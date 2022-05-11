U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.21
    +5.45 (+5.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    +10.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0073 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0230
    -0.4070 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,139.59
    -1,951.80 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.56
    -65.13 (-8.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

GENFIT Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Information (Unaudited financial information under IFRS)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GENFIT S.A.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GNFT
  • GNFTF

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled €222.2 million as of March 31, 2022

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; May 11, 2022 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases, today announced its cash position as of March 31, 2022 and revenues for the first three months of 2022.

Cash position

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €222.2 million compared with €108.9 million as of March 31, 2021 and €258.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

The increase in cash and cash equivalents between March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 takes into account the collaboration and license agreement signed with Ipsen in December 2021 which granted Ipsen an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize GENFIT’s investigational treatment elafibranor.1 As part of this licensing agreement, GENFIT received a non-refundable upfront payment of €120.0 million euros in December 2021, as well as €24.0 million in VAT collected on that amount. Furthermore, to underscore the long-term commitment represented by this partnership, Ipsen purchased newly issued GENFIT equity representing 8% post-issuance through a €28.0 million investment in GENFIT.

This increase also comprises three non-dilutive loans, which include two State-Guaranteed Loans from a pool of partner banks and Bpifrance respectively, as well as a subsidized loan from Bpifrance for an amount totaling €15.2 million euros.

The decrease in cash and cash equivalents between December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 notably includes the payment in January 2022 of the amount of €24.0 million representing the VAT collected on the initial upfront payment received from Ipsen in December 2021.

Revenues

Revenues for the first three months of 2022 amounted to €3. 895 million compared to €1 thousand for the same period in 2021.

The initial upfront payment from Ipsen in December 2021 was partially recognized as deferred revenue, amounting to €40.0 million as at the end of 2021, to be gradually recognized as revenue following the completion of the ELATIVE™ double-blind study, in accordance with the IFRS 15 norms. Revenues for the first three months of 2022 mainly came from the partial recognition of this amount corresponding to this period.

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Its R&D is focused on three franchises: cholestatic diseases, Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and NASH diagnostics. In its cholestatic diseases franchise, ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 global trial evaluating elafibranor2 in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is well underway following a successful Phase 2 clinical trial. Topline data is expected to be announced in the second quarter 2023. In 2021, GENFIT signed an exclusive licensing agreement with IPSEN to develop, manufacture and commercialize elafibranor in PBC and other indications.3 GENFIT is also developing GNS5611 in cholangiocarcinoma following the acquisition of exclusive rights in this indication from Genoscience Pharma in 20214. In ACLF, a Phase 1 clinical program with nitazoxanide has been initiated with data expected as early as the third quarter 2022. As part of its diagnostic solutions franchise, the Company entered into an agreement with Labcorp in 2021 to commercialize NASHnext®, powered by GENFIT’s proprietary diagnostic technology NIS4® in identifying at-risk NASH.

GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in relation to the Company’s projected cash burn. The use of certain words, including “consider”, “contemplate”, “think”, “aim”, “expect”, “understand”, “should”, “aspire”, “estimate”, “believe”, “wish”, “may”, “could”, “allow”, “seek”, “encourage” or “have confidence” or (as the case may be) the negative forms of such terms or any other variant of such terms or other terms similar to them in meaning is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its projections are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates, exchange rate fluctuations and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 29 April 2022 under n° D.22-0400, which is available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 | investors@genfit.com

PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

1 With the exception of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau where Terns Pharmaceuticals holds the exclusive license to develop and commercialize elafibranor
2 Elafibranor and GNS561 are investigational compounds that have not been reviewed nor been approved by a regulatory authority
3 With the exception of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau where Terns Pharmaceuticals holds the exclusive license to develop and commercialize elafibranor
4 Agreement includes commercialization and development in the United States, Canada and Europe, including the United Kingdom and Switzerland

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueStocks Slump as Treasury Curve Flattens After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13.7 bill

  • Disney misses on Q2 earnings, but subscriber beat lifts stock in after-hours

    Disney reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market close. Here's what to know.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Is 10% Lower Today

    Shares of contract drug developer AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) are down 10% as of 12:04 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following Piper Sandler's lowered price target despite a seemingly strong earnings report. For the three-month stretch ending March 31, biopharma outfit AbCellera Biologics turned $316.6 million worth of revenue into earnings of $0.54 per share. While AbCellera Biologics' CEO Carl Hansen is unsurprisingly optimistic about the future, that's a future in which the drugs' combined revenue contribution could fade -- significantly.

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • Disney stock pops after hours on earnings, Disney+ subscribers

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Disney.

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...