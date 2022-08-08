U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter Results

Reports record second-quarter gross profit, net income and Adjusted EBITDA1

Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B Common Stock and $2 million of Preferred Stock

Announced formation of Sunlight Energy Investments to invest in commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Genie Energy is a leading provider of electricity and natural gas to homes and small businesses in the Eastern U.S. Genie also operates an E&amp;P company with an active exploratory program in Northern Israel.
Genie Energy is a leading provider of electricity and natural gas to homes and small businesses in the Eastern U.S. Genie also operates an E&P company with an active exploratory program in Northern Israel.

"The drivers of our record first quarter results carried over into the second quarter, leading to very strong profitability metrics despite the second quarter's traditional weakness in the US," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "Overall, given the continued market uncertainty, we employed a conservative customer acquisition and retention strategy in our US and international retail operations, allowing us to deliver strong profitability. Our international results were impacted by a mark-to-market increase in the value of our hedge book. Finally, we complemented our strong operational performance by returning $8.8 million in capital to shareholders via repurchases of common and preferred stock and payments of our regular quarterly common and preferred stock dividends."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 2Q21 unless otherwise noted)

  • Revenue decreased 1.8% to $75.0 million;

  • Gross profit increased 218.2% to $67.5 million, and gross margin increased to 89.9% from 27.8%, due in large part to gains related to the international forward hedge book;

  • Income from operations increased to $48.5 million from 4.5 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $49.1 million from $5.5 million;

  • GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million and $14.7 million, compared to $5.5 million and $5.8 million, respectively;

  • Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders increased to $33.9 million, and diluted income per share (EPS) increased to $1.30, compared to a $5.0 million and $0.19, respectively;

  • Declared a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders;

  • Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B common stock and redeemed $2 million of preferred stock.

 













Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 6/30/22*








 (in $M except for EPS)

2Q22   

2Q21   

Change  

YTD 2022  

YTD 2021  

Change  





Total Revenue

$75.0

$76.4

(1.8 %)

$173.6

$183.9

(5.6 %)





Genie Retail - US (GRE)

$63.2

$67.0

(5.7 %)

$147.0

$157.6

(6.7 %)





Electricity

$53.1

$61.9

(14.3 %)

$112.4

$135.3

(16.9 %)





Natural Gas

$10.1

$5.1

98.7 %

$34.6

$22.4

54.7 %





Genie Retail - International (GREI)**

$8.1

$7.1

14.6 %

$20.7

$21.4

(3.3 %)





Electricity

$7.8

$6.8

14.5 %

$20.2

$21.0

(4.0 %)





Other

$0.3

$0.3

16.8 %

$0.5

$0.4

35.1 %





Genie Renewables

$3.8

$2.3

61.2 %

$5.8

$4.8

20.5 %





Gross Margin

89.9 %

27.8 %

6,217bps

65.1 %

18.4 %

4,670bps





Genie Retail - US (GRE)

45.9 %

27.4 %

1,857bps

51.4 %

21.1 %

3,029bps





Genie Retail - International (GREI)

465.7 %

27.9 %

4,3780bps

174.4 %

-6.8 %

18,128bps





Genie Renewables

21.6 %

39.4 %

(1,774)bps

23.0 %

42.2 %

(1,918)bps





Income (Loss) from Operations

$48.5

$4.5

968.7 %

$72.9

($0.9)

nm





Operating Margin

64.6 %

5.9 %

5867bps

42.0 %

-0.5 %

4251bps





Net Loss Attributable to
Discontinued Operations

($3.2)

nm

($4.3)

nm





Net Income Attributable to
GNE Common Stockholders

$33.9

$5.0

577.5 %

$51.4

$2.6

1845.2 %





Diluted Earnings Per Share

$1.30

$0.19

584.2 %

$1.97

$0.10

1870.0 %





Adjusted EBITDA1

$49.1

$5.5

798.2 %

$74.8

$1.1

6823.9 %





Cash Flow from (used in)
Continuing Operating
Activities

$9.2

$3.7

149.2 %

$27.6

($2.0)

NM





Select Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (as of quarters ended on June 30)**

Units in 1000s

2Q22  

2Q21  

Change  

Retail Performance Metrics:




Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE)

303

384

(21.3 %)

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

262

330

(20.4 %)

Electricity

185

272

(31.7 %)

Natural Gas

77

58

32.2 %

Genie Retail - International (GREI)

40

55

(26.7 %)

Electricity

40

55

(26.7 %)

Natural Gas

---

---

nm

Meters in 1000s units

342

434

(21.4 %)

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

280

361

(22.4 %)

Electricity

203

292

(30.3 %)

Natural Gas

77

69

10.8 %

Genie Retail - International (GREI)

62

74

(16.2 %)

Electricity

62

74

(16.2 %)

Natural Gas

---

---

nm

GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters




Gross Sales

34

35

(2.8 %)

Churn

4.4 %

3.8 %

66bps

** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results

 

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Highlights
GRE
GRE delivered record second quarter levels of gross profit, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. Electric per meter consumption declined moderately versus the year-ago quarter but remained solidly above pre-COVID levels. As in prior quarters, GRE moderated its customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio given the ongoing market volatility.

Sequentially, RCEs increased slightly to 263,000 while meters served decreased by 6,000 to 280,000 as of June 30, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 4.4% from 3.8% in the year ago quarter and decreased from 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

GRE will continue to monitor the retail energy markets for customer acquisition opportunities.  As volatility either moderates or becomes more palatable to customers, GRE expects to recalibrate its customer acquisition and retention programs to generate growth in the customer book.

GREI
Energy price volatility in Europe resulted in mark-to-market gains in our forward hedge book of $35.8 million.  After the quarter close, GREI took initial steps to optimize its forward position.  The company has sold its Swedish book of approximately 6,000 meters and is evaluating additional actions for the remaining customers.

Genie Renewables
Genie continued building solar projects for large commercial customers and is on track to continue recognizing additional revenue from its current backlog of projects.  The company made strides in the community solar and utility scale solar space as well, and expects to share more about these verticals in Q3.  Q2 revenue strength came from the segment's CityCom Solar business which markets community solar energy solutions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
On June 30, 2022, Genie Energy reported $239.2 million in total assets, including $67.2 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $86.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $125.8 million. Non-current liabilities were $10.7 million.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.2 million compared to $4.1 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary on the Balance of 2022
Michael Stein commented, "In light of the continued volatility in energy markets as well as global economic and political uncertainty, we took steps to enhance our position through the sale of our Swedish book of business to another market participant. We are continuing to evaluate ways in which to reduce our obligations in Europe and will provide further updates on our third-quarter earnings call.

"We also recently announced a significant expansion of our solar strategy, transforming Genie into a developer and financier of commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects. To facilitate equity financing, we formed Sunlight Energy Investments with Genie as the general partner. Sunlight Energy will seek to participate in projects originated by both Genie and by other solar developers, and will bring in other investors to participate alongside Genie.

"Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, we anticipate that energy price volatility will continue to impact our domestic retail provider business in the near term.  Until we return to a normalized environment, we will focus on maximizing margins and cash flow while moderating our investment in customer acquisition."

Trended Financial Information:*



 (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters)

1Q21   

2Q21   

3Q21   

4Q21   

1Q22   

2Q22   


2020

2021

YTD 2022  

Total Revenue

$107.5

$76.4

$95.1

$84.7

$98.5

$75.0


$356.9

$363.7

$173.6

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

$90.7

$67.0

$86.3

$67.9

$83.9

$63.2


$304.4

$311.8

$147.0

Electricity

$73.4

$61.9

$82.8

$54.9

$59.4

$53.1


$270.9

$273.0

$112.4

Natural Gas

$17.3

$5.1

$3.5

$12.9

$24.5

$10.1


$33.6

$38.8

$34.6

Genie Retail - International (GREI)**

$14.3

$7.1

$7.5

$15.5

$12.6

$8.1


$27.3

$44.4

$20.7

Electricity

$14.2

$6.8

$7.1

$15.2

$12.4

$7.8


$26.6

$43.3

$20.2

Other

$0.1

$0.3

$0.4

$0.3

$0.2

$0.3


$0.6

$1.1

$0.5

Genie Renewables

$2.5

$2.3

$1.3

$1.3

$2.0

$3.8


$25.2

$7.5

$5.8

Gross Margin

11.8 %

27.8 %

43.5 %

34.9 %

46.2 %

89.9 %


26.6 %

28.8 %

65.1 %

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

16.5 %

27.4 %

39.6 %

34.5 %

55.5 %

45.9 %


29.0 %

29.1 %

51.4 %

Genie Retail - International (GREI)

-23.9 %

27.9 %

91.0 %

37.8 %

-12.4 %

465.7 %


16.6 %

25.2 %

23.0 %

Genie Renewables

44.9 %

39.4 %

34.0 %

21.5 %

25.7 %

21.6 %


8.8 %

37.1 %

37.1 %

Income (loss) from Operations

($5.5)

$4.5

$23.3

$10.7

$24.4

$48.5


$21.9

$33.1

$72.9

Operating Margin

(5.1 %)

5.9 %

24.5 %

12.7 %

