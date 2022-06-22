The Company plans to leverage the deep industry experience and connections of Mr. Damoa in the building of its business plan

Salt Lake City, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Electronics Group Announces Kevin Damoa as Strategic Advisor to the Board

The Company plans to leverage the deep industry experience and connections of Mr. Damoa in the building of its business plan

Salt Lake City, UT – June 22, 2022 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), today announced that It has signed an agreement to add Kevin Damoa as a strategic advisor to the Board.

Mr. Damoa is an experienced Operations Professional and military veteran with a demonstrated history of working in the Aviation & Aerospace, Electrification, E-Mobility, and Defense industries. Mr. Damoa has held critical leadership positions at early start ups and well-established corporations. His history includes Flight Module Logistics Management at SpaceX, Integration Project Manager at Northrop Grumann, Vice President at Romeo Power Technology, Vice President at XOS Trucks, Logistics & Safety Director at Canoo, and VP of Operations at Serial 1 Cycle Company.

Mr. Damoa is skilled in Operations Management, Program/Project Management, Compliance Engineering , Logistics Operations, Team Building, Organizational Leadership, and Mechanical/Structural Design.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to add Kevin Damoa as a strategic advisor to Genesis Electronics Group,” said Braden Jones, CEO. “That someone of his caliber, expertise and experience sees the vision of what we are trying to accomplish and is willing to help us get there is huge! Kevin has so many skills that are critical in helping start ups accelerate their path to success. His deep connections in the industry will be helpful in identifying companies to acquire, merge with or that has technology that can be licensed. Once that occurs, he will be exteremly helpful in helping us build those businesses."

Mr. Jones continued, “The electric/autonomous industry is still relatively new and talent is expensive. It would cost us a lot of money to individually hire experts in each of the areas Kevin has experience with. We are very fortunate that he has accepted the role as strategic advisor.”

As previously announced, Genesis Electronics launched a new website (www.genesis-electronics.com) that will continue to evolve as our vision narrows within this industry. In addition, the Company has established a formal corporate Twitter account to better communicate with our shareholders and the public. That Twitter handle is: @GenesisElectro4.

The Company plans to file all of its required disclosures as soon as the OTC Markets completes their change of control process and allows access to the OTCiq system. At that time we anticipate all yield signs to be removed and for the Company to be current again.



About Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Genesis Electronics Group is assembling a team of autonomous experts to identify companies and/or technologies that can be acquired and applied to specific industries that are ripe for disruption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual disclosure report on the OTC Markets for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:



Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

communications@genesis-electronics.com



