Geneva businesses change hands

Mar. 20—GENEVA — Two longtime area businesses are under new ownership as Jim Sivalon has purchased Geneva Furniture and an adjacent used-car dealership.

Sivalon said the former owner retired and he purchased the building and decided to continue the existing businesses. He said Geneva Furniture will continue under the existing name, but the car dealership will now be 745 East Main Auto Sales.

"We are going to sell used cars next door and furniture and antiques here," Sivalon said.

He said he is going to focus on what customers need and want.

Sivalon said he will likely focus in the $10,000 and below range for used cars.

"A lot of people have a need for a car that is $5,000 to $6,000. .., I think it is a niche [market," he said.

Real estate is Sivalon's first job and he will continue to sell properties.

"This is my first venture. I am dreaming with God," he said.

Used furniture and antiques will be the focus of the furniture business, he said. The furniture store business will be similar to the previous store.

"Why fix something that is not broken?" he said.

Sivalon said the furniture store is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. He said he is closed on weekends. He said weekend "by appointment" can be arranged for customers so inclined.

Sivalon said he was born in Las Vegas, raised in Oregon and moved to Ohio in 2016. He said he lives in Madison, but attends church in Geneva.

He said he hopes to grow relationships through the businesses.