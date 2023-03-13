Genie Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
Fourth Quarter Operating Income Increased 167% Year-Over-Year
Record Full-Year Operating Income of $77.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $83.2 million and EPS of $3.26
NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
"We completed a record year for gross margin, profits and Adjusted EBITDA on a high note," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer.
"Genie Retail Energy (GRE) capped off a very strong year with robust fourth quarter increases in revenue, gross margin, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA compared to a year ago. We strategically curtailed customer acquisition during a volatile wholesale pricing period allowing us to generate strong financial results. Now that volatility has diminished, we are positioned to return to customer growth. GRE's strong performance this year again demonstrated our ability to manage this business profitably through a wide range of market conditions.
"At Genie Renewables (GREW), we generated strong revenue growth while pursuing our vertically-integrated solar development strategy. We were also excited to receive notice to proceed (NTP) for our first company-owned community solar project and complete a Coordinated Electric Standard Interconnection Review (CESIR) for a second project – a key milestone on the path to NTP.
"Finally, we continued to pay our quarterly dividends while taking steps to simplify our capital structure by redeeming $8.4 million of preferred stock during the quarter."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 4Q21 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) for all periods)
Revenue increased 17.6% to $81.4 million from $69.2 million;
Gross profit increased 46.3% to $34.7 million from $23.7 million, and gross margin increased to 42.7% from 34.3%, driven by strength at GRE;
Operating income increased 166.5% to $15.5 million from $5.8 million;
Adjusted EBITDA increased 151.2% to $18.4 million from $7.3 million;
GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million and $20.9 million, compared to $8.3 million and $8.8 million, respectively;
Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $16.2 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $0.61;
Paid a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders on March 1, 2023;
Redeemed $8.4 million of preferred stock.
Full Year 2022 Highlights (versus 2021 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of GREI for all periods)
Revenue decreased 2.4% to $315.5 million from $323.3 million;
Gross profit increased 68.9% to $154.8 million from $91.6 million, and gross margin increased to 49.1% from 28.3%;
Operating income increased to $77.8 million from $24.1 million;
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $83.2 million from $27.8 million;
GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $92.6 million and $93.8 million, compared to $34.7 million and $36.0 million, respectively;
Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $85.9 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $3.26;
Repurchased 639,393 shares of GNE Common Stock and redeemed $11.4 million of preferred stock;
Acquired site rights to 64 MWs of potential solar generation.
1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/22*
(in $M except for EPS)
4Q22
4Q21
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total Revenue
$81.4
$69.2
17.6 %
$315.5
$323.3
-2.4 %
Genie Retail (GRE)
$77.0
$67.9
13.5 %
$304.0
$311.8
-2.5 %
Electricity
$55.6
$54.9
1.3 %
$241.8
$273.0
-11.4 %
Natural Gas
$21.4
$12.9
65.4 %
$62.1
$38.8
60.1 %
Genie Renewables (GREW)
$4.4
$1.3
227.2 %
$11.6
$7.5
54.1 %
Gross Margin
42.7 %
34.3 %
836bps
49.1 %
28.3 %
2071bps
Genie Retail
44.4 %
34.5 %
983bps
50.3 %
29.1 %
2118bps
Genie Renewables
1.2 %
21.5 %
(2025)bps
15.6 %
37.1 %
(2150)bps
Income from Operations
$15.5
$5.8
166.5 %
$77.8
$24.1
222.8 %
Operating Margin
19.0 %
8.4 %
1063bps
24.6 %
(5.1 %)
2974bps
Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders
$16.2
$27.6
-41.3 %
$85.9
$27.5
211.8 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.61
$1.06
-42.3 %
$3.26
$1.05
211.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$18.5
$7.3
151.1 %
$83.2
$27.8
199.3 %
Cash Flow Provided by (Used in) Continuing Operating Activities
$21.3
$24.6
-13.5 %
$66.0
$23.7
178.3 %
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
Segment Highlights
Genie Retail Energy (GRE)
GRE delivered record fourth quarter gross profit, income from operations, and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. As in prior quarters during 2022, GRE moderated customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio.
Sequentially, RCEs and meters served increased by 11,000 and 5,000 to 262,000 and 275,000, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 5.5% sequentially from 4.7% in the third quarter of 2022.
Select GRE Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/2022*
RCEs and Meters in 1000s
4Q22
4Q21
Change
Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs)
262
260
0.80 %
Electricity
181
189
-4.20 %
Natural Gas
81
71
14.10 %
Meters
275
285
-3.50 %
Electricity
196
210
-6.70 %
Natural Gas
79
45
75.60 %
Gross Adds
47
33
42.40 %
Churn**
5.5 %
6.2 %
(70)bps
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals
Genie Renewables (GREW)
GREW's revenue increased significantly in the fourth quarter as it continued building solar projects and providing consultative energy services for large commercial customers. However, margins trended lower year over year primarily due to the timing of certain payments, which are usually included in the cost of goods sold and recognized before revenue.
GREW also made progress towards constructing its first owned and operated projects during the fourth quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights (for the year ended December 31, 2022)
Genie Energy reported $277.6 million in total assets. Liabilities totaled $104.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $128.5 million. Non-current liabilities were $4.8 million.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $80.7 million compared to $68.4 million a year ago.
Strategic Update and Commentary
Stein commented, "In our retail business, we currently see opportunities for retail customer acquisitions with attractive paybacks, and we expect to build our RCE and customer counts during the first quarter.
"Our solar strategy continues to progress, both in terms of acquiring site rights to new projects and moving existing projects toward operations. We currently expect to complete construction on a few projects in 2023 while beginning construction and/or reaching milestones preceding construction on several others. We have a large pipeline of projects in negotiations, in due diligence, and under review, and we are optimistic that we will continue to increase both our number of projects and aggregate MWs."
Trended Financial Information:*
(in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)**
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
2020
2021
2022
Total Revenue
$96.3
$70.1
$87.7
$69.2
$85.9
$66.9
$81.3
$81.4
$338.4
$323.3
$315.5
Genie Retail (GRE)
$90.7
$67.0
$86.3
$67.9
$83.9
$63.2
$79.9
$77.0
$304.4
$311.8
$304.0
Electricity
$73.4
$61.9
$82.8
$54.9
$59.4
$53.1
$73.8
$55.6
$270.9
$273.0
$241.8
Natural Gas
$17.3
$5.1
$3.5
$12.9
$24.5
$10.1
$6.2
$21.4
$33.6
$38.8
$62.1
Genie Renewables (GREW)
$2.5
$2.3
$1.3
$1.3
$2.0
$3.8
$1.4
$4.4
$25.2
$7.5
$11.6
Gross Margin
14.4 %
27.8 %
39.5 %
34.3 %
54.8 %
44.5 %
53.1 %
42.7 %
27.0 %
28.3 %
49.1 %
Genie Retail
16.5 %
27.4 %
39.6 %
34.5 %
55.5 %
45.9 %
54.1 %
44.4 %
29.0 %
29.1 %
50.3 %
Genie Renewables
44.9 %
39.4 %
34.0 %
21.5 %
25.7 %
21.6 %
-6.3 %
12.4 %
8.8 %
37.1 %
15.6 %
Income (loss) from Operations
($3.2)
$4.0
$17.5
$5.8
$27.0
$11.8
$23.5
$15.5
$23.1
$24.1
$77.8
Operating Margin
-3.3 %
5.7 %
19.9 %
8.4 %
31.4 %
17.6 %
29.0 %
19.0 %
6.8 %
7.5 %
24.6 %
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders
($2.4)
$5.0
($2.7)
$27.6
$17.5
$33.9
$18.3
$16.2
$11.7
$27.5
$85.9
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
($0.09)
$0.19
($0.10)
$1.06
$0.67
$1.30
$0.70
$0.61
$0.44
$1.05
$3.26
Adjusted EBITDA
($2.4)
$4.7
$18.1
$7.3
$28.0
$12.2
$24.5
$18.5
$26.6
$27.8
$83.2
GRE Retail Performance Metrics
RCEs
347
330
336
260
260
263
251
262
337
260
262
Electricity
291
272
276
189
182
185
185
181
284
189
181
Natural Gas
56
58
60
71
78
77
77
81
53
71
81
Meters
373
361
361
285
286
280
280
275
368
285
275
Electricity
308
292
289
210
209
203
203
196
303
210
196
Natural Gas
65
69
72
75
77
77
77
79
65
75
79
Gross Adds
62
35
46
33
44
34
34
47
212
177
159
Churn***
4.9 %
3.8 %
4.0 %
6.2 %
4.5 %
4.4 %
4.4 %
5.5 %
4.4 %
4.5 %
4.8 %
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
** Certain GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results
*** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals
Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
98,571
$
93,568
Restricted cash—short-term
6,007
6,657
Marketable equity securities
490
1,336
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,826 and $6,139 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
55,134
41,309
Inventory
15,714
17,720
Prepaid expenses
6,822
4,164
Other current assets
6,207
2,354
Other current assets of discontinued operations
38,688
33,237
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
227,633
200,345
Property and equipment, net
891
297
Goodwill
9,998
9,998
Other intangibles, net
3,133
3,530
Deferred income tax assets, net
5,799
5,203
Other assets
13,856
8,920
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
16,305
1,172
TOTAL ASSETS
$
277,615
$
229,465
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade accounts payable
$
25,313
$
14,541
Accrued expenses
35,659
38,005
Income taxes payable
22,576
9,512
Due to IDT Corporation
165
532
Other current liabilities
4,549
1,732
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
10,936
51,970
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
99,198
116,292
Other liabilities
4,087
1,946
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
686
438
TOTAL LIABILITIES
103,971
118,676
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15 and Note 16)
EQUITY:
Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 10,000:
Series 2012-A, designated shares – 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 983 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021
8,359
19,743
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021
16
16
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 200,000; 27,126 and 26,620 shares issued and 24,421 and 24,615 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
271
266
Additional paid-in capital
146,546
143,249
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,705 and 2,005 shares of Class B common at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
(19,010)
(14,034)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,926
3,160
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
49,010
(29,115)
Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity
187,118
123,285
Noncontrolling interests
(13,474)
(12,496)
TOTAL EQUITY
173,644