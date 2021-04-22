GenF20 Plus Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

GenF20 Plus by Leading Edge Health is an all natural HGH releasing system that can help men increase lean muscle mass, strength, burn body fat and enhance recovery time using powerful human growth hormone boosting ingredients, but does it actually work or are there negative side effects to know about first?

GenF20 Plus Reviews

GenF20 Plus Reviews

GenF20 Plus Reviews

New York, NY, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GenF20 Plus is an all natural HGH supplement that is formulated to help you become immune to the passage of time.

By taking GenF20 Plus daily, you can purportedly boost your body’s production of human growth hormone (HGH). HGH is crucial for anti-aging, weight loss, muscle recovery, and more.

Does GenF20 Plus really raise HGH levels? How does GenF20 Plus work? Find out everything you need to know about this supplement today in our review.

What is GenF20 Plus?





GenF20 Plus is a nutritional HGH-releasing system support supplement sold exclusively online through GenF20.co.

The supplement is made to “boost your HGH levels naturally.” Just take four capsules of GenF20 Plus daily to force your body to release more human growth hormone (HGH).

Typically, you need synthetic chemicals or drugs to increase HGH levels. Some doctors prescribe HGH injections for muscle or injury recovery, for example, because they’re shown to increase the body’s healing.

Others take steroids illegally, injecting themselves with HGH daily to increase lean muscle mass and energy.

However, GenF20 Plus is said to offer the benefits of HGH injections and medication without the downsides – or the need for a prescription. Just take GenF20 Plus daily, then activate your master gland and release muscle-building growth hormones.

GenF20 Plus is marketed primarily towards people who want to increase lean muscle mass formation and develop a leaner, stronger, and more powerful body. It’s priced at around $70 for a one-month supply.

How Does GenF20 Plus Work?

GenF20 Plus claims to increase your body’s production of human growth hormone (HGH), leading to powerful benefits.

Story continues





By taking four capsules of GenF20 Plus daily, you can purportedly raise HGH levels to a point where you “become immune to the passage of time.”

Your levels of HGH naturally drop as you get older. Your body doesn’t produce as much HGH, which can lead to weight gain, poor muscle recovery, and other effects.

GenF20 Plus claims to counteract these natural effects of aging, leading to powerful benefits. Just take four capsules of GenF20 Plus daily, then enjoy the following benefits:

Add lean muscle mass

Torch body fat

Increase strength and power

Reduce recovery time

Boost energy levels

Repair cartilage and tissue damage

Elevate strength and improve physical performance

Overall, the makers of GenF20 Plus claim their supplement can slow the aging process in various ways. HGH supplementation is no secret: people have been taking HGH injections for decades for this reason. However, GenF20 Plus claims to provide all of the benefits of HGH injections with none of the downsides. Instead of injecting yourself directly with HGH, you can take a supplement that support your body’s production of HGH in a different way.





Why Take an HGH Supplement?

Human growth hormone is proven to improve endurance, muscle mass, and performance. That’s why HGH is banned both in and out of competition.

Athletes are not permitted to take HGH injections, for example, because they work similar to steroids. HGH is a hormone (it’s called human growth hormone, after all). When you take HGH drugs or injections, you’re changing your body’s hormones to give yourself a physical edge.

That’s why GenF20 Plus presents itself as an alternative. By taking GenF20 Plus daily, you can enjoy the benefits of HGH injections with none of the downsides.

The downsides of HGH drugs include:

Synthetic: HGH drugs are synthetic. They’re made in a lab. You’re injecting yourself with synthetic hormones. GenF20 Plus contains natural ingredients instead of pure HGH.

Prohibited: HGH drugs are prohibited for athletes both in and out of competition. You cannot take HGH or other steroids legally in most sports.

Prescription Only: You need a prescription (or an illegal dealer) to get HGH. Doctors may prescribe HGH if you are deficient in HGH. Otherwise, you need to go the black market route in most jurisdictions.

Ultimately, GenF20 Plus advertises itself as a natural, legal, and over-the-counter alternative to HGH medication. Here’s how the company describes it:

“…it’s possibly the MOST exciting news in bodybuilding history…And that is… it’s possible to boost your body’s natural HGH production NATURALLY, without a prescription or breaking the law!”

Just take GenF20 Plus daily to boost levels of HGH naturally, enjoying all of the benefits of HGH drugs or injections without the downsides listed above.

How Does GenF20 Plus Boost Human Growth Hormone?

Many bodybuilding supplements claim to support your body’s natural levels of human growth hormone (HGH). However, GenF20 Plus specifically claims to boost your body’s human growth hormone production, which would raise the levels of HGH within your body.

How does GenF20 Plus do that? How can a supplement – not a drug, injection, or steroid – raise HGH levels?

To do that, GenF20 Plus purportedly “activates your master gland to release muscle-building growth hormones.”

The 16 ingredients in GenF20 Plus “trigger an HGH stimulating effect in your body.” Here’s how the makers of GenF20 Plus describe the system:

GenF20 Plus is an all-natural formula that helps your body release more human growth hormone (HGH)

The 16 ingredients in GenF20 Plus “help trigger an HGH stimulating effect in your body”

HGH is secreted by the anterior lobe of your pituitary gland; the pituitary gland is often called the ‘master gland’ because it regulates the production of hormones

GenF20 Plus contains natural HGH precursors that activate the pituitary gland and stimulate the release of HGH, boosting HGH release in your body

The ingredients in GenF20 Plus include amino acids, minerals, and herbal extracts – including deer velvet antler. Because of these ingredients, the company markets it as an “all-natural, HGH-releasing formula” that can “help trigger an HGH stimulating effect in your body.”

GenF20 Plus is Recommended by a Medical Doctor

Most testosterone boosters, HGH boosters, and similar supplements are not recommended by doctors.

However, GenF20 Plus is recommended by Dr. Steven Lamm, a medical doctor and the Director of NYU’s Men’s Health Center. According to GenF20.co, Dr. Lamm will “wholeheartedly recommend” GenF20 Plus to anyone “who wants to naturally increase their HGH levels.”

In other words, Dr. Lamm approves GenF20 Plus for increasing human growth hormone levels in your body.

GenF20 Plus Ingredients

GenF20 Plus contains amino acids, herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals that increase HGH production in your body. These ingredients work as precursors to HGH, giving your body the ingredients it needs to make HGH on its own.





Instead of directly injecting yourself with HGH (which can be illegal, requires a prescription, and is linked with side effects), you take four capsules of GenF20 Plus per day to give your body the precursors to HGH.

Here is the full list of ingredients in GenF20 Plus and how they work, according to the official website:

Gamma Aminobutyric Acid (GABA): The GABA in GenF20 Plus can purportedly boost HGH levels by signalling your hypothalamus to release growth hormones through your pituitary gland. GABA is an amino acid also linked to sleep, muscle recovery, and stress response.

Deer Velvet Antler: Deer velvet antler is velvet from deer antlers. It’s rich with insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1), which is linked to improved cartilage, joint damage, and HGH production, among other benefits.

GTF Chromium: Chromium is an essential mineral. Your body needs chromium for health and wellness. The chromium in GenF20 Plus can purportedly burn fat and increase muscle while also playing a role in the secretion of HGH.

Colostrum: Colostrum is a fluid produced in the breast milk of humans and other animals. Colostrum is rich with IGF-1. GenF20 Plus contains bovine colostrum (bovine breast milk), which is “almost identical to human colostrum” but with more growth factors, according to Leading Edge Health.

Pituitary (Anterior Powder): GenF20 Plus contains pituitary powders made from powdered bovine pituitary glands. By grinding the pituitary gland of a cow into a powder and taking it daily, you can purportedly enjoy powerful muscle growth and recovery, among other benefits.

Other Ingredients: GenF20 Plus also contains other ingredients like astragalus root (used for centuries for energy, hormones, and stress), tribulus terrestris (for sexual energy and libido), and amino acids (like L-arginine, L-glutamine, and L-glycine), among other ingredients.

GenF20 Plus also contains other ingredients like astragalus root, tribulus terrestris, L-ornithine, and others.

Overall, each four capsule serving of GenF20 Plus contains over 4,000mg of formula. That’s 4,000mg of HGH precursors entering your body every day.

What to Expect After Taking GenF20 Plus

GenF20 Plus claims to boost levels of human growth hormone (HGH) within days or weeks, leading to noticeable changes in your body composition, workout performance, and more.

According to GenF20.co, you can purportedly notice all of the following benefits of HGH within as little as three weeks of taking the formula:

Increase HGH while you sleep, increase HGH during your workouts, and increase HGH throughout your day

Stimulate your pituitary gland to release more HGH, even while you sleep

Less joint soreness during and after workouts

Add more weight on your bench press

Build bigger arms more quickly

Burn belly fat

Gain lean muscle mass

Improve your overall physique

Reduce your body fat percentage

Increase motivation at the gym

Train harder with more energy

Get fuller, denser muscles and more defined, chiseled abs

Overall, GenF20 Plus claims to be the ultimate solution for anyone who wants better gains at the gym. If you want to enhance athletic performance, burn fat, and enjoy other benefits, then GenF20 Plus claims to be the solution you need.

(SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here to Get GenF20 Plus with an Exclusive Discount Price Online

Scientific Evidence for GenF20 Plus

GenF20 Plus is endorsed by a medical doctor (Dr. Steven Lamm, MD), who has approved the supplement as an all-natural way to increase human growth hormone (HGH):

“As a doctor, I am very critical of many of the natural anti-aging products available today. But I would wholeheartedly recommend GenF20 Plus to anyone who wants to naturally increase their HGH levels and improve their overall health as they age.”

Few supplements are backed by medical doctors, and that’s doubly true in the hormone booster space. It’s hard to find any HGH boosters with a similar recommendation from a medical doctor, which is why Dr. Lamm’s recommendation is significant.

GenF20 Plus is also supported by a genuine clinical trial. The supplement has completed a randomized controlled trial in 2014. In this trial, researchers found that a combination of the GenF20 Plus supplement and oral spray increased human growth hormone production.

The study involved 61 healthy adults. Researchers gave GenF20 Plus to half of this group, then gave a placebo to the other half. Researchers found a statistically significant increase in insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) in the GenF20 Plus group. IGF-1 is a marker of HGH levels.

Based on the results of this trial, researchers concluded that GenF20 Plus “increased serum IGF-1 levels” in the treatment group. However, researchers did not observe significant changes in other areas – like waist circumference, body mass index, body fat percentage, or lean muscle mass. Researchers believed they would have observed these changes over a longer study period. The study took place over 12 weeks (84 days).

GenF20 Plus also contains ingredients like GABA. To support the use of GABA, Leading Edge Health cites this study where participants received 3,000mg of GABA or a placebo, then completed resistance training. Researcher observed significant improvements in HGH secretion in the GABA group compared to the placebo. In fact, the GABA group had 200% higher HGH levels while exercising.

GenF20 Plus also contains deer antler velvet, a popular ingredient in many supplements targeting male hormones. Deer velvet antler contains IGF-1, the marker of HGH mentioned above. It’s a banned substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list. However, many athletes use IGF-1 to repair cartilage, tendons, and joints, making it easier to recover. When you take deer antler extract, you get a legal source of IGF-1 to help you recover.

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Get GenF20 Plus Supplement For The Lowest Price Right Now

Some studies on deer antler extract has shown powerful effects, while other studies have shown no difference between deer antler velvet and a placebo. In this 2003 study, for example, researchers gave deer antler velvet or a placebo to men, then asked them to complete a resistance training program. Researchers noticed no differences between the deer velvet antler group and the placebo.

Other studies, however, have been more positive. In this study, researchers analyzed the use of deer antler extract in traditional Chinese medicine, finding there was significant evidence showing it supports anti-fatigue benefits. Researchers acknowledged that deer antler was rich with IGF-1, IGF-22, and testosterone, although they also said these ingredients can be found in deer blood and other body parts.

Most of the other ingredients in GenF20 Plus include amino acids like arginine, lysine, and ornithine. These amino acids have also been shown to increase growth hormone production. If your body doesn’t get the amino acids it needs daily, then your body struggles to stimulate growth hormone production. GenF20 Plus claims to solve this problem. Other

Ultimately, GenF20 Plus has completed a clinical trial proving it raised IGF-1 levels in healthy men, and IGF-1 levels are associated with human growth hormone. Over the 84 day trial, men in the GenF20 Plus group raised IGF-1 levels by 28%. Because of this study and other studies, it’s possible that GenF20 Plus can legitimately boost HGH production as advertised on the official sales page.

GenF20 Plus Pricing

GenF20 Plus is priced at $69.95 for a one month supply. However, the price drops as low as $58 per package when ordering 6 months at a time.

Here’s how pricing breaks down at GenF20.co:

1 Month Supply: $69.95 + $12.99 Shipping

2 Month Supply: $134.95 + $12.99 Shipping

3 Month Supply: $199.95 + Free Global Shipping

4 Month Supply: $249.95 + Free Global Shipping

5 Month Supply: $299.95 + Free Global Shipping

6 Month Supply: $349.95 + Free Global Shipping

Each package contains 120 capsules (30 servings). You take four capsules of GenF20 Plus daily (two capsules in the morning, then another two at night) to boost human growth hormone production.

What is the GenF20 Plus Oral Spray?

When you buy GenF20 Plus online, you receive an upsell offer for the GenF20 Plus Oral Spray. This spray can purportedly increase human growth hormone production even further using additional HGH-boosting ingredients.

The GenF20 Plus Oral Spray contains alpha GPC and other amino acids. The makers of GenF20 Plus claim that alpha GPC was shown to increase HGH secretion during a clinical study, with some athletes raising HGH by 44x after taking alpha GPC. Alpha GPC is typically found in nootropic supplements to support brain health, but some studies show it can improve human growth hormone (HGH) production.

The GenF20 Plus Oral Spray also contains GABA, mucuna pruriens, moomiyo extract, ornithine alpha ketoglutarate, L-glutamine, L-arginine, L-lysine, L-valine, L-isoleucine, L-tyrosine, and glycine.

Together, these ingredients can purportedly provide the following benefits:

A more youthful appearance

Increased muscle tone

Fat loss and increased metabolism

Supercharged sex drive

Greater energy

Strengthened immune system

If you want similar effects to GenF20 Plus without needing to swallow pills, or if you want to complement the effects of GenF20 Plus, then you may want to buy the GenF20 Plus Oral Spray.

1 Month Supply: $39.95

You take 6 sprays of the GenF20 Plus Oral Spray daily in conjunction with the supplement to maximize its effects.

(LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Get GenF20 Plus HGH Booster Directly from the Official Website for the Biggest Discount

GenF20 Plus Refund Policy

GenF20 Plus is backed by a 67 day refund policy.

If you do not increase your human growth hormone levels within 67 days of taking GenF20 Plus, or if you’re unhappy with the effects of GenF20 Plus for any reason, then you can request a refund, minus original shipping costs ($12.95 per order).

Just ship the bottle of GenF20 Plus back to the manufacturer (even if it’s empty) to complete the refund process. You can learn more about the refund process here.

About Leading Edge Health

GenF20 Plus was made by a company named Leading Edge Health. The company makes a range of supplements targeting different health and wellness goals.

Other supplements from Leading Edge Health including BrainPill (a nootropic supplement), HerSolution (a sex drive supplement for women), TestRX (a testosterone booster), and Kollagen Intensiv (an anti-aging skin cream).

Dr. Steven Lamm, who has endorsed the use of GenF20 Plus for increasing HGH, is one of two medical doctors on Leading Edge Health’s board. Dr. Lamm and other medical experts advise the company on the ingredients, dosages, and formulas for maximum effect.





Leading Edge Health was founded in 2001. The company is based in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, with a registered address in Cyprus.

You can contact the company via the following:

Phone: 1-866-269-3487

Email Form: https://www.leadingedgehealth.com/contact-us/

Phone (North America): 1-866-621-6884

Phone (International): 1-604-677-3533

Mailing Address: 300-1095 McKenzie Avenue Victoria, BC V8P 2L5

Registered Address: 171 Arch. Makariou III Ave, Vanezis Business Center, Office 401, 3027 Limassol, Cyprus)

Final Word

GenF20 Plus is a nutritional supplement that claims to raise human growth hormone (HGH) levels in your body by targeting your pituitary gland.

By taking four capsules of GenF20 Plus daily, you can purportedly give your body the precursor ingredients it needs to increase HGH naturally. Instead of injecting yourself with steroids or getting a doctor’s prescription, you can get a similar boost to HGH with a convenient, natural supplement.

GenF20 Plus is backed by a clinical trial and multiple medical doctors. Multiple studies show the ingredients in GenF20 Plus could support HGH in various ways. It may not be as powerful as HGH injections or prescription medication, but it could boost HGH production using natural ingredients.

To learn more or buy GenF20 Plus online, visit GenF20.co, where all purchases are backed by a 67 day money back guarantee.

Official Website: https://www.genf20.co/

Contact Details: GenF20 Plus

Email: https://www.genf20.co/contact/

Phone: 1-866-269-3487

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: https://www.genf20.co/contact/

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com



