U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.50
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,877.00
    -41.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,945.75
    +105.50 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.80
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    -1.52 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.40
    +26.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.57 (+2.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.79
    +5.18 (+22.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9190
    -2.0430 (-1.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,124.56
    +1,519.96 (+7.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.39
    +49.56 (+10.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.58
    -139.77 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Genie Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

·11 min read

Fourth Quarter Operating Income Increased 167% Year-Over-Year

Record Full-Year Operating Income of $77.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $83.2 million and EPS of $3.26

NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Genie Energy, Ltd. is a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider.
Genie Energy, Ltd. is a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider.

"We completed a record year for gross margin, profits and Adjusted EBITDA on a high note," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer.

"Genie Retail Energy (GRE) capped off a very strong year with robust fourth quarter increases in revenue, gross margin, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA compared to a year ago. We strategically curtailed customer acquisition during a volatile wholesale pricing period allowing us to generate strong financial results. Now that volatility has diminished, we are positioned to return to customer growth. GRE's strong performance this year again demonstrated our ability to manage this business profitably through a wide range of market conditions.

"At Genie Renewables (GREW), we generated strong revenue growth while pursuing our vertically-integrated solar development strategy. We were also excited to receive notice to proceed (NTP) for our first company-owned community solar project and complete a Coordinated Electric Standard Interconnection Review (CESIR) for a second project – a key milestone on the path to NTP.

"Finally, we continued to pay our quarterly dividends while taking steps to simplify our capital structure by redeeming $8.4 million of preferred stock during the quarter."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 4Q21 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) for all periods)

  • Revenue increased 17.6% to $81.4 million from $69.2 million;

  • Gross profit increased 46.3% to $34.7 million from $23.7 million, and gross margin increased to 42.7% from 34.3%, driven by strength at GRE;

  • Operating income increased 166.5% to $15.5 million from $5.8 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 151.2% to $18.4 million from $7.3 million;

  • GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million and $20.9 million, compared to $8.3 million and $8.8 million, respectively;

  • Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $16.2 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $0.61;

  • Paid a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders on March 1, 2023;

  • Redeemed $8.4 million of preferred stock.

Full Year 2022 Highlights (versus 2021 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of GREI for all periods)

  • Revenue decreased 2.4% to $315.5 million from $323.3 million;

  • Gross profit increased 68.9% to $154.8 million from $91.6 million, and gross margin increased to 49.1% from 28.3%;

  • Operating income increased to $77.8 million from $24.1 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $83.2 million from $27.8 million;

  • GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $92.6 million and $93.8 million, compared to $34.7 million and $36.0 million, respectively;

  • Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $85.9 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $3.26;

  • Repurchased 639,393 shares of GNE Common Stock and redeemed $11.4 million of preferred stock;

  • Acquired site rights to 64 MWs of potential solar generation.

 

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 

Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/22*

 (in $M except for EPS)

4Q22

4Q21

Change

2022

2021

Change

Total Revenue

$81.4

$69.2

17.6 %

$315.5

$323.3

-2.4 %

Genie Retail (GRE)

$77.0

$67.9

13.5 %

$304.0

$311.8

-2.5 %

Electricity

$55.6

$54.9

1.3 %

$241.8

$273.0

-11.4 %

Natural Gas

$21.4

$12.9

65.4 %

$62.1

$38.8

60.1 %

Genie Renewables (GREW)

$4.4

$1.3

227.2 %

$11.6

$7.5

54.1 %

Gross Margin

42.7 %

34.3 %

836bps

49.1 %

28.3 %

2071bps

Genie Retail

44.4 %

34.5 %

983bps

50.3 %

29.1 %

2118bps

Genie Renewables

1.2 %

21.5 %

(2025)bps

15.6 %

37.1 %

(2150)bps

Income from Operations

$15.5

$5.8

166.5 %

$77.8

$24.1

222.8 %

Operating Margin

19.0 %

8.4 %

1063bps

24.6 %

(5.1 %)

2974bps

Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders

$16.2

$27.6

-41.3 %

$85.9

$27.5

211.8 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.61

$1.06

-42.3 %

$3.26

$1.05

211.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$18.5

$7.3

151.1 %

$83.2

$27.8

199.3 %

Cash Flow Provided by (Used in) Continuing Operating Activities

$21.3

$24.6

-13.5 %

$66.0

$23.7

178.3 %

*Numbers may not add due to rounding







Segment Highlights
Genie Retail Energy (GRE)
GRE delivered record fourth quarter gross profit, income from operations, and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. As in prior quarters during 2022, GRE moderated customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio.

Sequentially, RCEs and meters served increased by 11,000 and 5,000 to 262,000 and 275,000, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 5.5% sequentially from 4.7% in the third quarter of 2022.

Select GRE Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/2022*





RCEs and Meters in 1000s

4Q22

4Q21

Change

Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs)

262

260

0.80 %

Electricity

181

189

-4.20 %

Natural Gas

81

71

14.10 %

Meters

275

285

-3.50 %

Electricity

196

210

-6.70 %

Natural Gas

79

45

75.60 %

Gross Adds

47

33

42.40 %

Churn**

5.5 %

6.2 %

(70)bps

*Numbers may not add due to rounding




** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals




Genie Renewables (GREW)
GREW's revenue increased significantly in the fourth quarter as it continued building solar projects and providing consultative energy services for large commercial customers. However, margins trended lower year over year primarily due to the timing of certain payments, which are usually included in the cost of goods sold and recognized before revenue.

GREW also made progress towards constructing its first owned and operated projects during the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights (for the year ended December 31, 2022)
Genie Energy reported $277.6 million in total assets. Liabilities totaled $104.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $128.5 million. Non-current liabilities were $4.8 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $80.7 million compared to $68.4 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary
Stein commented, "In our retail business, we currently see opportunities for retail customer acquisitions with attractive paybacks, and we expect to build our RCE and customer counts during the first quarter.

"Our solar strategy continues to progress, both in terms of acquiring site rights to new projects and moving existing projects toward operations. We currently expect to complete construction on a few projects in 2023 while beginning construction and/or reaching milestones preceding construction on several others. We have a large pipeline of projects in negotiations, in due diligence, and under review, and we are optimistic that we will continue to increase both our number of projects and aggregate MWs."

Trended Financial Information:*

 (in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)**

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22


2020

2021

2022

Total Revenue

$96.3

$70.1

$87.7

$69.2

$85.9

$66.9

$81.3

$81.4


$338.4

$323.3

$315.5

Genie Retail (GRE)

$90.7

$67.0

$86.3

$67.9

$83.9

$63.2

$79.9

$77.0


$304.4

$311.8

$304.0

   Electricity

$73.4

$61.9

$82.8

$54.9

$59.4

$53.1

$73.8

$55.6


$270.9

$273.0

$241.8

   Natural Gas

$17.3

$5.1

$3.5

$12.9

$24.5

$10.1

$6.2

$21.4


$33.6

$38.8

$62.1

Genie Renewables (GREW)

$2.5

$2.3

$1.3

$1.3

$2.0

$3.8

$1.4

$4.4


$25.2

$7.5

$11.6

Gross Margin

14.4 %

27.8 %

39.5 %

34.3 %

54.8 %

44.5 %

53.1 %

42.7 %


27.0 %

28.3 %

49.1 %

Genie Retail

16.5 %

27.4 %

39.6 %

34.5 %

55.5 %

45.9 %

54.1 %

44.4 %


29.0 %

29.1 %

50.3 %

Genie Renewables

44.9 %

39.4 %

34.0 %

21.5 %

25.7 %

21.6 %

-6.3 %

12.4 %


8.8 %

37.1 %

15.6 %

Income (loss) from Operations

($3.2)

$4.0

$17.5

$5.8

$27.0

$11.8

$23.5

$15.5


$23.1

$24.1

$77.8

Operating Margin

-3.3 %

5.7 %

19.9 %

8.4 %

31.4 %

17.6 %

29.0 %

19.0 %


6.8 %

7.5 %

24.6 %

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders

($2.4)

$5.0

($2.7)

$27.6

$17.5

$33.9

$18.3

$16.2


$11.7

$27.5

$85.9

Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share

($0.09)

$0.19

($0.10)

$1.06

$0.67

$1.30

$0.70

$0.61


$0.44

$1.05

$3.26

Adjusted EBITDA

($2.4)

$4.7

$18.1

$7.3

$28.0

$12.2

$24.5

$18.5


$26.6

$27.8

$83.2

GRE Retail Performance Metrics













RCEs

347

330

336

260

260

263

251

262


337

260

262

Electricity

291

272

276

189

182

185

185

181


284

189

181

Natural Gas

56

58

60

71

78

77

77

81


53

71

81

Meters

373

361

361

285

286

280

280

275


368

285

275

Electricity

308

292

289

210

209

203

203

196


303

210

196

Natural Gas

65

69

72

75

77

77

77

79


65

75

79

Gross Adds

62

35

46

33

44

34

34

47


212

177

159

Churn***

4.9 %

3.8 %

4.0 %

6.2 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.4 %

5.5 %


4.4 %

4.5 %

4.8 %


*Numbers may not add due to rounding

** Certain GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results

*** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
At 8:30 AM Eastern today, Genie's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 139380.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the U.S.) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 47769. The replay will remain available through March 27, 2023. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.
Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31


(in thousands, except per share amounts)


2022



2021


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents 


$

98,571



$

93,568


Restricted cash—short-term



6,007




6,657


Marketable equity securities



490




1,336


Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,826 and $6,139 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



55,134




41,309


Inventory



15,714




17,720


Prepaid expenses



6,822




4,164


Other current assets



6,207




2,354


Other current assets of discontinued operations



38,688




33,237


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



227,633




200,345


Property and equipment, net         



891




297


Goodwill 



9,998




9,998


Other intangibles, net



3,133




3,530


Deferred income tax assets, net



5,799




5,203


Other assets



13,856




8,920


Non-current assets of discontinued operations



16,305




1,172


TOTAL ASSETS


$

277,615



$

229,465


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade accounts payable


$

25,313



$

14,541


Accrued expenses     



35,659




38,005


Income taxes payable



22,576




9,512


Due to IDT Corporation



165




532


Other current liabilities



4,549




1,732


Current liabilities of discontinued operations



10,936




51,970


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



99,198




116,292


Other liabilities



4,087




1,946


Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 



686




438


TOTAL LIABILITIES



103,971




118,676


Commitments and contingencies (Note 15 and Note 16)









EQUITY:









Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 10,000:









Series 2012-A, designated shares – 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 983 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 



8,359




19,743


Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021



16




16


Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 200,000; 27,126 and 26,620 shares issued and 24,421 and 24,615 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



271




266


Additional paid-in capital



146,546




143,249


Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,705 and 2,005 shares of Class B common at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



(19,010)




(14,034)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,926




3,160


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



49,010




(29,115)


Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity



187,118




123,285


Noncontrolling interests



(13,474)




(12,496)


TOTAL EQUITY



173,644



Recommended Stories