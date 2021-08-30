U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Genetron Health’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Awarded International Prize for Translational Neuroscience 2021

Genetron Holdings Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Hai Yan, was awarded the International Prize for Translational Neuroscience 2021. Awarded by the Gertrud Reemtsma Foundation through the Max Planck Society, the prize is one of the most prominent awards in neuroscience and recognizes individuals who have made outstanding and original contributions to the understanding of neurobiology and neurological disease. The ceremony took place at the Max-Planck-Institute in Cologne, Germany, on August 26.

Dr. Yan was recognized for his influential research and findings on malignant gliomas - the most common type of primary brain tumors. Gliomas pose serious problems to patients because of their high recurrence and mortality rates. Through genomic studies, Dr. Yan’s research team and collaborators found that mutations in the metabolic enzymes IDH1 and IDH2 were present in 70 percent of progressive malignant gliomas. The discovery and his subsequent research demonstrated how accurate molecular classification can play an important role in guiding the prognosis and treatment of gliomas. Dr. Yan is a co-author of the 2016 revision of the 4th edition of the World Health Organization’s (“WHO”) Classification of Tumors of the Central Nervous System, a special revised edition of the WHO series on histological and genetic typing of human tumors. The book now takes into account new molecular biomarkers, in particular IDH1 and IDH2 mutations, that are considered to be definitional in newly described entities, setting up indispensable molecular classification guidelines for clinical diagnosis and treatment.

“It is a great honor to receive this award, and I want to thank the Gertrud Reemtsma Foundation for the recognition,” said Dr. Hai Yan, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Genetron Health. “I am glad that Genetron Health has enabled my research findings to make a significant impact on the diagnosis of gliomas, and helped patients to find the best treatments for this devastating disease. The entire Genetron Health team is proud of how meaningful our work is, and we are dedicated to developing more innovative solutions for cancer patients.”

Dr. Yan co-founded Genetron Health and became the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Yan received his PhD degree in molecular and cellular biology from the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University in New York in 1996. He then went on to study cancer genetics as a postdoc fellow at the Johns Hopkins University in 1997. He joined Duke School of Medicine faculty in 2003, became a Professor of Pathology, and an endowed Professor of Neuro-Oncology.

About the Prize
The International Prize for Translational Neuroscience of the Gertrud Reemtsma Foundation is one of the most prominent international prizes for translational neuroscience. It recognizes outstanding biomedical scientists and clinicians who have made outstanding original contributions to translational neuroscience with the goal of contributing through fundamental research to increased understanding of neurobiology and neurological disease. Nominees should be individuals whose seminal discoveries and major scientific contributions constitute an original and significant achievement in translational neuroscience. The prize does not recognize a lifetime of work and is usually shared by two scientists who made outstanding discoveries in either basic or clinical neuroscience. It includes the development of novel therapies for neurological diseases. Up to now, more than 60 awards, have been bestowed on laureates from 12 countries. For more information, please visit:
https://www.mpg.de/17367675/international-prize-for-translational-neuroscience-2021

About Genetron Holdings Limited
Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
US:
Hoki Luk
Head of Investor Relations
Email: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com
Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255

David Deuchler, CFA
Managing Director | Gilmartin Group
ir@genetronhealth.com

Media Relations Contact
Yanrong Zhao
Genetron Health
yanrong.zhao@genetronhealth.com

Edmond Lococo
ICR
Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com
Mobile: +86 138-1079-1408
genetron.pr@icrinc.com


