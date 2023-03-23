U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,984.61
    +47.64 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,324.53
    +294.42 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,882.50
    +212.55 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.75
    +19.39 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.37
    +0.47 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.80
    +35.20 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.46 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4850
    -0.0150 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2300
    -0.1540 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,464.15
    -928.71 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    600.06
    +2.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.38
    -54.46 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

The Genie Company Launches a New Addition to the BenchSentry Family of Products

PR Newswire
·2 min read

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie® Company is pleased to announce the newest addition to our portfolio of package protection products, the BenchSentry® package delivery box, an economical solution to the growing package theft problem.

Genie logo (PRNewsfoto/The Genie Company)
Genie logo (PRNewsfoto/The Genie Company)

  • 49 million Americans have had a least one package stolen totaling $2.4 billion in stolen goods according to security.org's annual report on package theft.

  • 54% of Americans have been a victim of package theft.

The BenchSentry package delivery box protects packages from theft by hiding them from view and protects packages from damage due to rain, snow, or ice. This new, extra-large, 7 cubic feet bench with over 50 gallons of storage is spacious enough to hold multiple packages or a weeks-worth of groceries. BenchSentry is designed with delivery drivers in mind and works with all carriers and all types of deliveries.

The new BenchSentry package delivery box is an affordably priced product that complements BenchSentry Connect™, the smart package delivery lock box launched last year. The new package delivery box can be upgraded after purchase with a kit that includes a smart lock, electronic keypad, and app, which will be available early next year. The upgrade kit converts the delivery box to a smart package delivery lock box, which provides automatic notification on your phone when a package is delivered and works with the full line of reliable, ultra-quiet, Wi-Fi enabled smart Genie garage door openers and controllers, enabling users to delivery large, bulky items in the garage.

"Genie is excited to expand our capabilities and our product portfolio to include a complete line of package delivery products for our customers," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "Genie is positioned to be the leading solution provider for the growing package theft problem."

For more information, please visit www.benchsentry.com.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind and easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-genie-company-launches-a-new-addition-to-the-benchsentry-family-of-products-301779090.html

SOURCE The Genie Company

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • Hindenburg shorts Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block, shares plunge

    Shares of Block slid 20% to $57.85 in premarket trading following the report. "Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping," the short seller said in a note published on its website. Block did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • EV Truckmaker Shuns Tesla's Business Model And Is Getting Into The Dealership Game. Here's Why

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has launched a new Certified Dealer Program, an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers. The company has engaged Kingsburg Truck Center, a work truck dealer headquartered in Kingsburg, California, as its first certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in California. As part of the new program, Workhorse has established a training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. "The lau

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Coinbase Stock Collapses As SEC Gets Aggressive

    The SEC sent a Wells Notice to Coinbase, warning enforcement action may be coming. COIN stock dives. Tron Foundation, eight celebrities charged.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • U.S. judge narrows shareholder lawsuit against Alibaba

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma, must face claims it defrauded shareholders about its alleged monopolistic practices, but dismissed claims over a shelved initial public offering for its Ant Group affiliate. In a 31-page decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan also dismissed all claims against the billionaire Ma, including for insider trading. Shareholders accused Alibaba of concealing regulatory concerns about an IPO for Ant, which operated the Alipay mobile payment platform and in which Alibaba had a 33% stake, before China blocked the potential $37 billion offering in 2020.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • [video]How Much Do You Really Need to Retire?

    Just how much do you need to retire comfortably? $1 million? $5 million $10 million? Don't let the pundits on TV scare you with their big numbers.

  • Energy stocks: Investors selling might be 'overreacting,' says strategist

    Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.