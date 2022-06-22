U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.25
    -55.50 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,130.00
    -395.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,390.75
    -186.50 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.20
    -25.20 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.23
    -5.29 (-4.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9290
    -0.7280 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,454.30
    -534.34 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.44
    -4.63 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.02
    -92.03 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Genesis Electronics Group Announces Kevin Damoa as Strategic Advisor to the Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GEGI

The Company plans to leverage the deep industry experience and connections of Mr. Damoa in the building of its business plan

Salt Lake City, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Electronics Group Announces Kevin Damoa as Strategic Advisor to the Board

The Company plans to leverage the deep industry experience and connections of Mr. Damoa in the building of its business plan

Salt Lake City, UT – June 22, 2022 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), today announced that It has signed an agreement to add Kevin Damoa as a strategic advisor to the Board.

Mr. Damoa is an experienced Operations Professional and military veteran with a demonstrated history of working in the Aviation & Aerospace, Electrification, E-Mobility, and Defense industries. Mr. Damoa has held critical leadership positions at early start ups and well-established corporations. His history includes Flight Module Logistics Management at SpaceX, Integration Project Manager at Northrop Grumann, Vice President at Romeo Power Technology, Vice President at XOS Trucks, Logistics & Safety Director at Canoo, and VP of Operations at Serial 1 Cycle Company.

Mr. Damoa is skilled in Operations Management, Program/Project Management, Compliance Engineering , Logistics Operations, Team Building, Organizational Leadership, and Mechanical/Structural Design.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to add Kevin Damoa as a strategic advisor to Genesis Electronics Group,” said Braden Jones, CEO. “That someone of his caliber, expertise and experience sees the vision of what we are trying to accomplish and is willing to help us get there is huge! Kevin has so many skills that are critical in helping start ups accelerate their path to success. His deep connections in the industry will be helpful in identifying companies to acquire, merge with or that has technology that can be licensed. Once that occurs, he will be exteremly helpful in helping us build those businesses."

Mr. Jones continued, “The electric/autonomous industry is still relatively new and talent is expensive. It would cost us a lot of money to individually hire experts in each of the areas Kevin has experience with. We are very fortunate that he has accepted the role as strategic advisor.”

As previously announced, Genesis Electronics launched a new website (www.genesis-electronics.com) that will continue to evolve as our vision narrows within this industry. In addition, the Company has established a formal corporate Twitter account to better communicate with our shareholders and the public. That Twitter handle is: @GenesisElectro4.

The Company plans to file all of its required disclosures as soon as the OTC Markets completes their change of control process and allows access to the OTCiq system. At that time we anticipate all yield signs to be removed and for the Company to be current again. 

About Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Genesis Electronics Group is assembling a team of autonomous experts to identify companies and/or technologies that can be acquired and applied to specific industries that are ripe for disruption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual disclosure report on the OTC Markets for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:

Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.
communications@genesis-electronics.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    The once-hot investment money manager has cooled off, but savvy investors should still watch her stock picks.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Oil and gas stocks suffer broad, sharp selloff as crude futures drop

    The S&P 500's energy sector was suffering a unanimous selloff, as crude oil and natural gas futures slumped amid growing demand concerns and as the Biden administration calls for a gas-tax holiday. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.4% with all 21 equity components losing ground, as crude oil futures shed 4.4% and natural gas futures lost 1.0%. Futures for the S&P 500 were down 1.4%. The energy ETF's biggest decliners were shares of Marathon Oil Corp. , down 5.2%, and Devon Energy Corp.

  • Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

    With returns edging closer to what you’d see in the stock market, savings bonds are becoming a tempting alternative.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Analysts remain 'unusually bullish' about S&P 500 stocks despite downturn: FactSet

    Recession calls are permeating Wall Street, Corporate America is laying off workers to prepare, and the S&P 500 is in a bear market. Despite the downbeat outlook, analysts remain confident about the companies they cover.

  • Two top execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing two top executives, including a member of the senior leadership team, the tech giant told employees on the same day it named the new retail CEO. Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon transportation services, are leaving the company to "explore new opportunities outside Amazon," John Felton, the senior vice president of global delivery services, said in an internal email viewed by the Business Journal.

  • Tesla stock selloff created 'generational' investment opportunity, analyst says

    The recent selloff in Tesla Inc.'s stock has created a "generational investment opportunity" in one of the most compelling growth stories, said CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson, as he believes the electric vehicle market leader has long-term potential similar to technology disruptors such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. several year ago. Nelson believes the stock has been "unfairly punished" from a broad tech selloff, growing recession fears, COVID-19-related production issues, Chief Executive Elon

  • Exclusive-Franchise Group in talks to keep Kohl's management team after a sale-sources

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Franchise Group, the preferred bidder to acquire Kohl's, is in discussions to keep the retailer's top management team, including CEO Michelle Gass, if the planned sale is finalized, three sources familiar with the matter said. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, joined the bidding for Kohl's in April and earlier this month agreed to a three-week period of exclusive talks after offering to pay around $60 a share. Franchise Group executives have signaled confidence in Gass and members of her management team, the sources said, noting that Franchise Group is known to buy businesses that have operating teams in place and does not specialize in bringing in new management teams.

  • Stock market is not fully pricing in a looming recession, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    A chorus of Wall Street banks say markets haven't got this recession quite priced in. Here's what could happen next.