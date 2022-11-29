U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.04
    -9.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,799.36
    -50.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.03
    -45.47 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.40
    +8.44 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.08
    +0.84 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    +9.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.31 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0349
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7330
    +0.0300 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4770
    -0.4240 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,387.83
    +125.85 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.92
    -1.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Genesis Park Provides Acquisition and Growth Financing to One Source Communications

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park, through its investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is pleased to announce its recent investment in One Source Communications, LLC ("One Source" or the "Company"), a managed services provider providing telecom expense management, IT/telecom infrastructure, and critical cybersecurity services to mid-to-large size enterprises with multilocation operations.

Genesis Park, along with two additional private investment firms, provided a senior secured term debt facility as part of the transaction. A portion of the proceeds from the investment were used by One Source to acquire SUMO Technologies LLC ("Sumo"), an independent telecom agent that helps companies identify vendors and solutions to fulfill their telecom needs, particularly related to data centers and cloud-based infrastructure. The remaining proceeds will be used to support One Source's growth initiatives.

One Source manages the entire network and IT ecosystem of mid-to-large multilocation businesses with geographically dispersed sites including enterprise architecture, network infrastructure, expense management and cybersecurity. The Company's value proposition solves four key customer challenges: maintaining security and uptime, managing cost effectiveness, creating visibility and control and providing centralized support for distributed infrastructure.

Tim Meng, CEO of One Source, said, "One Source is pleased by the recent investment by Genesis Park and its partner firms to support the acquisition of Sumo, and provide a capital commitment to support future growth initiatives. We are excited to have Genesis Park as a partner given their experience and long history of investing in and operating managed services, wired and wireless telecom and cyber security companies. We believe this investment positions the Company to capitalize on future opportunities and accelerate our growth."

Curtis Hartman, Managing Partner of Genesis Park said, "We are thrilled to partner with the One Source team. Tim and his colleagues have built a tremendous platform, and we look forward to supporting them through this next phase of growth."

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm. Its current investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is licensed as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Genesis Park supports growth and later stage lower middle market businesses through flexible debt and equity capital solutions and strategic guidance. Genesis Park generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $2 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and seasoned management teams. Managed by four experienced investment professionals with broad regional relationships, Genesis Park is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success. For more information, visit www.genesis-park.com.

About One Source

Founded in 1989 and based in Greenville, North Carolina, One Source is managed service provider focusing on implementing and maintaining mission-critical connectivity, infrastructure and cyber security for mid to large enterprises with multilocation operations. The Company offers communications lifecycle management, managed IT, and managed security services. For more information, visit www.onesource.net.

About Sumo

Founded in 2001 and based in Centerville, Utah, Sumo is a leading partner for sourcing customer experience, colocation, and connectivity solutions worldwide. Sumo has existing relationships with all the top telecommunications providers and helps enterprise clients identify and deliver colocation, cloud, contact center, and networking solutions. Sumo's advisory services help their customers' keep up with their ever-evolving technological and connectivity demands. For more information, visit www.sumocom.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-park-provides-acquisition-and-growth-financing-to-one-source-communications-301689241.html

SOURCE Genesis Park

Recommended Stories

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why XPeng Stock Is Rising Fast Today

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), a Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker, were soaring today, as some investors grew optimistic that COVID-related protests in China could encourage the government to ease away from its strict policies. Investors are hoping that the protests could lead to an easing of the policies and make it easier for XPeng and other Chinese companies to conduct business. The disruptions in the country had led many investors to ditch Chinese stocks over the past year and have been part of the reason why XPeng's share price is down 85% year to date.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

    The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Bitcoin Offshoot Becomes the Latest Victim of FTX’s Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire has spread to a new corner of the digital-asset market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Traders’ focus has turned to the price disparity between Bitcoin and a derivative of t

  • Why Shares of Generac Holdings Are Tumbling Lower Today

    Closing 3% lower yesterday than where they ended the abbreviated trading session on Friday, shares of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) started the week on an inauspicious note -- one it's continuing today. As of 9:55 a.m. ET, shares of Generac are down 2.6%, recovering from their earlier decline of 4.8%. Advising investors that Generac Holdings faces headwinds from the disruptive nature of bidirectional charging in electric vehicles (EVs), Saree Boroditsky, an analyst at Jefferies, downgraded the stock from hold to underperform and reduced the price target to $85 from $95, according to The Fly.

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.