rail patent-pending shipping technology, Glīd, announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Its first Customer, Taylor Transport, of Vancouver, WA.

Taylor Transport is a transportation and logistics company headquartered in Vancouver, WA. Owned by the Leboki Family, Taylor Transport has been a foundational business moving freight and materials around the Washington and Oregon region for the past 25 years. The Company’s fleet includes a multitude of trailers, tractors, and commercial equipment utilized as a part of their daily operation to move commodities such as glass, aggregate, and sand (to name a few). For the past several years, the Leboki’s have been committed to finding and adopting cleaner and greener ways to move freight. This quest to try and do their part to reduce their carbon footprint while still providing a pivotal service to the surrounding community led them to meet with Executives of Genesis Electronics Group and Glīd.

The meeting between the two Companies proved to be serendipitous. In addition to having a large fleet of assets ripe for conversion over to Glīd technology, Taylor Transport’s property has a rail spur of sufficient length that connects to a local short-line track where goods and services are shipped. This access will serve as the proving ground for Glīd to test Its beta units by picking up unmodified semi-trailers and moving them from road to rail and off again. This access to private property and rails gives Glīd the ability to autonomously test its vehicles without interfacing with any public roads. The combination of becoming a Customer to ship goods with Glīd and having access to rails created a strategic partnership between the Companies.

“Mike Leboki is a visionary in his field,” said Kevin Damoa, CEO of Genesis Electronics Group and Glīd. “His dedication to finding a way to ship goods while trying to do his part to reduce their carbon footprint is commendable. He has built a business out of trust and dedication where the local community, along with customers near and far have trusted him to be their transportation and logistics expert and we are indubitably honored to partner with such an incredible legacy company.”

Mr. Damoa continued, “This Partnership truly marks an incredible milestone for our Company. Mr. Leboki has become a converted Brand Ambassador for Glīd and is providing his dedication, enthusiasm, and resources to allow Glīd to test and grow to become the revolutionary shipping technology we know it can be. With this partnership, we are confident we can bring Glīd to commercialization faster than we originally anticipated.”

Mr. Leboki, President of Taylor Transport commented, “When I first learned of the Glīd technology I was blown away. Having shipped goods and materials for the past 25 years, I never conceived that a technology like this would be available in my lifetime, let alone that our Company would become Its first Customer and strategic partner.” Mr. Leboki continued, “I am fully providing access to my site, facilities and equipment to help bring this great technology to life. I care about our planet and community and want to become the first company in this region to use this technology to ship goods from road to rail.”

As a Brand Ambassador for Glīd, Mr. Leboki is also setting up meetings with local, county and state officials to introduce the importance of Glīd in decarbonizing freight, and source potential grant opportunities.

About Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Genesis Electronics Group, through Its wholly-owned subsidiary Glīd, is building first of Its kind autonomous road-to-rail shipping vehicles called Glīders. Glīders will enable fully-loaded semi-trailers access to rails where traditionally it didn’t make sense. Genesis Electronics Group plans on owning and operating each Glīder in its fleet, and providing a “Glider-as-a-Service” business model.

