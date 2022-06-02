Genetron Health Releases 10 New Research Results at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Genetron Holdings Limited

BEIJING, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced the release of 10 research results at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Based on Genetron Health’s patented One-Step™ Seq Method and core products such as Onco PanScan™, the results aimed to contribute to the scientific research and clinical practice of full-cycle cancer management.

These studies involved an in-depth analysis of the Chinese population and focused on analyzing the characteristics of gene mutations and fusion mapping of multiple cancer types, including lung cancer and gastric cancer, guiding clinical diagnosis and treatment through molecular characteristics and predicting the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) by screening potential biomarkers of immunotherapy. Integrated with clinical data, these results emerged from joint studies that Genetron Health conducted with more than 10 leading hospitals and scientific research institutes in China.

“These research results presented at ASCO 2022, which are all based on Genetron Health's patented technology and innovative products, explore the genomics characteristics of multi-cancer types and the clinical application of products,” said Dr. Yunfu Hu, Genetron Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “In the future, Genetron Health's products and technologies will continue to drive the patients’ full-cycle cancer care and contribute to accurate clinical diagnosis and treatment.”

The 10 research results released by Genetron Health at ASCO 2022 mainly focused on the three following areas:

Gene mutation and fusion mapping support explaining cancer pathogenesis and developing personalized therapy

Based on next-generation sequencing (NGS), studies #e20530, #8530, #e15124, #3121 explored gene mutation of METex14 skipping, the coexistence of ALK fusions and other driver mutations, and ROS1 fusions, respectively. The results indicated the characteristics and patterns of gene fusions and coexistence of driver mutations, aiming to better explain the pathogenesis of cancers and further develop the value of personalized drug therapies such as TKIs.

Molecular characteristics guide clinical diagnosis and treatment

Currently, little is known about molecular features of patients with synchronous multiple primary colorectal cancer (sMPCC) in clinical practice. Adopting immunofluorescence (IHC) and Genetron Health’s NGS-based Onco PanScan™ technology, study #3601 revealed that deficient mismatch repair (MMR) or microsatellite instability (MSI)-high frequencies in sMPCC were significantly higher than those in single primary CRC. Therefore, it is recommended that, before receiving treatment, synchronous MPCC patients shall be examined to identify their MMR or MSI status for each lesion and be divided into three subgroups accordingly. Patients with different MMR or MSI status should be treated with personalized therapies for better management of their disease.

Drug therapy has always been a challenge for gastric cancer. Although HER2-directed therapy and ICIs have achieved great success, there is still an urgent need to develop other valid targeted drugs. Study #e16061 retrospectively investigated the relationship of gene fusions with driver mutations, MSI, TMB (tumor mutation burden), and MMR in gastric cancer tissue samples from Chinese patients, indicating that targetable fusion testing should be advised to patients with disease progression after receiving standard therapy.

Small bowel adenocarcinoma (SBA) is a rare gastrointestinal cancer with a poor prognosis and limited treatment options. Study #4159 adopted Genetron Health's Onco PanScan™, a deep sequencing panel, to conduct an analysis of the comprehensive genomic characterization of 84 Chinese SBA patients, and revealed that at least 39% of the patients in the cohort harbored actionable genetic alterations. The study provided a reference for precision diagnosis and treatment, and genomically matched clinical trials.

Screening of potential immunotherapy biomarkers to predict the efficacy of ICIs

Through analyzing data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) cohorts, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) cohorts and Genetron Health’s Chinese cohort, studies #e14536, #e16083, #e14581 explored the values of loss-of-function of Polybromo 1(PBRM1) mutations, inactivation of chromatin remodeling complexes, and TP53 mutations as the potential predictor for ICIs efficacy.

Abstract# Title e20530 Characterization of MET exon 14 skipping in pan-cancer 8530 Driver coexistence characteristics of ALK-fusion in Chinese lung cancer e15124 Analysis of ROS1 fusions in nonlung solid tumors 3121 Molecular characterization of cancers with ALK gene fusions in nonlung tumors e14536 Pan-cancer analysis of PBRM1 mutation and their association with immune-related biomarkers and prognosis e16083 Genomic alteration in chromatin remodeling genes as a potential predictive biomarker for immunotherapy in gastric cancer e16061 Detection of targetable fusion alterations in gastric cancer in the Chinese population 4159 Evaluation of somatic and germline variants in patients with small bowel adenocarcinoma reveals clinically actionable targets 3601 Molecular typing and clinical characteristics of synchronous multiple primary colorectal cancer e14581 Investigating the various predictive values of TP53 mutations for response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in different solid tumors

