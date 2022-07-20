U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.42
    +14.73 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,788.58
    -38.47 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,858.36
    +145.21 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.17
    +12.85 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.45
    -0.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.40
    -9.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0066 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2460
    +0.0760 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,655.04
    +414.54 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.44
    +1.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Genesis launches AI intelligent quantitative products

Genesis
·2 min read

New York, NY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Genesis has launched AI intelligent quantitative products. GENESIS uses AI intelligent quantitative products to apply artificial intelligence technology in various fields, logic mathematics, linear analysis, statistical psychology and other professional sciences to the entire system to quantitatively analyze and predict prices and risks. Find the trading path with the highest probability of making a profit, as well as the profit and loss analysis after each transaction, and provide it to the AI intelligent system to adjust, and become a trading prophet with the ability of "genetic evolution".

In the AI Day All-round Intelligent Investment Forum some time ago, the topic focused on AI investment applications, including high-frequency trading combined with AI technology, AI to improve the winning rate of stock trading, and quantitative program trading practice sharing, young investors from the digital currency circle to US stock trading , to inject momentum into quantitative trading to promote the creation of an intelligent trading investment alliance, which has become an annual important activity in the quantitative trading ecosystem.

Therefore, GENESIS Al is co-founded and supported by Elwood asset, capital, and One Financial, regulated by the Singapore MSB Monetary Authority, and is committed to creating a world-class cryptocurrency professional market trading platform.

United kingdom future has offices in Panama, Singapore, France and Japan, and has reached strategic cooperation with many of the world's top exchanges including bitmex.

The Genesis AI quantitative trading team was established in 2019. It has grown and developed for three years. It has recruited hundreds of professional traders and senior analysts with senior investment banking backgrounds around the world. The team members involve the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Japan. The technical output of other places, research and application of stocks, futures and blockchain strategy trading.

So what is Genesis AI intelligence?
In fact, the positioning of Genesis AI intelligent quantification is a service platform, an innovative artificial intelligence quantification community. The core products of AI are aggregate income system, quantitative intelligent trading system, hedging quantification, burning quantification, nine risk control systems, and social circle.

In the future, Genesis AI will create comprehensive application value in the future, and will cooperate with major real industries in decentralized applications.
Jointly build the overall application ecology of blockchain + intelligent quantification + industry!

About us
Website : https://www.genesisquantify.com/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Genesis-AI-PLATH-106425508810836

Twitter : https://twitter.com/GenesisAIPLATH

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpK7IaUo7d2vZqvfZ7miTmQ

Luis Wang

Luis@genesisquantify.com

-完-


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • Biogen beats Q2 earnings expectations, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Biogen.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Ford Motor Company (F) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Bausch + Lomb Provides Leadership Update

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb" or the "Company"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better and subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), announced Joseph C. Papa has stepped down as chair of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). The Board has appointed Thomas W. Ross, Sr., to serve as the chair of the Board. The Company also announced today that the Board has begun a s

  • Baker Hughes misses earnings on ‘deteriorating’ oil demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Baker Hughes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Can Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Climb 35% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 34.9% upside potential for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Anthem (ELV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Anthem (ELV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.15% and 0.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How Much Of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in...

  • Will Ford (F) Q2 Earnings be a Pleasant Surprise for Investors?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford's (F) Q2 revenues and earnings is pegged at $32.83 billion and 44 cents a share, respectively.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.64, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day.

  • Why the Market Is Wrong on Unity Software's Merger With ironSource

    Share prices of 3D content creator Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 25% last week, with most of the drop occurring after the company announced it was acquiring ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading monetization platform for mobile app developers. The addition of ironSource is highly complementary to Unity's game services business. Unity said the deal was an all-stock transaction worth $4.4 billion, which could change depending on how the stock performs in the near term.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now

    The consumer price index increased 9.1% year over year in June 2022, which was above the average analyst expectation of 8.8%. This demonstrates that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have yet to tame inflation. With a market capitalization of $75 billion, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is the largest tobacco company with operations solely in the U.S. market.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.