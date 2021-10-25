U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Genesis HealthCare, MAEVA and CEO Harry Wilson to Complete Engagement

Genesis Administrative Services LLC
·2 min read
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (OTC: GENN), a national post-acute care provider, announced today that Harry Wilson, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and his consulting firm, the MAEVA Group, provided notice that they will complete their engagement by November 15, 2021. The Genesis Board of Directors will conduct a search for a new CEO.

In March 2021, Mr. Wilson and MAEVA were hired to develop and execute a turnaround plan for Genesis in alignment with a strategic pathway set forth by the Company’s Board of Directors. Over the last six months, Mr. Wilson has swiftly put forth a strong restructuring plan, which was presented to and accepted by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Board has overseen its successful initial implementation. Genesis will continue to execute this plan while it searches for a new CEO to lead the effort. Mr. Wilson will also be departing from the Board at the end of the engagement.

“I would like to thank Harry for his round-the-clock efforts to quickly develop and drive forward a compelling turnaround plan for Genesis,” said David Harrington, Genesis Chairman of the Board. “Genesis has already made significant progress in a very short period of time and the Company’s financial situation has improved. With my support, our seasoned senior leadership team will continue to execute on the restructuring plan with the same level of focus and commitment while the Company searches for a new CEO.”

“It has been a great honor and a privilege to work with the team at Genesis,” said Mr. Wilson. “Together, we accomplished a great deal in a short period of time, and I look forward to watching the team continue to build on that work in the months and years ahead.”

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 23 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states and the District of Columbia. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

CONTACT: Lori Mayer
610-283-4995



    PayPal said it is not pursuing an acquisition of digital pinboard site Pinterest “at this time” following reports it was in discussions. Bloomberg had reported last week that the payments company had approached Pinterest about a potential deal, based on a $70-a-share valuation for the social media company, which would have given it a $45 billion market capitalization. PayPal Holdings (ticker: PYPL) shares were up 5.6% in premarket trading Monday, with Pinterest (PINS) shares down 10% to $52 after spiking to $63 last week on news of the potential deal.