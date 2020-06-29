Geneva motor show postponed until 2022: organizers

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show said on Monday that they would not organize the event in 2021.

The organizers said a majority of exhibitors surveyed said they would probably not participate in a 2021 event and that they would prefer to have it held in 2022.

"The automotive sector is currently going through a difficult phase, and exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic," said the committee and council of the Foundation Salon International de l'Automobile.





(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Chris Reese)