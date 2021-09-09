Genesys Works Partners with School Systems Across the Country to Connect Teens to Companies in Need of Talent

Meaningful career experiences offer students from underrepresented communities access to career paths that lead to sustained economic mobility

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national youth workforce development agency Genesys Works announced this fall over 600 students across the country will assume entry-level roles as interns for top companies through its earn and learn program.

Providing young people access to career paths and exposure to the corporate workplace has broad public benefits

Since 2002, Genesys Works has partnered with school systems to provide high school seniors from historically underrepresented communities access to companies seeking skilled talent and opportunities to advance economic equity in communities. Paid internships are the capstone of Genesys Works' 12-month program that offers high school seniors access to work readiness training, college and career coaching, and paid work experiences in the highest paying and the most upward mobile industries.

"Providing young people access to career paths and exposure to the corporate workplace during a pivotal point in their lives has broad public benefits, including widening the talent pool and boosting local economies," said Jeffrey Artis, CEO of Genesys Works. "Partnering with school systems and companies to create an ecosystem of support ensures all students have equal access to the professional skills and networks that prepare them to succeed in higher-wage jobs and the best chance to achieve sustained economic mobility."

Genesys Works young professionals who often outperform their peers are no strangers to success. Nationwide, 90 percent of alumni enroll in college immediately after high school and are 3.5 times more likely than their peers to earn college degrees. Alumni six years out of the program with a bachelor's degree earn a median annual income of $60,000 to $65,000.

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for emerging young professionals from historically excluded communities starting their senior year in high school through skills training, meaningful work experiences, and impactful relationships. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid internships with major companies, college and career coaching, and alumni support to and through acquiring professional credentials and/or college. Our goal is to build career opportunity and economic equity in every community so that all people, regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status, have equitable access to career opportunities leading to sustained economic mobility. Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has grown to serve thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region and New York City, and is looking to rapidly expand into 100 cities in the next ten years. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org .

