Genesis Previews Motorsport Concepts Designed In Collaboration With Gran Turismo Video Game Series

-Design-oriented brand Genesis unveiled the California-built G70 GR4 Gran Turismo in collaboration with the creators of the Gran Turismo video game

-Additional Genesis models including GR3 Concept and Genesis Vision Gran Turismo Concept, further explore the brand's motorsport future

-Genesis utilizes augmented and virtual reality to give consumers a preview of upcoming motorsport designs

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Genesis lifted the veil on its vehicle design process at an ultramodern experiential installation called The Performance of Design during Monterey Car Week. The designs unveiled included three concept vehicles developed in collaboration with the creators of the world-renowned Gran Turismo video game series.

Genesis

Genesis, a brand oriented around its bold product designs, showcased its motorsport intent with the reveal of the Genesis G70 GR4 Gran Turismo (GT), a California-built racing vehicle, during an exclusive event. The award-winning G70 sport sedan has been completely reimagined for competition with an all-new GT-inspired racing package.

"The G70 GR4 GT builds on the existing G70 model to create a bold, yet elegant, high-performance racing vehicle," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Genesis Design. "We are pleased to be presenting this vehicle and others as we explore the brand's entry into motorsport."

Genesis revealed several other vehicles in addition to the newly announced G70 GR4 GT, including the GR3 and three potential designs for a future Vision Gran Turismo Concept, an elite racing vehicle. Guests were invited to experience these new designs with the use of augmented and virtual reality technologies.

The Vision Grand Turismo Concept designs included:

The GR1 Alpha_DB:an experimental concept that embraces Athletic Elegance, separating the brand's iconic two lines to form one seamless design and testing the limits of aerodynamics and speed.

The GR1 Bravo_GB: presenting sophisticated sculpture, proving that function and beauty can work as one.

The GR1 Charlie_ET: embracing the technical precision of Athletic Elegance, capturing the tension, athleticism and performance that is embedded into all Genesis products.

