U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,202.00
    +144.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.50
    +43.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.60
    +21.30 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.90
    +1.76 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.65
    -3.02 (-13.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0700
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,207.16
    +1,027.79 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.32
    +76.93 (+6.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.15
    +30.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Genetron Health Reaches Strategic Partnership with Yikon Genomics, Expanding S5 Platform’s Reach to Reproductive Health Field

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Genetron Holdings Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Shanghai Yikon Genomics Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yikon Genomics”), a company that focuses on reproductive health diagnostic testing. Genetron Health expects this partnership to contribute to its 2021 revenues.

Under the agreement, Yikon Genomics will have the exclusive rights to use Genetron Health’s S5 instrument for reproductive health applications in the China market. Yikon Genomics currently offers pre-pregnancy, prenatal and inheritance disorder testing solutions for a network of over 400 hospital partners in China. The partners will cooperate with each other to drive forward registration processes for new assays that are developed on the S5 platform. Genetron Health will also support Yikon Genomics’ commercialization efforts. GENETRON S5 has been successfully used in many different oncology settings, and through this partnership, will be expanding its applications to include reproductive health, widening the Company’s scope of precision medicine.

Approved by the NMPA in 2019 and based on new semiconductor sequencing technology, GENETRON S5 is China’s desktop, clinical-grade, medium-throughput next generation sequencing (NGS) platform. GENETRON S5’s advantages lie in its fast detection, flexible throughput, low initial sample size requirements, and comprehensive range of different applications. Genetron Health has used this platform to develop in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits that cover multiple cancer types and different sample types, including the 8-gene Lung Cancer (Tissue) assay. With GENETRON S5, the Company has developed an integrated solution for molecular diagnostics laboratories, and carried out clinical trials and scientific research partnerships with many different organizations. These efforts have enabled hospitals in China to adopt NGS technology for independent, clinical diagnostic use.

"GENETRON S5’s flexible and open characteristics have laid the groundwork for clinical applications in the reproductive health field. We are committed to using an open platform to provide versatile, multi-dimensional solutions for our hospital partners,” said Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health. “We are pleased to become Yikon Genomics’ strategic partner. We hope to leverage our respective strengths so that we can introduce a comprehensive range of high-performance, personalized, precision medicine solutions to patients, making innovative genetic technology more accessible to the public."

"Genetron Health focuses on precision medicine and genomics research, possesses a high-quality innovation platform, and has a strong track record of successfully commercializing new technologies,” said Sijia Lu, co-founder and CEO of Yikon Genomics. “We think there are significant synergies in this partnership, and we are excited to adopt the 'platform + reagent' strategy for China’s reproductive health market."

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

About Yikon Genomics

Yikon Genomics, established in 2012, is dedicated to the development and application of single-cell whole-genome amplification and sequencing technologies. The company’s primary focus is reproductive health, providing sophisticated testing solutions for pre-pregnancy, prenatal and inheritance disorders in China. Yikon Genomics have partnered with over 400 medical institutions and hospitals in China, as well as a number of world-class research institutes. Its business covers 32 provinces and municipalities in China, and through partnerships with international reproductive medicine centers, has expanded to more than 20 countries worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, and Japan.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Media Relations Contact
Yanrong Zhao
yanrong.zhao@genetronhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Hoki Luk
hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com


Recommended Stories

  • Trillium Therapeutics' stock nearly triples after buyout deal with Pfizer valued at $2.26 billion

    Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. nearly tripled in premarket trading Monday, skyrocketing 189.3%, after the immuno-oncology company announced an agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. in a cash deal valued $2.26 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Pfizer will pay $18.50 for each Trillium share it doesn't already own, which is 203.8% above Friday's closing price of $6.09. Pfizer's stock rose 4.0% ahead of the open. "The proposed acquisition of Trillium builds on our strong track record of

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

    Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • 3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin Over the Next 5 Years

    In particular, retail investors have latched onto the so-called "people's currency," Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which at its peak in May returned more than 27,000% in a six-month stretch. There are a variety of reasons the retail community has rallied behind Dogecoin. The problem with Dogecoin, as I've previously stated, is that it completely lacks competitive advantages.

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • Oil prices and stocks head higher after erratic week

    Oil had suffered its worst losing streak since February 2018 in recent weeks, as fears about a slowing pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus set in.

  • 3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

    They're all growing at supercharged rates, but their stock prices haven't necessarily followed.

  • Why GM, Tesla Supplier LG Chem's Stock Got Hammered In Seoul Today

    South Korean battery supplier LG Chem Ltd, battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) saw its shares trade 11.3% lower on Monday in Seoul. What Happened: The plunge comes after the Detroit-based GM said it is recalling more than 73,000 of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of their batteries catching fire. GM said on Friday the recall would come at a cost of $1 billion to address the fire risks. The automaker added it will seek reimbursement fr

  • Bitcoin crosses $50,000 as PayPal offers crypto products in UK

    The world's biggest cryptocurrency hit a 3-month high early on Monday morning.

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs...