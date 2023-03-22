U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Genesys and Acqueon Partner to Bring Advanced Revenue Intelligence to Enterprise Customer Experience

PR Newswire
·5 min read

New Genesys Cloud CX and Acqueon Conversational Engagement Platform integration to help multinational organizations drive revenue, retention and compliance through intelligent outbound campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, and Acqueon, a leading customer engagement platform specializing in outbound revenue generation and intelligence, today announced a partnership to help business-to-consumer (B2C) organizations optimize proactive customer outreach for sales, collections and service. Through the partnership, joint contact center customers can seamlessly leverage the artificial intelligence (AI)-based experience orchestration capabilities of the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform with the Acqueon omnichannel workflows, predictive analytics, AI and built-in compliance suite.

Genesys logo (PRNewsFoto/Genesys)
Genesys logo (PRNewsFoto/Genesys)

The combination of the industry leading platforms from Genesys and Acqueon gives organizations a modern all-in-one cloud contact center solution with comprehensive outbound campaign management capabilities. Complex, global organizations benefit with advanced insights, added control and the ability to navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape more easily. This is especially crucial in industries with strict adherence requirements, such as banking, insurance and healthcare.

The integration between Genesys Cloud CX and Acqueon's proven enterprise outbound campaign and list management capabilities with a built-in compliance suite helps organizations address sophisticated engagement strategies across diverse geographies and regulations, enabling them drive revenue and retention while mitigating risk. The integration also simplifies the path to contact center modernization for Acqueon customers through the Genesys Cloud CX solution, which offers a full suite of omnichannel options, employee experience, AI and end-to-end journey optimization, giving them rich experience orchestration capabilities to drive key business outcomes.

"Genesys is focused on helping organizations coordinate their technologies, data and channels to create personalized customer experiences that drive satisfaction and loyalty," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer, Genesys. "Today, this requires the right combination of cloud, digital and AI innovation and a connected technology ecosystem, yet this can be hard to achieve for many organizations. By partnering with Acqueon, we're streamlining cloud transformation for enterprises with complex outbound engagement strategies by limiting their exposure to compliance risks and positioning them to accelerate innovation through modern, digital experiences centered around the needs of their customers, employees and businesses."

"Our focus is enabling B2C enterprises to proactively engage with consumers to drive two high-value business outcomes: revenue generation and revenue recovery," said Ashish Koul, chief executive officer, Acqueon. "Acqueon is the only platform that efficiently helps B2C enterprises achieve these goals using revenue intelligence and built-in compliance to engage on the right channel at the right time — striking the optimal balance of automation and personalization. We are now able to bring these powerful capabilities to Genesys Cloud CX customers, driving more 'right party' contact conversations that generate significant improvements to revenue outcomes."

Through the partnership, Genesys Cloud CX customers will also have expanded conversational intelligence options with Acqueon AIQ®. The AIQ platform's real-time agent guidance, coaching and automated QA suite improves agent performance, productivity and compliance scores. In addition, the new partnership gives healthcare organizations using the Genesys Cloud CX platform access to an industry-leading integration with Acqueon Epic EHR, enabling them to improve the end-to-end patient experience.

The open APIs and Amazon Web Services-based architecture of both the Genesys Cloud CX and Acqueon platforms makes it possible for organizations to more quickly deploy and drive value from the combined solution. Acqueon's proactive conversational engagement and campaign orchestration capabilities are expected to be available for Genesys Cloud CX customers through the Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace in the second quarter of this year. For more information, visit the Acqueon Engagement and Desktop Widget, Epic EHR Connector and AIQ listings on the Genesys AppFoundry.

About Genesys
Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2023 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contacts:
Marielle Sedin
Genesys
Marielle.Sedin@genesys.com

About Acqueon
Acqueon's Conversational Engagement platform helps B2C companies execute intelligent revenue generation and revenue recovery campaigns. Enterprises use the platform's built-in Compliance Suite to manage holistic, omnichannel compliance adherence across voice, messaging & email campaigns and customer outreach. The platform, Acqueon Engagement Cloud, is comprised of an advanced Campaign Manager and Real-Time Conversational Intelligence capabilities, all powered by Acqueon's unique, built-from-the-ground-up Customer Engagement Data engine. Acqueon helps enterprises maximize the growth and revenue potential of every customer conversation. More than 200 customers and 110,000 agents globally trust Acqueon to increase revenue outcomes, all while building trusted, loyal customer relationships. For more information, go to www.acqueon.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon

Media Contact:
Lisa McDermott
Acqueon
lisa.mcdermott@acqueon.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesys-and-acqueon-partner-to-bring-advanced-revenue-intelligence-to-enterprise-customer-experience-301778067.html

SOURCE Genesys

