GENESIS GV70 NAMED HISPANIC MOTOR PRESS LUXURY VEHICLE OF 2022

·2 min read

- This marks the second consecutive win for Genesis, following GV80 as 2021 Luxury Vehicle of the Year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesis GV70 has been named Luxury Vehicle of the Year in the 2022 Hispanic Motor Press Awards. The 12th annual awards program recognizes the best vehicles for Hispanic consumers based on styling, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, mechanical reliability, and value.

Genesis GV70
Genesis GV70

"Genesis aims to reach a diverse group of consumers across our region and around the world through the design and engineering of our exceptional products and a personalized approach to the customer experience," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased that our bold designs, commitment to safety, and world-class technologies are resonating with Hispanic press and consumers in the United States."

"Genesis continues to deliver luxury automotive products and services that are tailored to the needs of Hispanic consumers," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president, Hispanic Motor Press Foundation. "Genesis GV70 is fun to drive and offers class-leading technologies in a well-designed package. The Hispanic Motor Press is pleased to name GV70 as our 2022 Luxury Vehicle of the Year."

Hispanic Motor Press Awards

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the only independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market. This year's jury panel is comprised of 23 national Hispanic journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess the vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, and value.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming a 100% zero emission vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

