U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,194.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,151.75
    +9.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.60
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.90
    -14.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.19 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1528
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7370
    +0.6440 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,228.98
    -89.13 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.18
    +0.85 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,301.63
    +24.33 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Genetically Modified Feed Market to Hit $135 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Some of the major players operating in the genetically modified feed industry are DuPont, Dow, BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, and Monsanto.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the genetically modified feed market is slated to surpass USD 135 billion by 2030.

Genetically Modified Feed Market (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights Inc.)
Genetically Modified Feed Market (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights Inc.)

Constantly increasing food demand across the globe will accelerate the genetically modified feed industry trends. International affairs to aid poverty-stricken nations, along with developments in food solutions, will boost the demand for genetically modified feeds. For instance, according to FDA, GMO crops offer several benefits, mainly making food more affordable and accessible for consumers. The USAID works with partner nations to use genetic engineering for improving staple crops.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5331

Government safety norms to use non-GMO crops may emerge as a major restraining factor. Nevertheless, continuous advancements and consumer demand for meat products may encourage growers to adopt GMO feeds for better food availability.

Growing awareness regarding stereotypes to push the demand for GMO vegetables

Based on source, the report classifies the genetically modified feed market into crops (canola, corn, cottonseed, soybean, alfalfa) and fruits & vegetables (potatoes, papaya, eggplant). The fruits & vegetables segment will depict substantial demand through 2030 due to the increasing penetration of GMO feeds in vegetable cultivation as a result of mounting consumer awareness and clarification of false misconceptions associated with GMO-based products, such as them being hazardous upon consumption. Moreover, GMO vegetables are extensively fed to equine and cattle because of their low cost and easy availability, which will further improve the market outlook.

Crumbles form segment to depict significant CAGR

The report identifies that genetically modified feed in crumbles form will showcase considerable demand through 2030. The segment growth is attributed to the ease in the digestion of these feeds by animals post-consumption at a global level. The GMO feed market size from crumbles form was more than 60 million tons in 2021 and is expected to surpass 80 million tons by the end of the forecast period.

High nutrition and reasonable cost to accelerate concentrates feed type market expansion

Concentrates will account for a significant revenue share in the genetically modified feed market by 2030 owing to their quality of providing nutrients that forage lacks. Also, they have proven themselves to be highly economical as compared to any other feed type. As a result of its cost-effectiveness, consumers, especially in the dairy industry, opt for concentrates feed type that allows them to increase the nutrient content of milk at a reasonable rate, thereby boosting its sales.

Browse key industry insights spread across 400 pages with 387 market data tables & 8  figures & charts from the report, "Genetically Modified Feed Market Size By Type (Crop, Fruits & Vegetables), Form (Pellets, Crumble, Mash, Meal/cake), Feed Type(Roughages and Concentrates), End use (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Pet Foods, Equine), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Traits Potential, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trend, Competitive Market 2022- 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/genetically-modified-feed-market

Increasing demand for dairy products to push cattle application segment demand

The market size from cattle application will exceed USD 28 billion in revenue by 2030. The growing consumer inclination towards dairy products is attributed to the rich calcium content for infants and children for initial development, the dairy application will contribute heavily to the overall market expansion. In the western region, cattle are also a popular source of meat and are preferred largely in local cuisines, which has promoted cattle rearing demand. Moreover, the majority of cattle feed contains GMO crops as the base, driving the GMO feed market growth.

Europe to become a leading regional ground

Europe genetically modified feed market will be valued at over USD 23 billion by 2030. Consumer preference for animal-based sources of protein promotes animal rearing practices, generating feed demand. In addition, the presence of advanced feed manufacturers in the region will further accelerate the market progress.

Latin America genetically modified feed market is broadly spread across countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. The region supports foreign direct investments as well as certain trade policies that are favorable for feed manufacturing industries and advancements in the agricultural sector. As per the report, the LATAM GMO feed market size will exhibit considerable growth through 2030.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5331

Acquisitions to remain a pivotal growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the genetically modified feed industry is inclusive of Dow, Bayer, BASF, Syngenta, DuPont, and Monsanto. These companies engage mainly in product innovation and strategic acquisitions & collaboration to strengthen their market position in the coming years.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales,
USA Global Market Insights Inc. 
Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 
USA: +1-302-846-7766 
Europe: +44-742-759-8484 
APAC: +65-3129-7718 
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899576/Genetically_Modified_Feed_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

 

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genetically-modified-feed-market-to-hit-135-billion-by-2030-says-global-market-insights-inc-301625055.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales boom

    Tesla is reevaluating the way it sells electric cars in China, its second-largest market, and considering closing some showrooms in flashy malls in cities like Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions, two people with knowledge of the plans said. As part of that push, Tesla is looking to ramp up hiring of technicians and other staff for service jobs in China, one of the people said. Tesla's China recruitment website showed more than 300 openings for service jobs as of Thursday.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Chinese economy's export pillar shows cracks from global slowdown

    China's exporters – the last reliable pillar of the world's second-largest economy as it struggled with the pandemic, weak consumption and a property crisis – are warning of hard times ahead as softer overseas markets force them to shed workers, shift to lower-value goods and even rent out their factories. Alarm bells sounded for China's $18 trillion economy when trade data last week showed export growth well short of expectations and slowing for the first time in four months. Those alarms are echoing in workshops across eastern and southern China's manufacturing hubs, in industries from machinery parts and textiles to high-tech home appliances, where businesses are scaling back while export orders dry up.

  • Ethereum Merge Could Shine Light on Chinese Mining Influence, Says VC

    CEO of venture capital firm Sino Global Capital, Matthew Graham, weighs in on Ethereum’s upcoming Merge and what the “seminal” moment may reveal about Chinese miners on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover.”

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.

  • In rebuff to Disney, Comcast signals Hulu will not come cheap

    Comcast Corp Chief Executive Brian Roberts used the unusually public forum of a Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday to signal that the company will seek market value for its minority stake in Hulu. Roberts was asked to respond to Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek's comments to the Financial Times published on Monday in which he said he would like to accelerate the timetable for acquiring Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • Oil Fluctuates on Demand Concerns, US Reserve Restocking Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders grappled with concerns about global demand and assessed comments from the US on refilling strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Xi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • Disney’s Chapek Hints at All-in-One Streaming App Once Hulu Secured

    Speaking at an investor conference, the company’s chief executive touts the potential to make Disney+ a broader platform tied to its theme parks once Hulu ownership is secured.

  • Inflation is getting sneakier

    Gasoline prices used to tell you everything you need to know about inflation. Now you have to read the fine print on your utility bill.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Stocks Surged Today

    Investors are buying these oil stocks on the dip in anticipation of a tighter oil market and higher crude prices.

  • California state attorney files lawsuit against Amazon

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta is on a collision course with Amazon, filing a lawsuit Wednesday that alleges the company is violating state antitrust law.