Genetron Health Unveils 13 Cancer Research findings at ESMO Congress 2021

Genetron Holdings Limited
·6 min read
In this article:
BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it has partnered with a consortium of 14 top Chinese hospitals to release 13 key research findings at the ESMO 2021 Congress, hosted by the European Society for Medical Oncology. The findings focus on the exploration of genomics amongst the Chinese population, and provide important insights for clinical pathology classification, targeted therapy and immunotherapy strategies, and the clinical management of hereditary colorectal cancer.

The research adopted Genetron’s proprietary technology such as the One-Step Seq Method, and core products such as Onco PanScan™ and its thyroid cancer full-cycle gene test. These findings were from both multi-cancer studies and high-risk single cancer studies, which covered lung cancer, thyroid cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and central nervous system cancers.

“Genetron Health's research findings provide new strategies for precise diagnosis and treatment of the Chinese population. For patients who need repeated fine-needle aspiration biopsies conducted on their thyroids, supplementary molecular detection methods can treat the disease at an earlier stage,” said Yunfu Hu, Chief Medical Officer of Genetron Health. “Mapping various cancer patients’ gene mutations will provide more ideas for new diagnosis and treatment products, so that patients may benefit from broader targeted therapy and immunotherapy solutions. More studies on cancer patients’ hereditary factors may lead us much closer to understanding tumor pathogenesis. This would enable more patients to prevent the onset of cancer, or at least diagnose it at an earlier stage.”

Core technology and products that assist with clinical pathology classification

According to recommendations from the 2017 Bethesda System for Reporting Thyroid Cytopathology (BSRTC), repeated fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies that are performed on patients tend to be non-diagnostic or unsatisfactory, ND/UNS, and/or reflect atypia of undetermined significance or follicular lesion of undetermined significance, AUS/FLUS. Repeated FNA biopsies may also cause additional trauma to the patient; additionally, the patient’s condition may deteriorate further while waiting for a repeat FNA biopsy.

For these patients, Genetron Health has developed a full-cycle gene test for thyroid cancer that is based on the One-Step Seq Method. Abstract #1745P proved that this product could help predict the BSRTC rating results of repeated FNA biopsies, assist with clinical pathology classification, and enable patients to receive better clinical treatment at an earlier stage. According to the abstract, 90.9% (10/11) of patients with positive molecular test results after the initial FNA biopsy had an elevated BSRTC rating, when subsequent FNA biopsies were performed. The study recommends that such patients should undergo surgical treatment immediately after molecular detection, instead of undergoing repeated FNA biopsies.

Mapping gene mutations to optimize targeted therapy and immunotherapy strategies

Abstracts #57P, #89P, #1182P, #1786P, and #1798P tried to map the distribution patterns of gene mutations related to bile duct cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, lung cancer, and multiple types of cancer, respectively. In addition, the studies searched for potential, precise therapeutic targets and effective measures to provide more references for targeted therapy and clinical management.

Abstracts #86P, #998P, #1187P, and #1837P mapped out the EPHA3, KRAS, SMARCA2, and SMARCA4 mutations and their co-mutation distribution patterns in patients with multi-cancer and lung cancer. The studies explored the relationships between these mutations and immunotherapy markers, such as TMB and PD-L1; they also explored their roles in predicting efficacy and provided additional insights for immunotherapy.

Focusing on germline mutation characteristics and the clinical management of hereditary cancers

The three abstracts of #368P, #1538P, and #1838P analyzed the germline mutation distribution patterns of patients with central nervous system glioma, sarcoma, and multi-cancer. The studies explored the correlation between related hereditary factors and tumor development, clarifying the pathogenesis of tumors so that patients may benefit from genetic counseling and precise diagnosis treatment.

Abstract
Number

Abstract Title

57P

The characteristics of IDH mutations in Chinese bile duct carcinoma patients

86P

The predictive values of EPHA3 mutations for response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors

89P

Genomic profiling of wild-type gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) reveals targetable mutations in multiple signaling pathways

368P

Characteristics of deleterious germline mutations in glioma patients

998P

Investigating the Potential Relationship between KRAS Mutations and Immunotherapeutic Biomarkers in Lung Cancer (LC)

1182P

Next generation sequencing reveals the genetic landscape of PTPN11 in Chinese lung cancer patients

1187P

A mutation characteristics analysis of SMARCA4defSMARCA2wt in lung cancer

1538P

Germline testing of sarcoma revealed frequent mutations in genes involved in DNA repair, RNA metabolism, and epigenetic regulation

1745P

Prediction of BSRTC class of repeated FNA based on molecular testing results upon the first FNA

1786P

Distribution of KRASG12C somatic mutations in 41,913 Chinese cancer patients

1798P

The characteristics of WEE1 mutation in a Chinese multi-cancer retrospective analysis

1837P

Comprehensive Genomic Profiling of SMARCA2/4 Alterations in Chinese Pan-Cancer Patients (Pts) Identified by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1838P

Germline mutations in homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathways for a Chinese multi-cancer retrospective analysis

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding research results, genomics exploration, and the research of One Step Seq Method, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

US:
Hoki Luk
Head of Investor Relations
Email: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com
Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255

Media Relations Contact

Yanrong Zhao
Genetron Health
yanrong.zhao@genetronhealth.com


