U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    -0.79 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    -0.4200 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,513.47
    -4,337.10 (-10.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.92
    +634.25 (+261.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GENFIT S.A.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GNFT
  • GNFTF

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 21, 2022 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:

  • 137,012 shares

  • €512 873.86

During the second half of 2021, total trading was:

  • On the buy side: 469,086 shares for a total amount of €1,824,630.43

  • On the sell side: 437,124 shares for a total amount of €1,690,993.82

During this same period, the number of trades were:

  • On the buy side: 1,402

  • On the sell side: 1,389

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 27, 911 shares

  • €769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Its R&D is focused on three franchises: cholestatic diseases, Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and NASH diagnostics. In its cholestatic diseases franchise, ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 global trial evaluating elafibranor1 in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is well underway following a successful Phase 2 clinical trial. Topline data is expected to be announced in early 2023. In 2021, GENFIT signed an exclusive licensing agreement with IPSEN2 to develop, manufacture and commercialize elafibranor in PBC and other indications. GENFIT is also developing GNS5611 in cholangiocarcinoma following the acquisition of exclusive rights in this indication from Genoscience Pharma in 20213. In ACLF, a Phase 1 clinical program with nitazoxanide has been initiated with data expected as early as the third quarter 2022. As part of its diagnostic solutions franchise, the Company entered into an agreement with Labcorp in 2021 to commercialize NASHnext®, powered by GENFIT’s proprietary diagnostic technology NIS4® in identifying at-risk NASH.

GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. www.genfit.com

GENFIT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s research and development programs. The use of certain words, including “consider”, “contemplate”, “think”, “aim”, “expect”, “understand”, “should”, “aspire”, “estimate”, “believe”, “wish”, “may”, “could”, “allow”, “seek”, “encourage” or “have confidence” or (as the case may be) the negative forms of such terms or any other variant of such terms or other terms similar to them in meaning is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its projections are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates, impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, exchange rate fluctuations and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), including those listed in Chapter 2 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 23 April 2021 under n° D.21-0350, which is available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 23, 2021 and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC, or otherwise made public by the Company. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 | investors@genfit.com

PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

APPENDIX
H2 2021

Buy side

Sell side

Date

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded amounts in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded amounts in EUR

TOTAL

1 402

469 086

1 824 630,43

1 389

437 124

1 690 993,82

01/07/2021

6

1838

5 927,40

2

996

3 231,01

02/07/2021

1

1

3,27

8

3006

9 867,79

05/07/2021

10

6251

21 381,61

35

19412

66 280,93

06/07/2021

14

5903

20 275,97

11

1554

5 370,26

07/07/2021

18

7366

24 771,90

8

3386

11 647,61

08/07/2021

5

1922

6 276,40

1

1

3,31

09/07/2021

2

101

331,46

7

1922

6 314,77

12/07/2021

13

3209

10 423,77

1

1

3,29

13/07/2021

5

1547

4 940,57

9

1229

3 953,58

14/07/2021

3

637

2 039,68

6

984

3 199,06

15/07/2021

7

2788

8 874,25

10

2024

6 455,01

16/07/2021

9

2581

8 116,81

1

1

3,15

19/07/2021

12

2788

8 742,57

1

1

3,17

20/07/2021

4

1200

3 749,35

8

2113

6 625,59

21/07/2021

2

615

2 018,35

13

6462

20 919,52

22/07/2021

4

1294

4 205,50

4

671

2 203,53

23/07/2021

11

2888

9 620,97

15

3414

11 381,57

26/07/2021

10

2603

8 518,78

3

633

2 082,61

27/07/2021

4

730

2 333,11

1

1

3,23

28/07/2021

1

1

3,24

15

2709

8 881,56

29/07/2021

8

1452

4 816,39

3

775

2 597,77

30/07/2021

3

678

2 237,45

4

1355

4 517,58

02/08/2021

9

3096

10 516,69

20

6727

22 839,93

03/08/2021

2

675

2 282,89

2

675

2 307,15

04/08/2021

1

1

3,36

1

1

3,36

05/08/2021

11

1759

5 879,14

1

1

3,36

06/08/2021

5

1045

3 460,29

1

1

3,35

09/08/2021

3

1310

4 304,05

7

1310

4 330,23

10/08/2021

4

1303

4 247,46

4

540

1 793,88

11/08/2021

1

1

3,25

3

1303

4 273,43

12/08/2021

1

1

3,25

8

2264

7 602,81

13/08/2021

1

1

3,31

1

1

3,31

16/08/2021

1

1

3,28

1

1

3,28

17/08/2021

1

1

3,26

1

1

3,26

18/08/2021

2

1001

3 353,30

13

5675

19 190,25

19/08/2021

3

2001

6 495,29

1

1

3,29

20/08/2021

1

1

3,28

1

1

3,28

23/08/2021

4

1001

3 291,30

1

1

3,30

24/08/2021

5

2002

6 566,53

8

4001

13 227,28

25/08/2021

12

1510

4 996,89

13

2035

6 748,11

26/08/2021

6

863

2 823,78

5

596

1 963,66

27/08/2021

5

1124

3 663,41

11

1391

4 556,31

30/08/2021

4

287

941,92

3

327

1 079,72

31/08/2021

25

5200

19 097,51

65

11300

40 558,11

01/09/2021

28

4322

15 439,73

28

5752

21 071,16

02/09/2021

10

1648

5 900,61

18

1751

6 310,35

03/09/2021

10

1466

5 230,00

9

1163

4 181,66

06/09/2021

7

935

3 359,48

6

1180

4 250,36

07/09/2021

10

1435

5 033,09

2

473

1 675,67

08/09/2021

9

1318

4 526,76

3

657

2 264,14

09/09/2021

3

522

1 762,27

10

1672

5 772,10

10/09/2021

15

1436

4 931,66

1

1

3,45

13/09/2021

7

1082

3 613,50

4

480

1 608,11

14/09/2021

6

782

2 598,61

3

246

826,56

15/09/2021

6

861

2 817,28

5

594

1 957,11

16/09/2021

1

1

3,27

8

856

2 831,12

17/09/2021

3

469

1 557,12

4

469

1 571,16

20/09/2021

9

1283

4 201,89

3

479

1 577,41

21/09/2021

9

920

2 970,21

1

1

3,25

22/09/2021

6

1177

3 814,10

7

2353

7 701,95

23/09/2021

12

1877

6 223,17

10

2183

7 279,89

24/09/2021

4

515

1 681,98

10

2103

7 025,63

27/09/2021

17

3045

10 187,52

14

3402

11 466,57

28/09/2021

4

969

3 242,23

2

21

70,52

29/09/2021

4

479

1 571,96

3

258

847,80

30/09/2021

4

772

2 521,39

4

524

1 722,00

01/10/2021

5

663

2 173,13

8

1325

4 374,97

04/10/2021

7

1976

6 429,90

1

1

3,25

05/10/2021

1

1

3,25

1

1

3,25

06/10/2021

7

1776

5 749,14

2

446

1 453,97

07/10/2021

1

1

3,24

2

50

162,00

08/10/2021

2

417

1 338,58

1

1

3,22

11/10/2021

3

948

3 014,64

2

425

1 361,68

12/10/2021

5

541

1 731,20

6

2003

6 453,80

13/10/2021

2

456

1 454,66

5

1737

5 635,67

14/10/2021

6

1282

4 149,56

5

493

1 601,10

15/10/2021

5

418

1 341,78

2

418

1 357,63

18/10/2021

1

1

3,24

1

1

3,24

19/10/2021

5

287

915,54

1

1

3,20

20/10/2021

1

1

3,22

1

1

3,22

21/10/2021

1

1

3,22

1

1

3,22

22/10/2021

4

662

2 132,33

1

1

3,25

25/10/2021

4

692

2 207,66

1

1

3,25

26/10/2021

3

500

1 589,50

1

250

797,50

27/10/2021

10

1702

5 333,70

1

1

3,16

28/10/2021

13

2963

9 049,62

14

2076

6 311,24

29/10/2021

3

624

1 899,97

11

2574

7 929,44

01/11/2021

2

375

1 182,68

12

1588

4 991,89

02/11/2021

7

1457

4 557,43

12

831

2 614,68

03/11/2021

40

7282

23 463,05

52

9135

29 608,83

04/11/2021

14

2969

9 343,12

10

2123

6 722,38

05/11/2021

9

1655

5 151,86

11

1757

5 504,87

08/11/2021

6

1176

3 661,62

16

1520

4 788,58

09/11/2021

12

1899

6 008,83

10

2805

8 956,42

10/11/2021

10

1472

4 672,94

7

976

3 120,04

11/11/2021

5

288

914,69

1

1

3,18

12/11/2021

4

468

1 468,92

3

257

821,33

15/11/2021

2

312

978,44

2

312

984,66

16/11/2021

6

671

2 092,38

1

1

3,13

17/11/2021

4

288

889,92

6

611

1 910,67

18/11/2021

5

1468

4 529,18

1

1

3,14

19/11/2021

21

4493

14 438,30

29

6362

20 445,06

22/11/2021

13

2504

7 835,33

4

769

2 428,38

23/11/2021

3

1172

3 614,21

24/11/2021

3

878

2 673,75

3

418

1 279,09

25/11/2021

5

1209

3 689,89

6

842

2 592,53

26/11/2021

14

3230

9 616,14

8

1489

4 422,56

29/11/2021

1

1

2,98

3

474

1 421,98

30/11/2021

6

1358

4 021,38

1

1

3,00

01/12/2021

5

474

1 412,47

4

1223

3 650,20

02/12/2021

24

2033

6 009,83

1

1

2,97

03/12/2021

11

2248

6 526,77

3

871

2 547,02

06/12/2021

12

4419

12 446,10

15

3196

9 060,38

07/12/2021

18

5162

14 387,96

11

2196

6 134,58

08/12/2021

16

3822

10 655,28

16

4990

13 985,97

09/12/2021

6

1018

2 842,83

1

1

2,80

10/12/2021

8

925

2 557,53

1

1

2,80

13/12/2021

7

2541

7 393,19

29

8590

25 035,24

14/12/2021

4

1050

3 092,28

12

3266

9 724,74

15/12/2021

11

3647

10 939,66

9

2672

8 094,70

16/12/2021

5

383

1 145,17

4

885

2 653,79

17/12/2021

93

15001

63 380,90

119

22550

98 088,20

20/12/2021

54

7001

31 287,98

68

8201

36 836,38

21/12/2021

62

12301

56 420,66

62

12301

56 713,66

22/12/2021

28

6801

30 348,50

37

8501

38 174,50

23/12/2021

35

10001

46 254,64

42

11202

52 060,34

24/12/2021

11

3001

13 789,69

8

2001

9 244,69

27/12/2021

96

73295

321 612,05

24

19145

85 632,92

28/12/2021

41

36097

151 338,73

45

37570

158 643,33

29/12/2021

39

39629

166 774,13

47

40699

172 426,59

30/12/2021

43

39268

165 308,75

33

41884

177 316,00

31/12/2021

49

46541

198 631,12

40

43677

186 799,85


1 Elafibranor and GNS561 are investigational compounds that have not been reviewed nor been approved by a regulatory authority
2 With the exception of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau where Terns Pharmaceuticals holds the exclusive license to develop and commercialize elafibranor
3 Agreement includes commercialization and development in the United States, Canada and Europe, including the United Kingdom and Switzerland

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • Pfizer Trends Sideways, But A Looming Catalyst Could Arrive Next Month

    White House advisor Anthony Fauci said U.S. officials could authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine for children younger than 5 next month.

  • Why Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Soared 25.9% on Thursday

    The clinical-stage biotech company is working on an antiviral treatment to fight multiple variants of COVID-19.

  • Booster Doses Reduce Hospitalizations From Omicron, CDC Says

    New studies point toward the effectiveness of a third dose of the vaccine in preventing hospitalizations from the new Omicron variant.

  • Novavax becomes Australia's 5th approved COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday became the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Australia. The country has ordered 51 million doses of the U.S.-manufactured vaccine, supplied under the brand Nuvaxovid, for its population of 26 million. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are already in use in Australia.

  • Ivermectin’s potential to treat COVID gets a serious look in Duke University study

    The controversial drug used to kill parasites has shown promise with COVID-19, but definitive studies are lacking.

  • This Common Medication Is Subject to a New Recall, FDA Warns

    Like millions of Americans, you may take a few daily medications to stay healthy. But one on the market right now may have the potential to do the opposite. It's time to check your medicine cabinet for a commonly used drug that is the subject of a new recall after the manufacturer discovered a potentially harmful problem. Read on to learn more about the affected drug and what to do if you have it at home right now.RELATED: If You Use This Common Medication, Call Your Doctor Immediately, FDA Warn

  • Anti-vaccine activists, reveling in their pandemic successes, will rally in D.C. against mandates

    As anti-vaccine activists from across the country prepare to gather on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday, they are hoping their rally will mark a once-fringe movement's arrival as a lasting force in American society. That hope, some public health experts fear, is justified.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Almost two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the movement to challenge vaccines' safety - and reject v

  • COVID-19 in Oklahoma tracker: Daily updates on new cases, deaths, vaccines for January 2022

    A resource for information on coronavirus in Oklahoma, including deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and new cases.

  • MDXG: Model Updates

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:MDXG READ THE FULL MDXG RESEARCH REPORT Updates Based on Guidance We had a chance to catch up with MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) management following their issuance of 2022 guidance and discussions with investors at January conferences. MiMedx benefits from a number of factors in its favor including new product launches (Amnioeffect and Placental Collagen

  • Casi Pharma-Partnered BioInvent's Lead Cancer Program Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag

    The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to BioInvent International AB's (OTC: BOVNF) BI-1206, an anti-FcyRllB antibody, for follicular lymphoma (FL) the most common form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). BioInvent is a collaborating partner of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI). BI-1206 is BioInvent's lead drug candidate and is currently being investigated in two Phase 1/2 trials. One trial is evaluating the BI-1206 combination with rituximab for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in patients who have r

  • Brazil approves Sinovac's Coronavac for those aged 6 to 17

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Thursday approved the emergency use of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Coronavac on those without underlying health risks aged 6 to 17, extending the country's efforts to inoculate children and teenagers. The green light came as all five Anvisa directors voted in favor of the Coronavac shot, which is produced in Brazil by Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute. The institute was initially looking to use the vaccine on those aged 3 to 17, but Anvisa's board decided there was not enough data to support the inoculation of such an expanded group.

  • US omicron peak expected mid-February

    Updated guidelines from the NIH COVID Treatment Panel say Regeneron and Eli Lilly's treatments have been shown to fail against omicron.

  • Dr. Fauci Predicts FDA Could Authorize Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Infants and Young Kids Next Month

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has promising news for parents of babies and young kids: the White House chief medical advisor said the Food and Drug Administration could approve Prizer's coronavirus vaccine for children under 5 by next month. "My hope is that it's going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can't guarantee that," Fauci said during an interview with a nonprofit group on Wednesday.

  • Fauci Says the FDA Could Approve the COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5 Next Month

    The infectious disease expert said that it's his "hope" that it happens "within the next month or so"

  • India is considering full approval for two covid-19 vaccines

    The Indian government’s vaccine panel has made way for two of its main covid-19 shots to receive full market approval. The committee under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of the Indian health ministry has recommended that the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech be granted “new drug permission.” A final nod from the main drug authority is still pending, though.

  • Merck's COVID-19 pill to be produced by more than two dozen drugmakers

    Medicines Patent Pool, an organization supported by the U.N., announced on Thursday that over two dozen generic drug makers will soon begin producing Merck's COVID-19 pill to make the treatment more accessible in developing countries.The organization said that 27 generic drug makers would produce the pill for 105 developing countries. Specifically, agreements the companies signed allow them to make both molnupiravir's raw ingredients as well as...

  • WHO recommends reduced dose Pfizer COVID vaccine for under 12s

    (Reuters) -The World Health Organization on Friday recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old. The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the vaccine. The recommended dosage for the younger population is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 years and older.

  • Suvoda Exceeds 2021 Targets; Poised for Continued Growth Supporting Complex Clinical Trials in 2022

    Suvoda, LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in highly complex studies, such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare disease, today announced that 2021 was another record year, exceeding its bookings targets and expanding its reach by supporting complex clinical trials in 65 countries. As clinical trial sponsors and CROs have had to adapt to pandemic realities, offering hybrid or even fully remote trials, Suvoda quickly accelerated its roadmap plans to buil

  • The drugs pushing prescription prices down for Medicare patients

    Although net prices of brand-name drugs have increased significantly over the last decade, the savings produced by generics have actually driven average prescription prices down in Medicare's pharmacy benefit and Medicaid, according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. Why it matters: The analysis reiterates that the generic market is largely working as intended.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The average net price of a