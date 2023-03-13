Genie Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Operating Income Increased 167% Year-Over-Year

Record Full-Year Operating Income of $77.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $83.2 million and EPS of $3.26

NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"We completed a record year for gross margin, profits and Adjusted EBITDA on a high note," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer.

"Genie Retail Energy (GRE) capped off a very strong year with robust fourth quarter increases in revenue, gross margin, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA compared to a year ago. We strategically curtailed customer acquisition during a volatile wholesale pricing period allowing us to generate strong financial results. Now that volatility has diminished, we are positioned to return to customer growth. GRE's strong performance this year again demonstrated our ability to manage this business profitably through a wide range of market conditions.

"At Genie Renewables (GREW), we generated strong revenue growth while pursuing our vertically-integrated solar development strategy. We were also excited to receive notice to proceed (NTP) for our first company-owned community solar project and complete a Coordinated Electric Standard Interconnection Review (CESIR) for a second project – a key milestone on the path to NTP.

"Finally, we continued to pay our quarterly dividends while taking steps to simplify our capital structure by redeeming $8.4 million of preferred stock during the quarter."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 4Q21 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) for all periods)

Revenue increased 17.6% to $81.4 million from $69.2 million;

Gross profit increased 46.3% to $34.7 million from $23.7 million, and gross margin increased to 42.7% from 34.3%, driven by strength at GRE;

Operating income increased 166.5% to $15.5 million from $5.8 million;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 151.2% to $18.4 million from $7.3 million;

GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million and $20.9 million, compared to $8.3 million and $8.8 million, respectively;

Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $16.2 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $0.61;

Paid a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders on March 1, 2023;

Redeemed $8.4 million of preferred stock.

Full Year 2022 Highlights (versus 2021 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of GREI for all periods)

Revenue decreased 2.4% to $315.5 million from $323.3 million;

Gross profit increased 68.9% to $154.8 million from $91.6 million, and gross margin increased to 49.1% from 28.3%;

Operating income increased to $77.8 million from $24.1 million;

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $83.2 million from $27.8 million;

GRE generated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $92.6 million and $93.8 million, compared to $34.7 million and $36.0 million, respectively;

Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $85.9 million and diluted income per share (EPS) $3.26;

Repurchased 639,393 shares of GNE Common Stock and redeemed $11.4 million of preferred stock;

Acquired site rights to 64 MWs of potential solar generation.

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/22* (in $M except for EPS) 4Q22 4Q21 Change 2022 2021 Change Total Revenue $81.4 $69.2 17.6 % $315.5 $323.3 -2.4 % Genie Retail (GRE) $77.0 $67.9 13.5 % $304.0 $311.8 -2.5 % Electricity $55.6 $54.9 1.3 % $241.8 $273.0 -11.4 % Natural Gas $21.4 $12.9 65.4 % $62.1 $38.8 60.1 % Genie Renewables (GREW) $4.4 $1.3 227.2 % $11.6 $7.5 54.1 % Gross Margin 42.7 % 34.3 % 836bps 49.1 % 28.3 % 2071bps Genie Retail 44.4 % 34.5 % 983bps 50.3 % 29.1 % 2118bps Genie Renewables 1.2 % 21.5 % (2025)bps 15.6 % 37.1 % (2150)bps Income from Operations $15.5 $5.8 166.5 % $77.8 $24.1 222.8 % Operating Margin 19.0 % 8.4 % 1063bps 24.6 % (5.1 %) 2974bps Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $16.2 $27.6 -41.3 % $85.9 $27.5 211.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.61 $1.06 -42.3 % $3.26 $1.05 211.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $18.5 $7.3 151.1 % $83.2 $27.8 199.3 % Cash Flow Provided by (Used in) Continuing Operating Activities $21.3 $24.6 -13.5 % $66.0 $23.7 178.3 % *Numbers may not add due to rounding













Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE delivered record fourth quarter gross profit, income from operations, and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. As in prior quarters during 2022, GRE moderated customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio.

Sequentially, RCEs and meters served increased by 11,000 and 5,000 to 262,000 and 275,000, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 5.5% sequentially from 4.7% in the third quarter of 2022.

Select GRE Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 12/31/2022*







RCEs and Meters in 1000s 4Q22 4Q21 Change Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs) 262 260 0.80 % Electricity 181 189 -4.20 % Natural Gas 81 71 14.10 % Meters 275 285 -3.50 % Electricity 196 210 -6.70 % Natural Gas 79 45 75.60 % Gross Adds 47 33 42.40 % Churn** 5.5 % 6.2 % (70)bps *Numbers may not add due to rounding





** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals







Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW's revenue increased significantly in the fourth quarter as it continued building solar projects and providing consultative energy services for large commercial customers. However, margins trended lower year over year primarily due to the timing of certain payments, which are usually included in the cost of goods sold and recognized before revenue.

GREW also made progress towards constructing its first owned and operated projects during the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights (for the year ended December 31, 2022)

Genie Energy reported $277.6 million in total assets. Liabilities totaled $104.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $128.5 million. Non-current liabilities were $4.8 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $80.7 million compared to $68.4 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary

Stein commented, "In our retail business, we currently see opportunities for retail customer acquisitions with attractive paybacks, and we expect to build our RCE and customer counts during the first quarter.

"Our solar strategy continues to progress, both in terms of acquiring site rights to new projects and moving existing projects toward operations. We currently expect to complete construction on a few projects in 2023 while beginning construction and/or reaching milestones preceding construction on several others. We have a large pipeline of projects in negotiations, in due diligence, and under review, and we are optimistic that we will continue to increase both our number of projects and aggregate MWs."

Trended Financial Information:* (in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)** 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

2020 2021 2022 Total Revenue $96.3 $70.1 $87.7 $69.2 $85.9 $66.9 $81.3 $81.4

$338.4 $323.3 $315.5 Genie Retail (GRE) $90.7 $67.0 $86.3 $67.9 $83.9 $63.2 $79.9 $77.0

$304.4 $311.8 $304.0 Electricity $73.4 $61.9 $82.8 $54.9 $59.4 $53.1 $73.8 $55.6

$270.9 $273.0 $241.8 Natural Gas $17.3 $5.1 $3.5 $12.9 $24.5 $10.1 $6.2 $21.4

$33.6 $38.8 $62.1 Genie Renewables (GREW) $2.5 $2.3 $1.3 $1.3 $2.0 $3.8 $1.4 $4.4

$25.2 $7.5 $11.6 Gross Margin 14.4 % 27.8 % 39.5 % 34.3 % 54.8 % 44.5 % 53.1 % 42.7 %

27.0 % 28.3 % 49.1 % Genie Retail 16.5 % 27.4 % 39.6 % 34.5 % 55.5 % 45.9 % 54.1 % 44.4 %

29.0 % 29.1 % 50.3 % Genie Renewables 44.9 % 39.4 % 34.0 % 21.5 % 25.7 % 21.6 % -6.3 % 12.4 %

8.8 % 37.1 % 15.6 % Income (loss) from Operations ($3.2) $4.0 $17.5 $5.8 $27.0 $11.8 $23.5 $15.5

$23.1 $24.1 $77.8 Operating Margin -3.3 % 5.7 % 19.9 % 8.4 % 31.4 % 17.6 % 29.0 % 19.0 %

6.8 % 7.5 % 24.6 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders ($2.4) $5.0 ($2.7) $27.6 $17.5 $33.9 $18.3 $16.2

$11.7 $27.5 $85.9 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share ($0.09) $0.19 ($0.10) $1.06 $0.67 $1.30 $0.70 $0.61

$0.44 $1.05 $3.26 Adjusted EBITDA ($2.4) $4.7 $18.1 $7.3 $28.0 $12.2 $24.5 $18.5

$26.6 $27.8 $83.2 GRE Retail Performance Metrics























RCEs 347 330 336 260 260 263 251 262

337 260 262 Electricity 291 272 276 189 182 185 185 181

284 189 181 Natural Gas 56 58 60 71 78 77 77 81

53 71 81 Meters 373 361 361 285 286 280 280 275

368 285 275 Electricity 308 292 289 210 209 203 203 196

303 210 196 Natural Gas 65 69 72 75 77 77 77 79

65 75 79 Gross Adds 62 35 46 33 44 34 34 47

212 177 159 Churn*** 4.9 % 3.8 % 4.0 % 6.2 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.4 % 5.5 %

4.4 % 4.5 % 4.8 %

*Numbers may not add due to rounding ** Certain GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results *** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

