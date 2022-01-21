GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 21, 2022 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:

137,012 shares

€512 873.86

During the second half of 2021, total trading was:

On the buy side: 469,086 shares for a total amount of €1,824,630.43

On the sell side: 437,124 shares for a total amount of €1,690,993.82

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 1,402

On the sell side: 1,389

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Its R&D is focused on three franchises: cholestatic diseases, Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and NASH diagnostics. In its cholestatic diseases franchise, ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 global trial evaluating elafibranor1 in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is well underway following a successful Phase 2 clinical trial. Topline data is expected to be announced in early 2023. In 2021, GENFIT signed an exclusive licensing agreement with IPSEN2 to develop, manufacture and commercialize elafibranor in PBC and other indications. GENFIT is also developing GNS5611 in cholangiocarcinoma following the acquisition of exclusive rights in this indication from Genoscience Pharma in 20213. In ACLF, a Phase 1 clinical program with nitazoxanide has been initiated with data expected as early as the third quarter 2022. As part of its diagnostic solutions franchise, the Company entered into an agreement with Labcorp in 2021 to commercialize NASHnext®, powered by GENFIT’s proprietary diagnostic technology NIS4® in identifying at-risk NASH.

Story continues

GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. www.genfit.com



GENFIT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s research and development programs. The use of certain words, including “consider”, “contemplate”, “think”, “aim”, “expect”, “understand”, “should”, “aspire”, “estimate”, “believe”, “wish”, “may”, “could”, “allow”, “seek”, “encourage” or “have confidence” or (as the case may be) the negative forms of such terms or any other variant of such terms or other terms similar to them in meaning is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its projections are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates, impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, exchange rate fluctuations and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), including those listed in Chapter 2 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 23 April 2021 under n° D.21-0350, which is available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 23, 2021 and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC, or otherwise made public by the Company. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 | investors@genfit.com



PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com



APPENDIX

H2 2021

Buy side Sell side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 1 402 469 086 1 824 630,43 1 389 437 124 1 690 993,82 01/07/2021 6 1838 5 927,40 2 996 3 231,01 02/07/2021 1 1 3,27 8 3006 9 867,79 05/07/2021 10 6251 21 381,61 35 19412 66 280,93 06/07/2021 14 5903 20 275,97 11 1554 5 370,26 07/07/2021 18 7366 24 771,90 8 3386 11 647,61 08/07/2021 5 1922 6 276,40 1 1 3,31 09/07/2021 2 101 331,46 7 1922 6 314,77 12/07/2021 13 3209 10 423,77 1 1 3,29 13/07/2021 5 1547 4 940,57 9 1229 3 953,58 14/07/2021 3 637 2 039,68 6 984 3 199,06 15/07/2021 7 2788 8 874,25 10 2024 6 455,01 16/07/2021 9 2581 8 116,81 1 1 3,15 19/07/2021 12 2788 8 742,57 1 1 3,17 20/07/2021 4 1200 3 749,35 8 2113 6 625,59 21/07/2021 2 615 2 018,35 13 6462 20 919,52 22/07/2021 4 1294 4 205,50 4 671 2 203,53 23/07/2021 11 2888 9 620,97 15 3414 11 381,57 26/07/2021 10 2603 8 518,78 3 633 2 082,61 27/07/2021 4 730 2 333,11 1 1 3,23 28/07/2021 1 1 3,24 15 2709 8 881,56 29/07/2021 8 1452 4 816,39 3 775 2 597,77 30/07/2021 3 678 2 237,45 4 1355 4 517,58 02/08/2021 9 3096 10 516,69 20 6727 22 839,93 03/08/2021 2 675 2 282,89 2 675 2 307,15 04/08/2021 1 1 3,36 1 1 3,36 05/08/2021 11 1759 5 879,14 1 1 3,36 06/08/2021 5 1045 3 460,29 1 1 3,35 09/08/2021 3 1310 4 304,05 7 1310 4 330,23 10/08/2021 4 1303 4 247,46 4 540 1 793,88 11/08/2021 1 1 3,25 3 1303 4 273,43 12/08/2021 1 1 3,25 8 2264 7 602,81 13/08/2021 1 1 3,31 1 1 3,31 16/08/2021 1 1 3,28 1 1 3,28 17/08/2021 1 1 3,26 1 1 3,26 18/08/2021 2 1001 3 353,30 13 5675 19 190,25 19/08/2021 3 2001 6 495,29 1 1 3,29 20/08/2021 1 1 3,28 1 1 3,28 23/08/2021 4 1001 3 291,30 1 1 3,30 24/08/2021 5 2002 6 566,53 8 4001 13 227,28 25/08/2021 12 1510 4 996,89 13 2035 6 748,11 26/08/2021 6 863 2 823,78 5 596 1 963,66 27/08/2021 5 1124 3 663,41 11 1391 4 556,31 30/08/2021 4 287 941,92 3 327 1 079,72 31/08/2021 25 5200 19 097,51 65 11300 40 558,11 01/09/2021 28 4322 15 439,73 28 5752 21 071,16 02/09/2021 10 1648 5 900,61 18 1751 6 310,35 03/09/2021 10 1466 5 230,00 9 1163 4 181,66 06/09/2021 7 935 3 359,48 6 1180 4 250,36 07/09/2021 10 1435 5 033,09 2 473 1 675,67 08/09/2021 9 1318 4 526,76 3 657 2 264,14 09/09/2021 3 522 1 762,27 10 1672 5 772,10 10/09/2021 15 1436 4 931,66 1 1 3,45 13/09/2021 7 1082 3 613,50 4 480 1 608,11 14/09/2021 6 782 2 598,61 3 246 826,56 15/09/2021 6 861 2 817,28 5 594 1 957,11 16/09/2021 1 1 3,27 8 856 2 831,12 17/09/2021 3 469 1 557,12 4 469 1 571,16 20/09/2021 9 1283 4 201,89 3 479 1 577,41 21/09/2021 9 920 2 970,21 1 1 3,25 22/09/2021 6 1177 3 814,10 7 2353 7 701,95 23/09/2021 12 1877 6 223,17 10 2183 7 279,89 24/09/2021 4 515 1 681,98 10 2103 7 025,63 27/09/2021 17 3045 10 187,52 14 3402 11 466,57 28/09/2021 4 969 3 242,23 2 21 70,52 29/09/2021 4 479 1 571,96 3 258 847,80 30/09/2021 4 772 2 521,39 4 524 1 722,00 01/10/2021 5 663 2 173,13 8 1325 4 374,97 04/10/2021 7 1976 6 429,90 1 1 3,25 05/10/2021 1 1 3,25 1 1 3,25 06/10/2021 7 1776 5 749,14 2 446 1 453,97 07/10/2021 1 1 3,24 2 50 162,00 08/10/2021 2 417 1 338,58 1 1 3,22 11/10/2021 3 948 3 014,64 2 425 1 361,68 12/10/2021 5 541 1 731,20 6 2003 6 453,80 13/10/2021 2 456 1 454,66 5 1737 5 635,67 14/10/2021 6 1282 4 149,56 5 493 1 601,10 15/10/2021 5 418 1 341,78 2 418 1 357,63 18/10/2021 1 1 3,24 1 1 3,24 19/10/2021 5 287 915,54 1 1 3,20 20/10/2021 1 1 3,22 1 1 3,22 21/10/2021 1 1 3,22 1 1 3,22 22/10/2021 4 662 2 132,33 1 1 3,25 25/10/2021 4 692 2 207,66 1 1 3,25 26/10/2021 3 500 1 589,50 1 250 797,50 27/10/2021 10 1702 5 333,70 1 1 3,16 28/10/2021 13 2963 9 049,62 14 2076 6 311,24 29/10/2021 3 624 1 899,97 11 2574 7 929,44 01/11/2021 2 375 1 182,68 12 1588 4 991,89 02/11/2021 7 1457 4 557,43 12 831 2 614,68 03/11/2021 40 7282 23 463,05 52 9135 29 608,83 04/11/2021 14 2969 9 343,12 10 2123 6 722,38 05/11/2021 9 1655 5 151,86 11 1757 5 504,87 08/11/2021 6 1176 3 661,62 16 1520 4 788,58 09/11/2021 12 1899 6 008,83 10 2805 8 956,42 10/11/2021 10 1472 4 672,94 7 976 3 120,04 11/11/2021 5 288 914,69 1 1 3,18 12/11/2021 4 468 1 468,92 3 257 821,33 15/11/2021 2 312 978,44 2 312 984,66 16/11/2021 6 671 2 092,38 1 1 3,13 17/11/2021 4 288 889,92 6 611 1 910,67 18/11/2021 5 1468 4 529,18 1 1 3,14 19/11/2021 21 4493 14 438,30 29 6362 20 445,06 22/11/2021 13 2504 7 835,33 4 769 2 428,38 23/11/2021 3 1172 3 614,21 24/11/2021 3 878 2 673,75 3 418 1 279,09 25/11/2021 5 1209 3 689,89 6 842 2 592,53 26/11/2021 14 3230 9 616,14 8 1489 4 422,56 29/11/2021 1 1 2,98 3 474 1 421,98 30/11/2021 6 1358 4 021,38 1 1 3,00 01/12/2021 5 474 1 412,47 4 1223 3 650,20 02/12/2021 24 2033 6 009,83 1 1 2,97 03/12/2021 11 2248 6 526,77 3 871 2 547,02 06/12/2021 12 4419 12 446,10 15 3196 9 060,38 07/12/2021 18 5162 14 387,96 11 2196 6 134,58 08/12/2021 16 3822 10 655,28 16 4990 13 985,97 09/12/2021 6 1018 2 842,83 1 1 2,80 10/12/2021 8 925 2 557,53 1 1 2,80 13/12/2021 7 2541 7 393,19 29 8590 25 035,24 14/12/2021 4 1050 3 092,28 12 3266 9 724,74 15/12/2021 11 3647 10 939,66 9 2672 8 094,70 16/12/2021 5 383 1 145,17 4 885 2 653,79 17/12/2021 93 15001 63 380,90 119 22550 98 088,20 20/12/2021 54 7001 31 287,98 68 8201 36 836,38 21/12/2021 62 12301 56 420,66 62 12301 56 713,66 22/12/2021 28 6801 30 348,50 37 8501 38 174,50 23/12/2021 35 10001 46 254,64 42 11202 52 060,34 24/12/2021 11 3001 13 789,69 8 2001 9 244,69 27/12/2021 96 73295 321 612,05 24 19145 85 632,92 28/12/2021 41 36097 151 338,73 45 37570 158 643,33 29/12/2021 39 39629 166 774,13 47 40699 172 426,59 30/12/2021 43 39268 165 308,75 33 41884 177 316,00 31/12/2021 49 46541 198 631,12 40 43677 186 799,85





1 Elafibranor and GNS561 are investigational compounds that have not been reviewed nor been approved by a regulatory authority

2 With the exception of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau where Terns Pharmaceuticals holds the exclusive license to develop and commercialize elafibranor

3 Agreement includes commercialization and development in the United States, Canada and Europe, including the United Kingdom and Switzerland

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

Attachment



