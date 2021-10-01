U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,274.50
    -23.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,522.00
    -200.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,606.00
    -76.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.60
    -15.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    -0.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.40
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.27
    +1.71 (+7.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1330
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,877.91
    +1,626.75 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.70
    +31.26 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.20
    -50.22 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Geneva Financial Promotes Rachel Caple to Chief Sales and Revenue Officer

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 45 states, has announced the promotion of Rachel Caple to Chief Sales and Revenue Officer. In her new position, Caple will oversee and maximize the effectiveness of Geneva's revenue and sales, expertly navigating the market as the company continues to expand with a growth rate exceeding 270% for the past three consecutive years.

Rachel Caple - Chief Sales and Revenue Officer
Rachel Caple - Chief Sales and Revenue Officer

"Rachel has consistently provided sales stability for the company during a period of significant industry disruption," Aaron VanTrojen, CEO of Geneva Financial stated. "She has pushed Geneva to new heights, and we are thrilled to see what's in store for her, her team, and the company as she transitions to her new position."

Caple will also work hand-in-hand with Geneva's chief marketing officer to expand talent acquisition and strategically target markets for growth and development in support of new and existing branches.

Since joining Geneva Financial in 2019, Caple has engineered a sales and operations bridge that has fostered the ability to grow rapidly and strategically without sacrificing quality. She has consistently elevated Geneva's mission, vision, and financial goals and has exemplified the human touch and consideration the company has instilled in its core values for both the employee and consumer experience.

With over 21 years in the mortgage banking industry, Caple is known for her expertise in sales, corporate operations, and leadership. Throughout her career she has leveraged her knowledge to grow businesses and develop employees to their greatest potential. In this new role, Caple will continue, at a higher level, to develop the sales and market share strategies for the company while maintaining the human-centric approach the company has become known for.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC)
Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geneva-financial-promotes-rachel-caple-to-chief-sales-and-revenue-officer-301389435.html

SOURCE Geneva Financial Home Loans

Recommended Stories

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Alibaba: Outlook Is Weak but the Stock Is Undervalued, Says J.P. Morgan

    One recurrent headline appearing on financial news boards fairly regularly over the past few months goes pretty much like this: Why are shares of “insert Chinese tech/education/internet company here” falling? The answer most of the time is due to a crackdown on… everything? Of course, amongst those nursing wounds from the tightened Chinese regulatory environment is Alibaba (BABA). As a result, shares of the ecommerce giant have been on a downward spiral for most of the year; the stock has shed a

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Chinese EV Stocks: Xpeng Deliveries Crush Targets, Nio, Li Auto On Tap

    Chinese EV companies are gearing to report deliveries for the third quarter, after Nio and Li Auto cut delivery forecasts following a hot sales streak. The emerging rivals to Tesla in China cited twin headwinds to vehicle production from the pandemic and chip shortage.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes, Infrastructure Vote Delayed; Tesla Deliveries Loom

    Stocks reversed lower again. Congress averted a shutdown, but the House delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill due to progressives' opposition.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

    Camber's share price is being driven higher by three powerful catalysts. Like many energy companies, it is benefiting from surging oil and gas prices. Investors seeking to profit from the rally in commodity prices have bid up many oil and gas stocks in recent weeks.

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China a